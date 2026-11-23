Business Metro Atlanta gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving The cost of regular gas is down about 13% from a month ago but still higher than last year. Share A customer fills up his tank at a gas station along Northside Drive on Friday, Nov. 20 , 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Amy Wenk 54 minutes ago

Frozen turkeys cost more, and holiday airfare is at a 10-year high. But this Thanksgiving, metro Atlanta residents may feel some relief topping off their tanks. Gasoline prices, which surged this year amid the Iran war, now are at their lowest levels since March. Nearly 2.2 million Georgians plan to take a road trip for Thanksgiving, with the busiest departure days expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday, according to AAA. As of Monday morning, the average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.23 per gallon in metro Atlanta, down about 13% from a month ago, according to AAA. Prices are still up from a year ago, when regular gas sat at $2.91 per gallon.

Related Story When and where Atlanta traffic will be the worst this Thanksgiving holiday November 22, 2026 GasBuddy, which crowdsources fuel prices, on Monday showed gas prices well under $3 per gallon in some metro Atlanta areas, such as Madison, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Tucker. Metro Atlanta diesel prices remain high, with the average at $5.47 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.67 a year ago, according to AAA. Fuel prices are displayed at the Northside Drive BP gas station on Friday, Nov. 20 , 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Fuel prices climbed rapidly this year as conflict in the Middle East disrupted the global flow of energy through a narrow waterway called the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher gas prices have contributed to persistent inflation and strained some household budgets. Since the start of the Iran war, Georgians have paid an additional $2.43 billion for gas, or more than $600 per household, according to Brown University.

Several factors now are helping ease prices at the pump, said Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered some though remain volatile, and there is less seasonal demand for gas. “Americans don’t get outside and move as much in the colder months, so gasoline demand is lower,” De Haan said. Winter-blend gas is cheaper, he added, and refinery maintenance season is wrapping up, allowing refineries to boost their output. “Then we have oil prices declining,” De Haan said. “More oil is getting through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Multiple drivers get gas at a Shell station along Whitehall Street on Friday, Nov. 20 , 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Georgia also benefits from a gas tax exemption Gov. Brian Kemp reinstated in late October that runs through Nov. 30.

Kemp this year has repeatedly turned to gas-tax suspensions to soften rising fuel costs, which has largely kept fuel prices in the state lower than national prices. “So Dec. 1 is when the gas tax kicks back in, and with it, you’ll generally see prices going up a bit as stations then pass along the taxes collected,” De Haan said. “So you’ll get a little bit of a jolt here on the first of the month.” Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms also promises to help out drivers. Bottoms has said she will roll the state gasoline tax back to 28 cents per gallon and reduce the diesel tax to 31.3 cents per gallon, among other policies detailed in a September plan.

Globally, what happens next with energy prices is difficult to predict, De Haan said. “Right now, it’s been quiet with geopolitical tensions, but if they flare back up, there’s always the possibility that those could become more active and impactful in where prices go,” he said.