Georgia Republicans look ahead to 2026

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King is a guest today on the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Alyssa Pointer via AP)

The Georgia GOP chair and state insurance commissioner offer their thoughts on next year’s elections.

His comments come in the wake of Georgia Democrats picking up two seats on the Public Service Commission and winning a special election in a Republican-leaning district earlier this month.

King told Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast that these victories mean that the party must do more to engage voters.

“We have a good plan. But just saying that we’re MAGA is not good enough,” he said. “We got to show Georgia voters we are out there working and proposing good ideas. We (will) win, and we just have to make that case.”

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon agrees on the focus for the 2026 midterms.

“I think that anybody who tells you Georgia is going one way or another is wrong,” he said.