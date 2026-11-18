Business Buckhead’s largest office complex gets $16.5M tax break for redevelopment Developer CP Group bought the 14-building Piedmont Center campus out of foreclosure and is planning to spend $100M on renovations. Share This is a rendering of Piedmont Center's planned redevelopment in Buckhead by developer CP Group. The rendering shows an aerial view along Piedmont Road of new restaurant spaces in front of the existing office buildings. (Courtesy of CP Group)

By Zachary Hansen 21 minutes ago

The future of Buckhead’s largest office complex is starting to come into focus a year after it went into foreclosure, with its new owner outlining a campus overhaul that including restaurants and medical offices. But delivering that vision will involve some taxpayer-backed financial assistance. The Development Authority of Fulton County on Tuesday approved a $16.5 million property tax break for Piedmont Center, the 14-building office complex off Piedmont Road. Developer CP Group told the DAFC board, which also goes by Develop Fulton, that the incentive will help recruit office tenants and justify the developer’s $100 million redevelopment plan. “The developer here is looking to transform a very stale, underutilized piece of property into a more modern work (and) retail space to be competitive with other developments in neighboring jurisdictions,” Allison Dyer, an attorney representing CP Group, told the authority.

Aerial photo shows Piedmont Center, a 14-building office complex off Lenox and Piedmont roads, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) She added that the project would improve campus connectivity and add restaurants and pedestrian activity to this stretch of Piedmont Road, describing it as “currently kind of a dead zone.” The tax break will be passed down to prospective tenants to increase Piedmont Center’s office occupancy, which now sits at about 50%. “The improvements that we’re making are really focused on getting it back to market competitive,” said Chris Eachus, founding parter of CP Group.

Related Story The scavenger hunt begins to find Atlanta office buildings worth saving July 21, 2026 The board voted in favor 5-3, with those voting against the incentive questioning whether it’s in the public interest to help subsidize a company’s tenant recruitment efforts. They also brought up concerns over the project’s construction timeline and whether the authority can enforce that tenants are seeing the trickle-down effects of this tax break.

“How are we able to track that this abatement is truly reaching tenants and that they’re not coming in at market rate,” asked DAFC board member Kyle Lamont, who voted against the tax break.

This is a rendering of Piedmont Center's redevelopment in Buckhead by developer CP Group. The rendering shows new pedestrian infrastructure intended to connect eight office buildings and new restaurant spaces. (Courtesy of CP Group) CP Group declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the incentive request ahead of DAFC’s meeting. Built in stages between 1977 and 1998, Piedmont Center is made up of mostly low- and mid-rise buildings in a sprawling suburban-style office campus. En vogue decades ago, that style of office design has fallen out of favor as many tenants prioritize walkability, restaurant access and other qualities typically found in urban workplaces.

Part of the campus — buildings 9 through 12 — are also slated to be spun off into a new concept called Buckhead Medical Center, which focuses on medical office space. This is a rendering of Buckhead Medical Center, a part of Piedmont Center's redevelopment by developer CP Group. The rendering shows buildings 9 through 12 being spun into its own concept focused on medical office space. (Courtesy of CP Group) CP Group said Piedmont Center currently supports about 3,600 employees, adding that it aims to bring that figure up to 6,000 through its renovations. But those job promises drew criticism from some Fulton County stakeholders.

“Jobs are not going to be created,” Jim Martin, an Atlanta neighborhood planning unit chair, told the DAFC board during public comment. “They are just going to move around the city. there is no public benefit to that.” The project is projected to generate nearly $46 million in new property taxes over the next decade despite the abatement, which ramps down over a 10-year period. Typically, DAFC holds a preliminary vote before finalizing it in a subsequent meeting, but the board gave final approval to Piedmont Center’s tax break Tuesday.