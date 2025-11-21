Business Atlanta officials quietly rebrand city’s DEI office The City Council recently passed an ordinance changing the equity office to the ‘Office of One Atlanta.’ Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens applauds Candace M. Stanciel, Chief Equity Officer for the city of Atlanta, after her remarks during a press conference in 2023. The City Council passed legislation on Monday to change the name to One Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The city of Atlanta office overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion is getting a rebrand amid assaults at the federal level on such initiatives. The city’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion is being rebranded to the Office of One Atlanta after the City Council passed legislation on Monday making the change.

Along with altering the name, the functions of the office will change from establishing and implementing policies and other initiatives related to gender identity, social and racial equity, to supporting “the direct efforts of anti-discrimination, social impact and civil and human rights for all those who live, work and visit the City of Atlanta,” according to the legislation. The move comes as the Trump administration has targeted DEI initiatives and Atlanta officials grapple with how to respond. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport lost tens of millions of dollars in federal grants this year for refusing to sign the administration’s new anti-DEI grant language. RELATED Amid federal pressure, Atlanta forced to evaluate vaunted contract diversity goals Mayor Andre Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September that his team was meeting often to decide what to do about Atlanta’s minority and small business contracting programs. The city’s equity office was first established by then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms four years ago. But she had previously announced the establishment of a similar office, known as One Atlanta, in 2018.

When the equity office was created in 2021, it had a broad mandate to work with city departments and external partners to develop “social justice policies and programs that confront issues” concerning economic and workforce mobility, housing affordability, health, LGBTQ affairs, transportation, education and youth engagement, immigrant affairs, climate change, resilience and sustainability, and criminal justice reform.

“Formally making this office a part of our City government will ensure that this impactful work continues for years to come,” Bottoms said at the time. But just a few years later, the equity office is gone. Council members Carden Wyckoff, Liliana Bakhtiari, Eshé Collins, Jason Dozier, Alex Wan and Michael Julian Bond introduced the ordinance to change the name to One Atlanta. “This change enhances our efforts to serve communities across the City of Atlanta,” Michael Smith, Dickens’ press secretary, said in an email. “With this expansion, we will have stronger coordination, deeper accountability and more measurable outcomes for all who live, work, and visit Atlanta. As we advance A City of Opportunity for All through the Mayor’s second term, this gives us the ability to align efforts focused on social impact and human rights more effectively,” Smith said.