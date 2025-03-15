Georgia Entertainment Scene
WSB political commentator Bill Crane has ‘aggressive’ colon cancer

Channel 2 political analyst Bill Crane returned to the station as a political analyst in 2024. This is a shot of him on TV from 2022.
By
1 hour ago

Bill Crane, a longtime political strategist and commentator for Channel 2 Action News, has been diagnosed with what he called an “aggressive” form of colon cancer.

Crane had surgery last week to remove a tumor at Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs and said he is confident he will be able to come back strong.

“It may sound Pollyanna,” Crane wrote in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “but I have a lot of faith in the medical team and this feels like a series of manageable tasks.”

He said he will have outpatient chemotherapy through June.

ExploreClark Howard, a year after aortic valve replacement surgery, is grateful to be alive

The cancer was discovered during an annual colonoscopy. The doctor first found a small tumor the size of a pencil eraser, Crane said, but it grew quickly, necessitating the surgery.

He is recuperating at his daughter’s home near Monroe and plans to stay off the air for the rest of the month to recuperate.

Crane has been a political pundit on TV in Atlanta since 2000. He first worked with 11Alive (WXIA-TV), then WSB-TV until 2022, when he was let go from the station as a paid commentator after describing Donald Trump as “Orange Face.”

He returned to the station last year. He also writes a syndicated newspaper column that is available in many smaller newspapers in Georgia.

