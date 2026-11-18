Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, described it as akin to driving down the highway and seeing a slew of error lights flash across the dashboard.
“You don’t know what’s wrong, but you know this seems like something’s broken and I need to do something about it,” he told me over the weekend. Controllers still managed to land 3,500 planes safely amid the longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the crisis started after a contractor was replacing copper wires at a remote location with new fiber cables, triggering a malfunction that prompted the nationwide ground stop.
Duffy has turned his focus to a new request for $50.1 billion in emergency funding for a new air traffic control telecommunications system, new towers and other infrastructure investments.
2. Bastian speaks 🗣️
Delta CEO Ed Bastian, at a Fortune magazine event this week, said he suspects the incident could have been the result of “a combination of faulty equipment coupled with human error.”
He said he supports the FAA and the new money.
“You look around in the AI world … at the hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars that are being raised for AI and infrastructure development for the next generation. And we can’t even get $50 billion to fix our skies, which affects all of us at a much higher level than any individual data center?”
But Daniels, whose union represents about 20,000 members nationwide, including 640 in Georgia, told the AJC over the weekend his group wants to make sure controllers aren’t forgotten in all this new investment.
“When a system fails, there’s one group who doesn’t, and that’s the air traffic controllers of this country,” he said.
“They should 100% continue to be the focus of the system through their pay and their working conditions.”
If you haven’t noticed it yet, Atlanta’s animated powerhouse Adult Swim’s irreverent billboard is back online, working to make you chuckle on your commute.
Ideas come from Adult Swim’s creative team, and “whatever makes us laugh is usually the thing that rises to the surface,” Jacob Escobedo, the brand’s senior vice president of creative told the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella.
Adult Swim recently entered a new chapter under the ownership of Skydance, which completed its acquisition of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery last month.
In private remarks in March, Jim Vena threatened anyone speaking out against the proposed mega-railroad deal, which is currently awaiting regulatory approval.
“I’ll probably increase everybody’s rates that said they didn’t want a seamless railroad by three or four extra percent to teach you a lesson,” Vena said in a recording that a judge ordered to be released earlier this fall.