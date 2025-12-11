Business

Georgia lost jobs in September, says first report since the federal shutdown

The state lost 3,200 jobs during the month, but unemployment stayed steady, according to a Thursday report.
Georgia lost 3,200 jobs over the month after posting job gains in August. Still, employment remains positive over the year, with the state adding a total of 24,300 jobs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)
Georgia lost 3,200 jobs over the month after posting job gains in August. Still, employment remains positive over the year, with the state adding a total of 24,300 jobs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia’s job market cooled some in September but the unemployment rate remained steady, according to new data released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

Georgia lost 3,200 jobs over the month after posting job gains in August. Still, employment remains positive over the year, with the state adding a total of 24,300 jobs.

The state unemployment rate was 3.4% in September, unchanged from July and August and down from a high of 3.6% earlier in the year. Georgia’s jobless rate is a whole percentage point below the national rate.

RELATED
Metro Atlanta consumers grapple with higher prices on food, other goods

The Thursday report provides the first glimpse in months into the state labor market. The Georgia Department of Labor stopped publishing its regular updates during the federal government shutdown, which spanned the entire month of October and into the first weeks of November.

In September, Georgia saw jobs decline in sectors such as administrative and support services, which lost 4,200 jobs, and state and federal government, which combined dipped by 2,300 jobs. The retail trade and information sectors also posted job losses.

The state gained jobs in sectors including professional and technical services, which added 1,400 jobs, and finance and insurance, which increased by 1,300 jobs. Local government employment also rose by 1,000 jobs.

Nationally, employers added 119,000 jobs in September but the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released the data in late November.

RELATED
Metro Atlanta retailers hopeful for strong holiday season after chaotic year

The University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business predicts the state unemployment rate could tick up to an average of 4.1% in 2026 amid slower growth, according to a new economic outlook from the Selig Center for Economic Growth.

“Job growth will be more narrowly based than usual,” says the report. “Health services, private education, data centers, AI, software development, IT services, cybersecurity, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and local governments will add jobs.

“Employment will hold steady in transportation, logistics, and utilities. Jobs will be lost in construction, retailing, information, restaurants, hotels, real estate, and the federal and state government,” the Selig Center report said.

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

The Latest

New Coca-Cola CEO Henrique Braun

Coca-Cola names new CEO Henrique Braun to succeed James Quincey

Georgia Power, PSC staff strike deal for $16B expansion to power data centers

‘Bienvenidos a Atlanta!’: Business leaders ready to woo World Cup travelers

Keep Reading

US filings for jobless benefits fall to 191,000, lowest since September of 2022

Georgia Power, PSC staff strike deal for $16B expansion to power data centers

U.S. job openings barely budged in October, coming in just below 7.7 million

Featured

Election 2025-Georgia-Legislature
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

How Georgia Democrats pulled off a special election stunner

Developer scales back UGA President’s House hotel plan after opposition

Newton man’s pacemaker helped solve his murder. His killer gets life in prison.