The future of Buckhead’s largest office complex is starting to come into focus a year after it went into foreclosure, with its new owner outlining a campus overhaul that including restaurants and medical offices.
But delivering that vision will involve some taxpayer-backed financial assistance.
The Development Authority of Fulton County on Tuesday approved a $16.5 million property tax break for Piedmont Center, the 14-building office complex off Piedmont Road. Developer CP Group told the DAFC board, which also goes by Develop Fulton, that the incentive will help recruit office tenants and justify the developer’s $100 million redevelopment plan.
“The developer here is looking to transform a very stale, underutilized piece of property into a more modern work (and) retail space to be competitive with other developments in neighboring jurisdictions,” Allison Dyer, an attorney representing CP Group, told the authority.
She added that the project would improve campus connectivity and add restaurants and pedestrian activity to this stretch of Piedmont Road, describing it as “currently kind of a dead zone.” The tax break will be passed down to prospective tenants to increase Piedmont Center’s office occupancy, which now sits at about 50%.
“The improvements that we’re making are really focused on getting it back to market competitive,” said Chris Eachus, founding parter of CP Group.
The board voted in favor 5-3, with those voting against the incentive questioning whether it’s in the public interest to help subsidize a company’s tenant recruitment efforts. They also brought up concerns over the project’s construction timeline and whether the authority can enforce that tenants are seeing the trickle-down effects of this tax break.
“How are we able to track that this abatement is truly reaching tenants and that they’re not coming in at market rate,” asked DAFC board member Kyle Lamont, who voted against the tax break.
CP Group declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the incentive request ahead of DAFC’s meeting.
Built in stages between 1977 and 1998, Piedmont Center is made up of mostly low- and mid-rise buildings in a sprawling suburban-style office campus. En vogue decades ago, that style of office design has fallen out of favor as many tenants prioritize walkability, restaurant access and other qualities typically found in urban workplaces.
CP Group paid $200 million to acquire the 46-acre campus at a foreclosure auction in June 2025. It adds to the Florida-based investment firm’s fast-growing Atlanta office portfolio, which includes Bank of America Plaza and the former CNN Center — now called The Center and stylized as The CTR.
Earlier this year, CP Group unveiled its plans for Piedmont Center, outlining a complete campus overhaul. The plan includes at least a half-dozen standalone restaurants, new pedestrian paths and interior streetscapes and refreshed gathering spots and green spaces.
Part of the campus — buildings 9 through 12 — are also slated to be spun off into a new concept called Buckhead Medical Center, which focuses on medical office space.
CP Group said Piedmont Center currently supports about 3,600 employees, adding that it aims to bring that figure up to 6,000 through its renovations. But those job promises drew criticism from some Fulton County stakeholders.
“Jobs are not going to be created,” Jim Martin, an Atlanta neighborhood planning unit chair, told the DAFC board during public comment. “They are just going to move around the city. there is no public benefit to that.”
The project is projected to generate nearly $46 million in new property taxes over the next decade despite the abatement, which ramps down over a 10-year period. Typically, DAFC holds a preliminary vote before finalizing it in a subsequent meeting, but the board gave final approval to Piedmont Center’s tax break Tuesday.
In a 7-1 vote, the board preliminarily approved a $2.9 million tax break request for Atlanta-based Pine Grove Acquisitions’ planned rental townhome project near the Beltline Southeast Trail. The 163-unit project is called the Grove at Zephyr, and it’ll require a second vote to finalize the incentive.
DAFC board member Mike Kennedy was among the request’s four “no” votes last month, questioning whether the developer overpaid for the property and was asking taxpayers to rectify that economic gap. He said he changed his mind after speaking more with the developer about its planned community benefits, but he did issue a warning going forward.
“Going forward, I believe the solutions to these quote ‘financial gaps’ are between the buyer and seller of the real estate and not necessarily the taxpayer,” Kennedy said. “ … If that land was cheaper, we wouldn’t be here today talking about this.”