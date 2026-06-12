V-103’s Big Tigger denies what he calls ‘allegations and accusations’

“I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” Big Tigger said on air Friday. “Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.”
Brown, who did not respond to multiple queries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, released a public statement saying, “I have never called my husband an abuser … I respect the legal process and believe law enforcement should be allowed to do its job without interference from anyone, including me.”
The AJC has filed an open records request with Sandy Springs police regarding an investigation. Big Tigger, whose given name is Darian Morgan, lives in Sandy Springs.
Big Tigger did not respond Friday to an AJC text message seeking additional comment.
Formerly with 11Alive, Francesca Amiker joined V-103 in May. (Todd Kirkland/AP Content Services for NAMIC)
Brown and Big Tigger have a one-year-old son, which he announced on his Instagram last year. He has never publicly identified Brown as his wife.
A spokesperson for Audacy, the media company that owns V-103, wrote in a text earlier in the week: “We are aware of a situation involving Big Tigger. We have no further comment at this time.” On Friday, he said he had nothing more to add.
Brown’s daughter, who was 10 at the time, went missing in 2019 after Brown lost a custody battle with the father, Durrell Williams. He said he is still actively looking for Ailea, who would be 17 now. The Baltimore police still consider her a missing child.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.