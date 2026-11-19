Berg noted that Atlanta’s 52% year-over-year spike in Thanksgiving fares has surpassed the rate of inflation.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average Thanksgiving fare in 2019 of $227, per Hopper data, has the same buying power as about $298 today. But today’s Thanksgiving fare average is $339, according to Hopper.
Berg said premium travelers in particular are still buying plane tickets — a segment of the economy Delta has been courting for years.
But it also appears people are “optimizing their budgets to prioritize travel” despite the high prices, she said.
“Holiday travel is very sticky. A lot of people will take their holiday vacation or trip home … no matter how much it costs,” Berg said.
Where she expects to see a dip in demand is in the new year, when people might forgo another trip they might have otherwise taken.
As to whether prices will come back down, Berg pointed to the conflict with Iran and its impact on jet fuel prices.
“Until structurally the conflict and the risk of fuel access being restricted is resolved, I don’t expect that airlines will be able to make changes in how they’re forecasting their costs and therefore pricing out their inventory.”