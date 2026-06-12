Georgia Entertainment Scene V-103’s Big Tigger denies what he calls ‘allegations and accusations’ After four days off the air, morning host returns to address rumors about him. Big Tigger attends One MusicFest at Atlanta's Central Park in 2022. (Ronald R. Williams III/AJC)

By Rodney Ho 36 minutes ago Share

V-103 morning host Big Tigger on Friday came back on the air after four days off to swat away internet rumors regarding him, his wife and his co-host. His wife, Alicia Brown, posted a video on her verified Instagram page Sunday where she is seen crying while revealing what appears to be multiple stitches above and below her left eyebrow.

In her post, since deleted but reposted by Instagram-based media company The Shade Room, Brown wrote over her video: “Someone ask my husband why my face happened.” Brown also accused Tigger of having a relationship with V-103 co-host Francesca Amiker, who joined the show in May. “I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” Big Tigger said on air Friday. “Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.” Amiker, a former reporter at 11Alive, addressed the accusations in an Instagram post earlier in the week: “The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself. I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity and the truth.”

Big Tigger made the statement a day after TMZ reported receiving dispatch records regarding a domestic dispute involving Brown in May that prompted a police investigation. The story does not say where the incident happened and noted it was not clear if any charges or arrests were made.