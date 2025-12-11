Business Georgia lost jobs in September, says first report since the federal shutdown The state lost 3,200 jobs during the month, but unemployment stayed steady, according to a Thursday report. Georgia lost 3,200 jobs over the month after posting job gains in August. Still, employment remains positive over the year, with the state adding a total of 24,300 jobs. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Georgia’s job market cooled some in September but the unemployment rate remained steady, according to new data released Thursday by the state Department of Labor. Georgia lost 3,200 jobs over the month after posting job gains in August. Still, employment remains positive over the year, with the state adding a total of 24,300 jobs.

The state unemployment rate was 3.4% in September, unchanged from July and August and down from a high of 3.6% earlier in the year. Georgia’s jobless rate is a whole percentage point below the national rate. RELATED Metro Atlanta consumers grapple with higher prices on food, other goods The Thursday report provides the first glimpse in months into the state labor market. The Georgia Department of Labor stopped publishing its regular updates during the federal government shutdown, which spanned the entire month of October and into the first weeks of November. In September, Georgia saw jobs decline in sectors such as administrative and support services, which lost 4,200 jobs, and state and federal government, which combined dipped by 2,300 jobs. The retail trade and information sectors also posted job losses. The state gained jobs in sectors including professional and technical services, which added 1,400 jobs, and finance and insurance, which increased by 1,300 jobs. Local government employment also rose by 1,000 jobs.

Nationally, employers added 119,000 jobs in September but the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released the data in late November.