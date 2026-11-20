Business Atlanta-based Mailchimp set to sell for a fraction of its former price It is unclear what impact the deal will have on the email marketing giant’s Atlanta-based workforce. Share Email marketing firm Mailchimp's headquarters within the Intuit offices in Fourth Ward on North Angier Ave in Atlanta. Photos taken on Monday, Feb 5, 2024. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Savannah Sicurella Updated 14 minutes ago

Intuit has agreed to sell its Atlanta-based email marketing subsidiary Mailchimp for about $3.7 billion, a fraction of the $12 billion price it paid to acquire the company only five years prior. Bending Spoons, an Italian technology consolidator, is the buyer, according to Intuit’s Thursday quarterly earnings filing. The deal is expected to close in early 2027. As part of the deal, Intuit will invest $368 million in new Bending Spoons stock. Bending Spoons’ holdings include Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite and Vimeo. In a news release, Bending Spoons’ CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari said the company intends to “invest substantially” in Mailchimp, a “powerful brand” that has reshaped email marketing and redefined how companies grow their audiences.

It is unclear what impact the deal will have on Intuit and Mailchimp’s Atlanta-based workforce. In 2024, Intuit opened a new office space at the Fourth Ward development along the Atlanta Beltline, which served as a home base for Mailchimp employees and an innovation hub for the larger Intuit organization. The space could accommodate at least 1,000 employees. In a statement, a spokesperson for Intuit said selling Mailchimp “sharpens our focus” behind the strategy of helping their customers run and grow their businesses. Intuit remains “committed” to their Atlanta office, which is a “key hub for attracting and retaining top talent.” Intuit, which owns TurboTax and Credit Karma, acquired Mailchimp in 2021 in all cash and stock as part of an expansion into other areas beyond its core tax and accounting businesses.

The deal, which allowed Intuit to establish a major presence in the Southeast, was a watershed moment for Atlanta’s technology sector, underscoring just how big some of the city’s tech startups had become. It came during a period of major venture capital investment and corporate expansions across Atlanta’s tech ecosystem.

“Mailchimp has helped millions of businesses grow and acquire customers through email marketing automation, and we are grateful to the Mailchimp team for what they have built and the impact they have had on customers and Intuit,” Intuit Senior Vice President Jack Tam said in the release.