Georgianomics The $50 billion ask Plus: Changes at the top of Home Depot. Share The scene at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday amid the national airspace shutdown. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Emma Hurt 7 minutes ago

Good morning, good Georgianomics folks. First-time newsletter author Emma Hurt here, jumping in after a few months of news-free maternity leave. 👶 So far I have learned: A baby giggle is the best sound in the world. The 3 a.m. sleep regression cry? The worst. Anyway, I’m happy to be back. Let’s get down to business. This week we’ve got: 🔨 Home Depot shake-up 🚂 Risky railroader comments 🍽️ ATL’s new Top 50

But let’s start where many of our journeys do: at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 1. (Not so) up in the air 🛩️ Travelers wait out the national ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) As rough as it was to get anywhere by plane on Friday evening, imagine being an air traffic controller working when a router malfunction triggered what became a meltdown of the nation’s air travel network.

Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, described it as akin to driving down the highway and seeing a slew of error lights flash across the dashboard. “You don’t know what’s wrong, but you know this seems like something’s broken and I need to do something about it,” he told me over the weekend. Controllers still managed to land 3,500 planes safely amid the longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11.

By Tuesday, things appeared to be back to normal at Hartsfield-Jackson, according to tracking website FlightAware. What caused this? Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the crisis started after a contractor was replacing copper wires at a remote location with new fiber cables, triggering a malfunction that prompted the nationwide ground stop.

Duffy has turned his focus to a new request for $50.1 billion in emergency funding for a new air traffic control telecommunications system, new towers and other infrastructure investments.

2. Bastian speaks 🗣️ Delta CEO Ed Bastian. (Jason Getz/AJC) Delta CEO Ed Bastian, at a Fortune magazine event this week, said he suspects the incident could have been the result of “a combination of faulty equipment coupled with human error.”

He said he supports the FAA and the new money.

“You look around in the AI world … at the hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars that are being raised for AI and infrastructure development for the next generation. And we can’t even get $50 billion to fix our skies, which affects all of us at a much higher level than any individual data center?” But Daniels, whose union represents about 20,000 members nationwide, including 640 in Georgia, told the AJC over the weekend his group wants to make sure controllers aren’t forgotten in all this new investment. “When a system fails, there’s one group who doesn’t, and that’s the air traffic controllers of this country,” he said. “They should 100% continue to be the focus of the system through their pay and their working conditions.”

“We’re all bought in, and we believe in it,” he said. 🔍 READ MORE about that strategy and Home Depot’s earnings 5. Look up: Adult Swim’s return More than six years after going dark, Atlanta’s animated giant Adult Swim has relaunched the billboard hanging above its Williams Street building. (Courtesy of Adult Swim) If you haven’t noticed it yet, Atlanta’s animated powerhouse Adult Swim’s irreverent billboard is back online, working to make you chuckle on your commute. Ideas come from Adult Swim’s creative team, and “whatever makes us laugh is usually the thing that rises to the surface,” Jacob Escobedo, the brand’s senior vice president of creative told the AJC’s Savannah Sicurella. Adult Swim recently entered a new chapter under the ownership of Skydance, which completed its acquisition of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery last month.

🔍 READ MORE: Adult Swim’s billboard aims to make you laugh. 6. A merry port season 🎁 The Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal West can hold 20,000 container units. (Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority) The Georgia Ports Authority reported its busiest October in history on Tuesday, AJC’s man in Savannah, Adam Van Brimmer, reported. Much of the uptick in container volume is because of increased business from big box retailers that the authority has courted, prompting a jolly holiday outlook. 🔍 READ MORE: Georgia Ports see record October traffic Stat of the week ☀️ 2,120 megawatts A main vulnerability of solar power is its intermittency. No sun? No power. More battery storage allows solar users to take energy off the grid and save it for later.

Plus: United Airlines resolved its own 90-minute outage that prompted departure delays Monday. The airline also said there was no evidence of a cybersecurity incident, per AP. 🗣️ Union Pacific’s CEO may have hurt his proposed $71.5 billion acquisition of Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern, The Wall Street Journal reports. In private remarks in March, Jim Vena threatened anyone speaking out against the proposed mega-railroad deal, which is currently awaiting regulatory approval.

“I’ll probably increase everybody’s rates that said they didn’t want a seamless railroad by three or four extra percent to teach you a lesson,” Vena said in a recording that a judge ordered to be released earlier this fall.

Comments on the proposed megamerger are due to regulators Wednesday. Finally: The Top 50 🤤 Mujō, the 15-seat sushi bar at West Midtown, held its top spot in the ATL50 rankings. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) We leave you with some tasty news from the AJC’s food & dining team.