Business Marijuana by mail? Georgia firms test waters with medical cannabis delivery. Botanical Sciences and Edibles.com launched a shipping platform in Georgia. But the U.S. Postal Service says the products are ‘currently nonmailable.’ Share (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels, Getty)

By Amy Wenk 16 minutes ago

Two Georgia companies this week launched a new shipping platform for medical marijuana, a move they say is a first for the nation, and that expands access to regulated cannabis products. Under this program, products such as cannabis flower and edibles could be shipped to patients who may be too far away or too sick to drive to a dispensary or pharmacy. But the companies, Botanical Sciences and Edibles.com, appear to be navigating a hazy legal situation. Related Story Georgia lawmakers consider changes to state cannabis policy July 30, 2025 The U.S. Postal Service said it doesn’t allow shipments of medical marijuana but is reviewing its position after the federal government earlier this year reclassified medical marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

A lawyer who specializes in hemp and marijuana laws told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the matter is still under dispute. The uncertainty highlights the challenges for businesses trying to innovate and grow in a heavily regulated industry where rules are shifting within state and federal governments. Gary Long, CEO of Botanical Sciences, told the AJC Wednesday that he believes the company is acting lawfully under a state-approved delivery plan and its understanding of federal law.

“We’re abiding by what we believe is lawful and legal in the country and within the state, and obviously that’s how we guide our business,” Long said. “Our business is a heavily regulated industry, and so we take that very seriously.”

The launch of the shipping platform comes as Georgia’s medical cannabis program recently expanded.

On July 1, Senate Bill 220, also called the “Putting Georgia’s Patients First Act,” took effect. The new law expands the types of medical cannabis products that can be sold, including botanical flower — though it must be vaporized and not smoked under the law. Recreational marijuana remains illegal in Georgia. The law also expanded allowable THC limits, dropping a 5% THC cap and adopting a milligram system like most medicines, allowing patients to buy up to 12,000 milligrams at a time. Thomas Winstanley (left), president of Edibles.com stands next to Gary Long, CEO of Botanical Sciences. The companies have launched a shipping platform for medical cannabis in Georgia. (Foster Peters/Courtesy of Botanical Sciences and Edibles.com) The ‘first state’ to mail medical cannabis

Botanical Sciences, a company licensed in Georgia to cultivate, manufacture and dispense medical marijuana, partnered with Edibles.com to launch the shipping platform Tuesday, allowing patients with medical cannabis cards issued by the state of Georgia to order and receive products in the mail. “Georgia is going to be the first state in the history of medical cannabis to ship products,” said Thomas Winstanley, president of Edibles.com, an online venture from Sandy Springs-based Edible Brands, the parent of fruit bouquet company Edible Arrangements.

Related Story Company behind Edible Arrangements expands into edibles. Yes, the THC kind March 22, 2025 Since SB 220 took effect, the number of registered patients in Georgia has soared, with more than 64,000 as of early November, according to a recent meeting of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, which cited data from the state Department of Public Health. In late June, there were about 35,000 registered patients. To register for a medical cannabis card in Georgia, patients must get physician certification. Qualifying conditions include Alzheimer’s disease, most cancers, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Edibles.com, launched last year, has focused its business on selling hemp-derived THC products, including opening a store near the Atlanta Beltline. But now, as a federal ban looms that would make hemp-derived products essentially illegal as soon as Dec. 11, Edibles.com is pivoting into medical marijuana. “This type of business is something that we’ve wanted to get into, and it was really about being patient, finding the right avenue to enter into regulated marijuana,” Winstanley said.

The companies initially opened delivery to a select group of Botanical Sciences patients and say they will expand to more people in coming weeks. Shipping is only available within Georgia. USPS says medical marijuana is ‘nonmailable’ Botanical Sciences and Edibles.com said they are shipping through USPS certified mail in line with new state rules for home delivery. In late September, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, the state agency in charge of licensing and regulating the industry, approved rules that say deliveries should be completed by USPS or a private carrier such as FedEx or United Parcel Service. But the Postal Service said medical marijuana “in all forms is currently nonmailable under any circumstances” in a statement to the AJC. USPS said that it is currently reviewing the situation following the federal government’s reclassification earlier this year of medical marijuana from a Schedule I drug (such as heroin or LSD) to a Schedule III drug (such as Tylenol with codeine or ketamine).

“In the event medical marijuana is deemed to be mailable in the future, it will be treated the same as other prescription drugs containing controlled substances for mailing purposes,” the USPS statement said. A spokesperson for USPS declined to answer additional questions from the AJC, including when its review may be complete or what specific legal restriction it still believes prohibits shipments of medical marijuana following the reclassification. Andrew Turnage, executive director of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, told Forbes in an interview that everything was legal following the federal government’s reclassification of medical marijuana. “That opened the door for all things Schedule III to become a consideration for state regulators like me here in Georgia,” Turnage told Forbes. “Rather than take a classic government approach of doing nothing, or just shutting it all down, we decided to take a proactive approach and put some guardrails in place for Georgia’s licensees to take advantage of that change.” The AJC could not immediately reach Turnage for an interview.

Atlanta attorney Tom Church, who specializes in marijuana and hemp laws, told the AJC that Georgia can authorize delivery of medical cannabis under state law but cannot authorize the use of federal mail. “The complication is that state-licensed medical marijuana is now Schedule III under federal law, and preexisting postal rules already allow authorized dispensers to mail certain medications that contain controlled substances,” Church said in an email. “In short, these deliveries may be legal, but Georgia’s approval alone does not answer that question,” Church added. Two Republican U.S. senators in late October raised issues with Georgia’s delivery rules in a letter to Postmaster General David Steiner. “It is our understanding that marijuana cannot currently be mailed at all using the USPS. However, some states are under a different impression,” wrote U.S. Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Ted Budd, R-North Carolina.

“While Georgia does not have the authority to alter current USPS regulations, we are concerned that USPS will alter its regulations to allow for these shipments. We strongly oppose any effort to allow the shipment of marijuana,” the letter continued. Judson Hill, Georgia market president for Fine Fettle, which operates medical cannabis dispensaries in the state, said his company is in talks to pursue shipping through pharmaceutical couriers, “as we find that’s a more viable option,” he said. But he said Fine Fettle did not want to explore shipping via USPS or a private delivery service like FedEx because “to our understanding, those providers are not inclined to ship medical cannabis.” ‘Tremendous’ feedback to the shipping service Botanical Sciences and Edibles.com contend they are providing a much-needed service. “We are being looked at as a leader now in medical cannabis around the country,” Long with Botanical Sciences said.