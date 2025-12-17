Politics

Georgia Republicans look ahead to 2026

The Georgia GOP chair and state insurance commissioner offer their thoughts on next year’s elections.
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King is a guest today on the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Alyssa Pointer via AP)
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King is a guest today on the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Alyssa Pointer via AP)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King says state Republicans “can’t take things for granted.”

His comments come in the wake of Georgia Democrats picking up two seats on the Public Service Commission and winning a special election in a Republican-leaning district earlier this month.

King told Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast that these victories mean that the party must do more to engage voters.

“We have a good plan. But just saying that we’re MAGA is not good enough,” he said. “We got to show Georgia voters we are out there working and proposing good ideas. We (will) win, and we just have to make that case.”

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon agrees on the focus for the 2026 midterms.

“I think that anybody who tells you Georgia is going one way or another is wrong,” he said.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Fani Willis’ testimony gives Republican candidates time in the spotlight

42m ago

Fani Willis testifies before the Georgia Senate: What to watch for

1h ago

Former Cobb school board member heads to Georgia Senate

Keep Reading

Former Cobb school board member heads to Georgia Senate

Democrats look to keep momentum in 2026

Why Michael Thurmond says he’s no insider

Featured

UPS’ rough year
ANALYSIS

After a difficult 2025, here’s what could be ahead for UPS

Two Georgia universities joining new, controversial accreditor

From Marietta to millions, ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ turns 20