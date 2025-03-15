WSB political commentator Bill Crane has ‘aggressive’ colon cancer

Bill Crane, a longtime political strategist and commentator for Channel 2 Action News, has been diagnosed with what he called an “aggressive” form of colon cancer.

Crane had surgery last week to remove a tumor at Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs and said he is confident he will be able to come back strong.

“It may sound Pollyanna,” Crane wrote in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “but I have a lot of faith in the medical team and this feels like a series of manageable tasks.”