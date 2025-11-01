Georgia is at a crossroads in global AI race, but here’s how state can thrive
The Peach State has yet to attract artificial intelligence mega-projects on the scale seen in Texas and can learn from the Lone Star State and others.
Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, which currently controls more than 90% of the market for chips needed to build artificial intelligence systems, with President Donald Trump in Washington, April 30, 2025. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
By Pujan Roka – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Welcome to what many are calling “the AI Race” – a high-stakes contest with sweeping implications across industries and international relations. It’s reshaping economies at home and abroad, disrupting labor markets across sectors, and redefining geopolitical influence on a global scale.
China and United States are competing to gain AI dominance
While China’s rise has historically been fueled by manufacturing and infrastructure, artificial intelligence is now emerging as its next economic engine. AI is expected to drive industrial automation to unprecedented levels, powered by massive data centers and energy production.
If China overtakes the U.S. in Gross Domestic Product by 2030, it will assert global dominance through trade, investments, and international diplomacy. For the U.S., the notion of trailing China economically remains almost unthinkable.
The region has excelled in providing critical resources – land, power, and dark fiber connectivity – attracting hyperscalers like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta to the state. Data center operators such as DC BLOX, Flexential, and Equinix have also established strong footprints in Georgia. Amazon recently announced an $11 billion investment to build new data centers in Butts and Douglas counties – the largest corporate infrastructure investment in Georgia’s history.
Still, Georgia has yet to attract AI megaprojects on the scale seen in Texas – such as the $500 billion ‘Stargate’ initiative, a joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank to build next-generation AI infrastructure.
Georgia should look at examples in Texas and Tennessee for guidance
While land costs in Georgia and Texas are comparable, Texas offers one notable advantage: a deregulated energy grid. This allows data center operators to procure power directly and negotiate flexible contracts. The result is a wave of energy innovation: Fermi America, for example, plans to build an AI data center in Amarillo, Texas, powered by an 11-gigawatt nuclear facility – combining high-density compute with four new nuclear reactors. Pairing data centers with on-site energy production is quickly becoming the blueprint for large-scale AI workloads.
Tennessee, Georgia’s next-door neighbor, is making significant strides in attracting hyperscalers like Google and xAI. On Aug. 18, Google announced its intent to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs) in Tennessee – leveraging the state’s federally aligned framework to fast-track advanced nuclear projects. Unlike Tennessee, Georgia does not currently offer a similar provision to fast-track nuclear innovation. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s xAI is building the “Colossus” data center in Memphis, powered by 1 million graphics processing units (GPUs) – making it the first of its kind in the world.
Georgia, for its part, is home to the Plant Vogtle nuclear facility – currently the largest in the U.S., with 4.4-gigawatt of production capacity. However, Georgia’s regulated utility model prevents data centers from procuring power directly from Vogtle, limiting flexibility and cost efficiency for fast-moving AI deployments.
While the new executive order has only recently taken effect, it may catalyze new legislation in Georgia aimed at competing with Texas and other states in the AI infrastructure race. State lawmakers will need to consider how to leverage federal permitting reforms to expedite data center development and energy procurement – without unnecessary bureaucracy.
This shift is not only essential to remain competitive with other states, but also to accelerate local innovation that will help the U.S. maintain its edge against China in the global AI race.
Pujan Roka is a consultant at Atlanta-based Akōr Inc., where he advises organizations on AI and AI infrastructure.