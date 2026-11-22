Business The work of Ga. 400 subcontractors isn’t sexy, but it’s big business Multibillion-dollar road and infrastructure projects provide steady business to material suppliers and subcontractors in metro Atlanta. Share Finished concrete stormwater pipes sit in the yard at the Oldcastle Infrastructure facility near Newnan on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 33 minutes ago

Most Atlanta commuters are intimately familiar with the region’s interstates. While fighting to merge or toiling in traffic, drivers may notice the neat stacks of gigantic concrete pipes and construction materials often just off the shoulders. Keen eyes will notice those piles slowly disappear, even if nothing else seems to change. Those pipes may not be as visible as the shifting patterns of lane-blocking orange cones, but they’re a part of the critical — and expensive — job of supporting the ever-expanding asphalt network that connects metro Atlanta. “Everyone always dreams of the finished road and not the things that go into it,” Tim Ortman, president of CRH Americas Building Products, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Related Story Bridge shutdown prompts closer look at Atlanta’s aging infrastructure November 17, 2026 Many of those pipes come from CRH’s subsidiary Oldcastle Infrastructure, which operates a facility near Newnan. The company is a subcontractor on the $11 billion Ga. 400 express lane project set to transform that north Atlanta corridor until its completion, which is scheduled for 2031. About 40% of Oldcastle’s output in Georgia goes to state-backed projects, primarily those by the Georgia Department of Transportation. One of its largest private customers is Georgia Power, according to company officials. Finished concrete stormwater pipes sit in the yard at the Oldcastle Infrastructure facility near Newnan on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Oldcastle isn’t an anomaly. There’s an ecosystem of companies that support thousands of workers across metro Atlanta. Some of them, such as Spanish civil engineering firm FlatironDragados, have set up North American headquarters in the Atlanta area to be closer to the projects they support.

“Transportation infrastructure doesn’t just get built by GDOT alone,” Meg Pirkle, GDOT’s chief engineer, said in September at a ceremony for FlatironDragados, which is another Ga. 400 subcontractor.

Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said GDOT is well-regarded for its long-term strategy that spans decades.

“They have a really good understanding of what their 10-year needs are,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board in early November. “And this isn’t because they’re just there to spend money — it’s because they’re looking at growth and pinch points.” A lot of that investment is following population growth, which has remained steady in the Atlanta area for the past few decades. The Atlanta Regional Commission estimates that the core 11-county metro could add 1.8 million people by 2050, bringing the region’s population to nearly 8 million. Related Story Feel financially trapped? New Atlanta coalition to address economic mobility. November 4, 2026 At the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s annual meeting earlier in November, government and corporate officials spoke about the need for more housing, skilled workforce training and investment in public transit such as MARTA to support that growth. Road infrastructure is an early indicator of where growth is anticipated.

“Georgia is growing by leaps and bounds,” Pirkle said. “Our transportation system is being asked to do more every year, so we have to maintain the infrastructure we already have while investing in the capacity and connectivity of what will support Georgia’s future.” Playing a critical role Oldcastle’s plant near Newnan provides a glimpse at one of the first steps in the supply chain for large road infrastructure projects.

The 86,000-square-foot plant is a one-stop-shop for concrete pipes and other pieces of stormwater infrastructure. It employs about 50 workers. A worker fabricates the metal reinforcement for a concrete stormwater pipe at the Oldcastle Infrastructure facility near Newnan on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Large kilns cure hundreds of tons of concrete while employees use machines to weave spools of steel rods into support cylinders. The two materials marry at a large pouring machine where a conveyor belt spews a slurry of liquid concrete into molds, enrobing the steel skeleton. Erik Varnadoe, Oldcastle’s Southeast president, said each pipe weights as much as a car, with the largest the company produces weighing about eight tons. “Steel plus concrete makes a very strong structure,” he said. “You can’t find anything stronger.”

A worker pours a concrete stormwater pipe at the Oldcastle Infrastructure facility near Newnan on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Ortman, the president of Oldcastle’s parent company CRH, said underground material suppliers set the pace of construction. Deadlines can’t be missed or else delays will ripple through the supply chain. “If we get behind, you’ve messed up the next two-thirds of construction,” he said. “You really see all facets of the economy begin to take hold. We just happen to be the first ones in.” Related Story Atlanta warehouses boomed after COVID, then cooled. They’re hot again. July 31, 2026 Almost all of the Newnan facility’s output is for local projects that gets planted in the ground within 150 miles. Ortman said the investment in these facilities have to have long-term outlooks, which relies on steady growth. “You want to plan ahead for those investments and make sure that you don’t guess wrong,” he said. “Luckily in Georgia, it’s hard to guess wrong.”