Aging in Atlanta Tiles and good times: Mahjong brings all age groups together in Atlanta Local players connect over strategy, laughter and tradition. Share Georgians are socializing and strategizing as they develop their skills in mahjong, a game that requires consistent play for proficiency. (Courtesy of Mick Haupt/Unsplash)

AJC By Elizabeth Green – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago

This article originally appeared in the March 2026 issue of Aging in Atlanta. Somewhere in Buckhead or Inman Park or Johns Creek right now, there’s early spring sunlight streaming through a paned window, coffee perking in a kitchen and laughter and talk coming from a dining room as brightly colored tiles click. Mahjong, the strategy game that originated in China in the late 1800s, regularly brings together groups — composed significantly of senior women — in homes and businesses across Atlanta. They’re socializing and strategizing as they develop their skills in a game that requires consistent play for proficiency. Learning the game Mary Inman, 74, plays the game several times a week, mostly in private homes near her Brookhaven neighborhood. She discovered the game as the world reopened after COVID-19, realizing that decades of bridge hadn’t really sparked her interest.

Related Story Bridge keeps seniors sharp and socially connected October 20, 2025 Curious about mahjong, she jumped at the chance when a girls’ weekend invitation promised the game would be the centerpiece. Determined to be ready, she arranged virtual lessons via Zoom ahead of the trip. Inman’s love of the game grew after that, and she continued for months with online lessons. Now, she bounces between several groups of women who play regularly, and it’s helped her develop new friendships and skills. An explosion in growth Buckhead Mahjong founder Luci Holbert knows this dynamic well. She’s been playing for nearly 30 years now since she first sat next to her grandmother, shuffling tiles. The local mahjong organization, which promotes play throughout the local area, began in 2023, and Holbert has seen the game explode in popularity.

“We’re just growing and we keep on growing, and there seems to be no shortage of people wanting lessons and events,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

From left, Tracy Wilson, Ashley Stamoulis, Burch Hanson, Liz Stewart, Luci Holbert and Claudia Stimmel meet for mahjong at Bar Ti Amo. Holbert, the founder of Buckhead Mahjong, said the organization often meets in public places. (Courtesy of Buckhead Mahjong) Although lots of play still takes place in homes, she said, it’s expanding beyond weekly meetings in kitchens and living rooms. The organization began making itself available to set up play for corporate events and retreats last year. The expansion of offerings seem to suit a wider range of players.

“We’ve debated the idea of having an actual physical location, but people seem to be more interested in going to different places,” she said. “We’ll meet at restaurants, events at art galleries, at private clubs, at coffee shops. Different places seem to be where people enjoy doing it — different vibes, different times of the day.” Meetups, she said, sometimes take place during mealtimes, which opens up space for different player demographics from those who can play a game over dinner after a workday to stay-at-home parents looking to catch a game between school drop-off and pickup.

The rules Mahjong, Holbert explained, is a pickup-and-discard game in which participants (typically four) receive 14 tiles marked with a combination of letters, Arabic numerals and Chinese characters. Players begin by stacking their tiles in a “wall” format. “That was always a nod to the Great Wall of China, a lot of people say. Players take turns picking up tiles, discarding tiles, picking up tiles in order to form a hand. The first person that forms that hand wins,” she said. “There’s no second place or third place. And then we shuffle everything back up, and we start playing again.” The National Mah Jongg League, the organization that promotes the rules of the game in the United States, puts out a card each year that states all the choices of hands players can form in order to win. There are numerous variations of mahjong in play all over the world, but the one most popular in the Atlanta area, Holbert said, is American mahjong.