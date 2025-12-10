Business ‘Bienvenidos a Atlanta!’: Business leaders ready to woo World Cup travelers Spain’s matches present the chance to expand existing business ties with Georgia, while some visiting countries act as an introduction. Fans gather before the World Cup draw party at Buckhead Village in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Atlanta and other World Cup host cities have had seven years to speculate on which international soccer stars would come to town in 2026. Which national flags would canvas downtown streets? What soccer chants would reverberate through MARTA tunnels? Will any sports-loving dignitaries travel to Georgia for the first time?

That wait ended Saturday when FIFA unveiled the first seven countries destined to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in June. The slate of matchups also gives state and city leaders new context on how to cater to each team’s traveling fan base, from working-class supporters to royalty and corporate leaders. RELATED Goal in sight for Atlanta as World Cup presents ‘generational opportunity’ “Now that we know more of the teams coming to Atlanta, we are starting to move from planning in the abstract to talking about real nations, real fan bases and real opportunities,” Katie Kirkpatrick, Metro Atlanta Chamber president and CEO, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick speaks during the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s annual meeting at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. The meeting highlighted the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Spain, the world’s top-ranked team, will grace Atlanta with its presence at least twice. The other six confirmed teams are Morocco, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Cabo Verde and Haiti, mostly lower-ranking squads.

The selection forms a top-heavy lineup widely judged as underwhelming by many Peach State soccer fans hoping to see powerhouse matchups early in the world’s most-watched tournament. It also lacks many of Georgia’s closest international business allies, such as South Korea, Germany and Brazil.

RELATED Korean diplomats visit Georgia to rebuild strained trust after Hyundai raid Spain’s cachet means all eyes will be on Atlanta during those matchups, and other high-profile teams should join the fray as the tournament progresses. But Kirkpatrick said the tournament will act as a first handshake between Georgia’s business community and many of the countries selected to play in Atlanta. “It’s just like making new friends,” she said. “You’re going to get introductions, we’re going to do our legwork, we’re going to understand what exists here and in the region and we’ll build from there.” A view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers in Atlanta. (Brett Davis/AP 2018) Pat Wilson, Georgia’s top economic development official, added that the World Cup will present the greatest amount of exposure Atlanta has seen since the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. These events are a rare opportunity to make an impactful first impression, he said. “Once they experience the hospitality, natural beauty and welcoming atmosphere that define every corner of our state,” Wilson said, “I am confident they will return, bringing their families, friends and even new business investment. We are ready to welcome them.”

Growth potential Spain’s talent may distinguish itself on the pitch, but its existing ties to Georgia are also in a class of their own compared with others confirmed for an Atlanta appearance. About $1.7 billion worth of goods flowed between Spain and Georgia in 2024, more than double that of runners-up South Africa and Saudi Arabia, according to data from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Cabo Verde, a chain of West African islands, had less than $90,000 of total trade with Georgia last year. The seven countries pale in comparison to Georgia’s top international trade partners. Mexico’s trading relationship with Georgia is valued at $25 billion. China, South Korea, the Netherlands and Germany also boast multibillion dollar export and import totals.

Since mid-2020, Spanish companies have announced five projects in Georgia, totaling nearly $21 million of investment and 255 jobs, according to the Department of Economic Development. The most recent Spanish project announcement was by FlatironDragados, a civil construction firm that moved its U.S. arm’s headquarters to Brookhaven earlier this year. In contrast, South Korea and Germany tend to measure their Georgia investments by billions of dollars and thousands of jobs. RELATED Atlanta’s short-term rentals are starting to fill up for the World Cup The other six countries guaranteed to play matches in Atlanta have minimal investments in Georgia, although Saudi Arabia has recently made headline-grabbing pledges nationally. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump last month the Kingdom will invest $1 trillion into the U.S., though doubts swirl on whether those promises will come to fruition. “We, of course, would love to secure some of that investment right here in metro Atlanta,” Kirkpatrick said. Regardless of business practices, the passion for high-quality soccer from across the world is magnetic, said Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera. A Madrid native, he was quick to celebrate his home country’s selection by posting on social media, “¡Bienvenidos a Atlanta, España!” (Translation: “Welcome to Atlanta, Spain!”)

Cabrera said the Super Bowl and Summer Olympics may excite Americans, but “nothing comes close to the World Cup in terms of mobilizing a global audience around a single event.” “It is hard to exaggerate the value that this offers to host cities like Atlanta to tell their story and build their global brand,” he told the AJC in a statement. Practical preparation The first seven teams are just the first announcements of many to come. Two playoff winners will round out June’s group-round matches, of which Denmark carries the most prestige. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also host three later-round matchups in July, including a semifinal bout.

RELATED What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup Jonathan Hunt, interim general manager and CEO of MARTA, said the stakes — and presumably the crowds in Atlanta — will only get larger as the tournament progresses. “Those are bigger fan bases, better teams, closer to the ultimate prize,” he told the AJC’s editorial board Tuesday. “So we’re actually ramping up, not ramping down, through the World Cup.” (L-R) Justin Granados and Casey Osborne celebrate the Spain draw during the World Cup draw party at Buckhead Village in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. The pair will be attending the game. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) MARTA will be tasked with safely and efficiently transporting crowds across the region, from suburban fan events and watch parties to downtown hotels and event venues. He said every team announcement will help the transit agency prepare for those visitors and the languages they speak. Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said customizing entertainment options for visitors is a high priority as well.

“We will be doing concerts on non-match nights targeted to the audiences coming to town,” Koonin said last week, before the draw’s results were announced. Based on the selections so far, venues might need to explore artists whose songs are in Arabic, Uzbek or Portuguese (the official language of Cabo Verde). RELATED A tiny nation qualified for its first World Cup. Cape Verde has fans here As the home of the world’s busiest airport, Atlanta could also serve as a convenient home base for fans attending games across the country, Koonin added. “We’re talking to a lot of organizing committees who are planning to stay in Atlanta and then commute from here,” he said, “because they can get anywhere basically in the central and eastern half of the U.S. in two hours.” Groups are shown on a screen during the World Cup draw party at Buckhead Village in Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)