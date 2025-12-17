Georgia Republicans look ahead to 2026

King told Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast that these victories mean that the party must do more to engage voters.
“We have a good plan. But just saying that we’re MAGA is not good enough,” he said. “We got to show Georgia voters we are out there working and proposing good ideas. We (will) win, and we just have to make that case.”
Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon agrees on the focus for the 2026 midterms.
“I think that anybody who tells you Georgia is going one way or another is wrong,” he said.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
