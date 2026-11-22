Most Atlanta commuters are intimately familiar with the region’s interstates.
While fighting to merge or toiling in traffic, drivers may notice the neat stacks of gigantic concrete pipes and construction materials oftenjust off the shoulders. Keen eyes will notice those piles slowly disappear, even if nothing else seems to change.
Those pipes may not be as visible as the shifting patterns of lane-blocking orange cones, but they’re a part of the critical — and expensive — job of supporting the ever-expanding asphalt network that connects metro Atlanta.
“Everyone always dreams of the finished road and not the things that go into it,” Tim Ortman, president of CRH Americas Building Products, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
About 40% of Oldcastle’s output in Georgia goes to state-backed projects, primarily those by the Georgia Department of Transportation. One of its largest private customers is Georgia Power, according to company officials.
“Transportation infrastructure doesn’t just get built by GDOT alone,” Meg Pirkle, GDOT’s chief engineer, said in September at a ceremony for FlatironDragados, which is another Ga. 400 subcontractor.
“It takes owners, contractors, designers, consultants, local governments, utilities, communities and a lot of people working together to turn an idea into a project that people can actually use,” she continued.
Addressing ‘growth and pinch points’
Interstate expansions and road rehabilitation aren’t the sexy kind of economic development.
New car factories, data centers and high-rise projects grab attention. But some of Georgia’s interstate projects dwarf those in value.
Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said GDOT is well-regarded for its long-term strategy that spans decades.
“They have a really good understanding of what their 10-year needs are,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial board in early November. “And this isn’t because they’re just there to spend money — it’s because they’re looking at growth and pinch points.”
A lot of that investment is following population growth, which has remained steady in the Atlanta area for the past few decades. The Atlanta Regional Commission estimates that the core 11-county metro could add 1.8 million people by 2050, bringing the region’s population to nearly 8 million.
At the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s annual meeting earlier in November, government and corporate officials spoke about the need for more housing, skilled workforce training and investment in public transit such as MARTA to support that growth. Road infrastructure is an early indicator of where growth is anticipated.
“Georgia is growing by leaps and bounds,” Pirkle said. “Our transportation system is being asked to do more every year, so we have to maintain the infrastructure we already have while investing in the capacity and connectivity of what will support Georgia’s future.”
Playing a critical role
Oldcastle’s plant near Newnan provides a glimpse at one of the first steps in the supply chain for large road infrastructure projects.
Large kilns cure hundreds of tons of concrete while employees use machines to weave spools of steel rods into support cylinders. The two materials marry at a large pouring machine where a conveyor belt spews a slurry of liquid concrete into molds, enrobing the steel skeleton.
Erik Varnadoe, Oldcastle’s Southeast president, said each pipe weights as much as a car, with the largest the company produces weighing about eight tons.
“Steel plus concrete makes a very strong structure,” he said. “You can’t find anything stronger.”
Ortman, the president of Oldcastle’s parent company CRH, said underground material suppliers set the pace of construction. Deadlines can’t be missed or else delays will ripple through the supply chain.
“If we get behind, you’ve messed up the next two-thirds of construction,” he said. “You really see all facets of the economy begin to take hold. We just happen to be the first ones in.”
Almost all of the Newnan facility’s output is for local projects that gets planted in the ground within 150 miles. Ortman said the investment in these facilities have to have long-term outlooks, which relies on steady growth.
“You want to plan ahead for those investments and make sure that you don’t guess wrong,” he said. “Luckily in Georgia, it’s hard to guess wrong.”
Richard Grabinski, president of FlatironDragados’ American division, said his company’s new regional headquarters in Brookhaven is similarly a testament to the future business they expect in metro Atlanta.
“Our commitment to Georgia extends beyond just one project or any projects,” he said during September’s ceremony. “By establishing our headquarters here, we’re making a long-term investment in this region.”