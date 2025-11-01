Opinion Georgia is at a crossroads in global AI race, but here’s how state can thrive The Peach State has yet to attract artificial intelligence mega-projects on the scale seen in Texas and can learn from the Lone Star State and others. Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, which currently controls more than 90% of the market for chips needed to build artificial intelligence systems, with President Donald Trump in Washington, April 30, 2025. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

On July 23, the executive order Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure sent a clear signal that the U.S. intends to bolster domestic infrastructure and fast-track artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. Just days later, China unveiled its Global AI Governance Action Plan, positioning itself to become the leader in AI infrastructure.

On July 23, the executive order Accelerating Federal Permitting of Data Center Infrastructure sent a clear signal that the U.S. intends to bolster domestic infrastructure and fast-track artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. Just days later, China unveiled its Global AI Governance Action Plan, positioning itself to become the leader in AI infrastructure.

While China's rise has historically been fueled by manufacturing and infrastructure, artificial intelligence is now emerging as its next economic engine. AI is expected to drive industrial automation to unprecedented levels, powered by massive data centers and energy production. If China overtakes the U.S. in Gross Domestic Product by 2030, it will assert global dominance through trade, investments, and international diplomacy. For the U.S., the notion of trailing China economically remains almost unthinkable. Domestically, Georgia has a pivotal role to play. Atlanta now ranks as the second most active data center market after Northern Virginia. The region has excelled in providing critical resources – land, power, and dark fiber connectivity – attracting hyperscalers like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta to the state. Data center operators such as DC BLOX, Flexential, and Equinix have also established strong footprints in Georgia. Amazon recently announced an $11 billion investment to build new data centers in Butts and Douglas counties – the largest corporate infrastructure investment in Georgia's history.