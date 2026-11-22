gridlock guy When and where Atlanta traffic will be the worst this Thanksgiving holiday Driving or flying for Turkey Day? The expert advice from AAA is simple: leave early. Share AAA estimates about 2.3 million Georgians will travel this Thanksgiving holiday season, most by vehicle. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Doug Turnbull 1 hour ago

The recent nationwide aviation ground stop and other flying challenges — not to mention the never-ending headache that is Atlanta traffic — make the prospect of holiday travel seem exhausting. Toss in significantly higher gas (and aviation fuel) prices compared with a year ago. Still, AAA estimates some 2.3 million Georgians will take to the streets or the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, only a slight decline from 2025. There may not be a way to avoid all delays and hassles, but drivers, riders and flyers can take some lengths to lessen the blows and prepare for mishaps.

“Leave early. Giving yourself some extra time can help alleviate some of the stress of sitting in traffic,” AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a recent interview with 11Alive. Related Story In metro Atlanta, even driving against the rush hour grain can be a slog November 17, 2026 That advice applies to travelers in cars and planes. But let’s start with drivers. AAA predicts the heaviest car travel days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, or Thanksgiving Eve Eve and Eve. The auto club bases these predictions on trends from data collected by traffic data firm INRIX. The worst traffic windows are 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. AAA recommends traveling in the morning to beat the rush.

Based on my years of covering the beat, the I-75 ride both north and south of the city will see the most delays, especially as those freeways narrow once they get to southern Henry and northern Cobb counties. This not only is because of people leaving Atlanta, but also because of the sheer amount of traffic passing through town or coming to stay.

In fact, AAA said Atlanta is expected to be the ninth-most traveled to city for domestic travelers this Thanksgiving holiday. Orlando, Florida, takes the top spot, by the way.

Any takers for guessing the top international destination? That would be Budapest, Hungary. Go figure. Hungary is the top Thanksgiving travel spot. Not Turkey? Either is appropriate. Related Story Automakers, marketers should nudge us more often to slow down on busy roads November 1, 2026 Waiters also has this for road trippers: make sure car batteries, tires and fluids are in working order. And she recommends drivers use gas pricing apps, such as AAA or GasBuddy, to plan fueling stops around the best prices. A year ago, regular, unleaded gas was just about $2.85 per gallon in Georgia. As of Thursday, it was $3.25, according to AAA. At least that’s almost 50 cents lower than the national average. Thanksgiving is largely a driving holiday, as people generally take off less time from work and school. But the recent boondoggles at U.S. airports should have flyers extra aware of what can go wrong.

“Get to the airport early and check your flight status before leaving home,” Waiters said. There’s that “early” advice again.

“It’s also a good idea to keep things like your medication, chargers, important documents in your carry-on bag, just in case of delays.” Related Story Flight canceled in Atlanta? Here’s what to know. November 14, 2026 This second line is so key. Travelers should make sure there is always quick access to those things, because no one can predict full ground stops or software issues. Flyers should also consider keeping properly sized hygiene items in carry-on bags, too, and even changes of clothes or underwear. There is no doubt some stranded overnight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last weekend wished they had toothbrushes and undies.

Waiters suggested travelers check their insurance in the same way they would their cars. “Reach out to your travel agent to find out what your travel insurance actually covers, whether it covers the delays or cancellations,” Waiters said.