Coca-Cola President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will retire next year after almost four decades with the company, the Atlanta beverage giant said Monday.
Coca-Cola named David Elkins, the CFO of biopharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb, as the company’s incoming executive vice president and CFO, effective April 2.
Murphy will stay on as president during the transition but will retire at a later date in 2027, a spokesperson said. Coca-Cola said in a news release that Murphy has been “working with company leadership for some time to prepare for the succession process.”
The announcement marks the latest leadership change at Coca-Cola.
Murphy, 64, began his career with Coca-Cola in 1988 and has held a variety of management, finance and strategic planning roles around the world. He was named CFO in 2019 and president in 2022.
“John has been a transformational leader during his 38 years at Coca-Cola,” Braun said in the release.
Elkins, 58, joined Bristol Myers Squibb in 2019 when it acquired biopharmaceutical company Celgene where he was serving as CFO.
Elkins also previously held roles at Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and aerospace company The Boeing Co.
“David comes to Coca-Cola with a track record of success across complex, global companies,” Braun said in the release. “He brings a strong understanding of finance and has developed future leaders. He will bring complementary skills to our highly experienced leadership team.”