Few can reliably predict what will happen at the world’s busiest airport on any given day.
That’s even more true during a busy holiday travel season like this one. Officials are expecting more than 4 million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before Tuesday, Dec. 1.
But when it comes to anticipated security waits at the Atlanta airport this Thanksgiving season, we do have some relevant data: how things went last year.
Based on an Atlanta Journal-Constitution data analysis of TSA checkpoint wait-time observations published by the Atlanta airport, the longest lines — averaging more than 20 minutes — were: