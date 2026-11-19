Business Traveling for Thanksgiving? Atlanta holiday airfares hit 10-year high. But people still plan to travel. The Atlanta airport is expecting a 5% jump in Thanksgiving passengers over last year. Share Three people rest along a wall in the North Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Officials say they expect 4 million passengers over the holiday period. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Emma Hurt 18 minutes ago

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say they expect 4 million passengers over the holiday period. That’s a 5% increase in Thanksgiving travelers from Thursday to Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The busiest days will be Thursday and Friday of this week, as well as the Sunday after Thanksgiving. AAA projects nearly 2.36 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, just slightly lower than last year.

Broken down by mode, however, and AAA’s data does show a 1% drop in forecast holiday flyers. The vast majority of Georgia’s Thanksgiving travelers will hit the roads, though: about 2.2 million.

Related Story Study finds ‘no need’ to privatize security at Hartsfield-Jackson November 10, 2026 ‘What we need to do’ Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the Atlanta carrier’s holiday travel demand remains strong despite the high prices. “The demand is really strong. The investment consumers are making in their experience continues to be the top of their shopping list for the holidays,” he told Bloomberg last week.

“Yes, prices are higher, largely driven by not just jet fuel but costs in general … but we’re still below where general inflation has been post-pandemic,” he said. “I know it doesn’t necessarily make it easier when you’re seeing a 25% increase on a ticket, which many are, but it’s what we need to do to cover our cost of providing our service.” Bastian told CBS that the airline is making less money than a year ago despite the higher fare prices.

A woman speaks with a Delta Air Lines help desk agent at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, says the Atlanta carrier’s holiday travel demand remains strong. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Berg noted that Atlanta’s 52% year-over-year spike in Thanksgiving fares has surpassed the rate of inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average Thanksgiving fare in 2019 of $227, per Hopper data, has the same buying power as about $298 today. But today’s Thanksgiving fare average is $339, according to Hopper. Berg said premium travelers in particular are still buying plane tickets — a segment of the economy Delta has been courting for years. But it also appears people are “optimizing their budgets to prioritize travel” despite the high prices, she said. Related Story Flight canceled in Atlanta? Here’s what to know. November 14, 2026 “Holiday travel is very sticky. A lot of people will take their holiday vacation or trip home … no matter how much it costs,” Berg said.