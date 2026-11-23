Morning travelers enter the main checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Friday, Apr 4, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Here’s when Thanksgiving security waits could be the worst — based on last year.

Here’s when Thanksgiving security waits could be the worst — based on last year.

Few can reliably predict what will happen at the world’s busiest airport on any given day.

That’s even more true during a busy holiday travel season like this one. Officials are expecting more than 4 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before Tuesday, Dec. 1.

But when it comes to anticipated security waits at the Atlanta airport this Thanksgiving season, we do have some relevant data: how things went last year.

Based on an Atlanta Journal-Constitution data analysis of TSA checkpoint wait-time observations published by the Atlanta airport, the longest lines — averaging more than 20 minutes — were: