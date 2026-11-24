Coca-Cola President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will retire in 2027, the company said Monday. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola)

Bristol Myers Squibb executive David Elkins will join the Atlanta beverage giant, marking the latest leadership change.

Bristol Myers Squibb executive David Elkins will join the Atlanta beverage giant, marking the latest leadership change.

Coca-Cola President and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will retire next year after almost four decades with the company, the Atlanta beverage giant said Monday.

Coca-Cola named David Elkins, the CFO of biopharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb, as the company’s incoming executive vice president and CFO, effective April 2.

David Elkins, the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Bristol Myers Squibb, is joining Coca-Cola. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola)

Murphy will stay on as president during the transition but will retire at a later date in 2027, a spokesperson said. Coca-Cola said in a news release that Murphy has been “working with company leadership for some time to prepare for the succession process.”

The announcement marks the latest leadership change at Coca-Cola.