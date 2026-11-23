AJC Her+Story: Entrepreneur Insights Atlantan finds business opportunity in mahjong’s popularity Stacie Francombe started Mahjong by SI, a business selling mahjong mats. Share Stacie Francombe, founder of Mahjong by SI, poses with her grandmother’s mahjong set at her office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026, as mahjong mats hang in the background. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

AJC By Nancy Badertscher – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 32 minutes ago

For much of her life, Stacie Francombe refused to learn to play mahjong, insisting it was a game for her mother’s and grandmother’s generations. Little could she have known — or her mother ever imagined — that this year she would launch a business built around a national surge in popularity of the more than century-old Chinese tile game of strategy, memory and pattern recognition. “Grandma is watching from above, and she’s probably very proud,” said Francombe, a self-described “serial entrepreneur” in Atlanta. Mahjong by SI founder Stacie Francombe sets up her grandmother’s mahjong set at her office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Growing up in Orlando, Francombe and her brother knew when their mother Sandie Ivers’ weekly mahjong group was underway. From their bedrooms, they could hear the tiles shuffling, the women laughing and the calls of “bam,” “crak” and “dot.”

Related Story Let Me Put U On: To what Black women taught me about mahjong September 9, 2026 Sometimes, they couldn’t sleep for the noise. “We would want to stay up and see what was happening,” Francombe recalled. “Why are they laughing? Why are all the snacks out this week?”

Years later, when her mother tried to teach her the game, Francombe wanted no part of it. “It’s definitely not my generation’s game,” she would say.

Mom kept trying. Francombe kept resisting. A little more than a year ago, 52-year-old Francombe finally decided to learn the game with the help of her mother and a couple of friends. “Of course, once you learn, you’re hooked,” said Francombe, who now has a mahjong group of her own.

Related Story Mahjong moment: Renewed interest in a centuries-old game comes to Atlanta June 5, 2024 On her birthday in June, she started the company Mahjong by SI, using the first initials of her first name and maiden name. She was well-positioned to start her business selling mahjong mats. A printing business she started five years ago had begun making mahjong mats, initially as gifts. Gradually, customers began finding the company and asking for them. Custom orders increased. Clubs and stores wanted mats bearing their logos, and shipping was quicker since Francombe was making them in Atlanta, not China.

Stacie Francombe, founder of Mahjong by SI, holds a mahjong mat at her office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) On a Friday morning last February, Francombe was up early to answer emails before heading to the office. In less than 24 hours, she said, 10 inquiries had arrived from companies that had heard her business was printing mahjong mats in the United States. “I can remember crystal clear,” she said.

Over the next couple of weeks, the company opened about 10 wholesale accounts, she said. Something that had quietly worked its way into her existing printing operation suddenly looked like a business of its own. “We’ve already got the resources. We know how to do it,” Francombe recalled thinking.

By June, her online store was open for business, selling mats, a key element in a mahjong tablescape. Stacie Francombe (top), founder of Mahjong by SI, sets up her grandmother’s mahjong tiles on top of a Mahjong by SI mat at her office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026, with help from marketing manager Esther Young. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) For Francombe, starting another company was familiar territory. She moved to Atlanta in 1996 after graduating from Ohio State University and worked with CNN/Sports Illustrated downtown. She decided to make Atlanta home since Orlando was too hot and Ohio was too cold.

“It seemed the perfect place,” Francombe said. “I had friends from high school and college here.” She started her first business at 24 while pregnant with the first of her three sons. Her ventures over the last quarter-century have stretched across media, weddings and events, printing, signs and business consulting. She once had a television show and magazine for prospective brides and served as the magazine’s editorial director. Related Story More from AJC Her+Story She has consulted with wedding-industry businesses on marketing, business plans and customer service. She said she sold two earlier companies, Get Married and Sign Greeters, and continues to own the printing business, Signs by SI, that she started post-pandemic.

“This business is like the culmination of the businesses I have learned,” Francombe said. Those earlier ventures gave her many of the pieces she needed. The market demand sealed the deal. Mahjong is experiencing a massive cultural resurgence in the United States, with Yelp reporting last year that searches for local mahjong clubs and lessons skyrocketed by nearly 4,500% year-over-year. Mahjong by SI founder Stacie Francombe sets up her grandmother’s mahjong set at her office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) People of all generations say they are drawn to the game as a way to build community and develop friendships, while also disconnecting from smartphones and computer screens. “It really brings together community in a way I don’t think many events do,” Francombe said.

And Mom Sandie? She’s handling customer service for the company, in what’s turning out to be quite a family venture. Husband Dave heads the production team. Her youngest son Geordie handles social media. Middle son Jake does sales, and the oldest son, Josh, plays professional soccer in Australia and helps out when he can, Francombe said. Her media and marketing background taught her how to build an audience and brand. E-commerce experience taught her how to reach customers online. Printing gave her the equipment and production knowledge. Even her years in weddings and events translated to a game in which the look of the table has increasingly become part of the experience.

“It’s really about the look and the aesthetic tablescape,” she said. Mahjong by SI now offers a wide array of mat designs, including local artist collaborations and personalized versions, in materials including neoprene and faux leather. Mahjong mats hang at Mahjong by SI founder Stacie Francombe’s office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Francombe said the website has roughly 900 designs, with new ones added regularly. Rather than stockpile already printed designs, the company keeps blank mats on hand and prints them when orders are placed, Francombe said. That allows her company to offer a large selection without maintaining hundreds of finished designs in inventory. Francombe believes printing the mats in Atlanta gives the company another advantage: speed. She said many competitors source finished mats overseas, while her company can print an ordered design locally and ship it within a couple of weeks, instead of possibly months.

She declined to provide revenue or sales figures but said Mahjong by SI is the fastest-growing company she has built in terms of sales, staffing and demand. She said the company has had a waiting list for wholesale customers and is moving its warehouse operation into a larger space. Stacie Francombe (top), founder of Mahjong by SI, poses for a portrait with mahjong mats at her office in Atlanta on Oct. 5, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Its staff is growing, too. She’s about to hire two more employees. The company also recently began selling through Target.com, Francombe said, and she hopes to move into producing mahjong tiles next year. She believes the game’s growing appeal is about more than tiles, mats or the coordinated “tablescapes” that have created a market for her company.

For a couple of hours around a mahjong table, she said, players put down their phones. They talk. They catch up. They have to concentrate on the game and one another. “Mahjong is not A.I., right?” she said. For Francombe, that’s part of why she believes the game’s appeal will last. “It is community in action,” she said. “It is friendships.” Grandmother Joyce’s old mahjong set sits on a shelf in Francombe’s office. She plays with the tiles and racks her grandmother once used. “I think she would be so proud not only that I’m playing a game that was hers and was so meaningful to her and my mom,” she said. “But the generational cycle of such a community focus and game is being passed down.”