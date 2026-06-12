Georgia Entertainment Scene

V-103’s Big Tigger denies what he calls ‘allegations and accusations’

After four days off the air, morning host returns to address rumors about him.
Big Tigger attends One MusicFest at Atlanta's Central Park in 2022. (Ronald R. Williams III/AJC)
Big Tigger attends One MusicFest at Atlanta's Central Park in 2022. (Ronald R. Williams III/AJC)
By
36 minutes ago

V-103 morning host Big Tigger on Friday came back on the air after four days off to swat away internet rumors regarding him, his wife and his co-host.

His wife, Alicia Brown, posted a video on her verified Instagram page Sunday where she is seen crying while revealing what appears to be multiple stitches above and below her left eyebrow.

In her post, since deleted but reposted by Instagram-based media company The Shade Room, Brown wrote over her video: “Someone ask my husband why my face happened.”

Brown also accused Tigger of having a relationship with V-103 co-host Francesca Amiker, who joined the show in May.

“I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” Big Tigger said on air Friday. “Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.”

Amiker, a former reporter at 11Alive, addressed the accusations in an Instagram post earlier in the week: “The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself. I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity and the truth.”

Big Tigger made the statement a day after TMZ reported receiving dispatch records regarding a domestic dispute involving Brown in May that prompted a police investigation. The story does not say where the incident happened and noted it was not clear if any charges or arrests were made.

Brown, who did not respond to multiple queries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, released a public statement saying, “I have never called my husband an abuser … I respect the legal process and believe law enforcement should be allowed to do its job without interference from anyone, including me.”

The AJC has filed an open records request with Sandy Springs police regarding an investigation. Big Tigger, whose given name is Darian Morgan, lives in Sandy Springs.

Big Tigger did not respond Friday to an AJC text message seeking additional comment.

Formerly with 11Alive, Francesca Amiker joined V-103 in May. (Todd Kirkland/AP Content Services for NAMIC)
Formerly with 11Alive, Francesca Amiker joined V-103 in May. (Todd Kirkland/AP Content Services for NAMIC)

Brown and Big Tigger have a one-year-old son, which he announced on his Instagram last year. He has never publicly identified Brown as his wife.

Big Tigger, a former BET host who has also been the Atlanta Hawks in-game announcer since 2021, joined V-103 as afternoon host in 2013 before moving to mornings in 2020. He was not on air Monday through Thursday. Amiker and midday host Danie Buchanan held the reins in his absence.

A spokesperson for Audacy, the media company that owns V-103, wrote in a text earlier in the week: “We are aware of a situation involving Big Tigger. We have no further comment at this time.” On Friday, he said he had nothing more to add.

Since Big Tigger took over mornings, he has cycled through three sets of co-hosts before Amiker: Tyler Chronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville in 2021, actress Ms. Pat and “Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member Shamea Morton from 2022 to 2024, and Jazzy McBee from 2024 to this spring.

According to CBS News, Brown was arrested New Year’s Eve 2013 for leaving her daughter Ailea in a car for eight hours while gambling at Maryland Live! Casino. She pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and spent five days in jail.

Brown’s daughter, who was 10 at the time, went missing in 2019 after Brown lost a custody battle with the father, Durrell Williams. He said he is still actively looking for Ailea, who would be 17 now. The Baltimore police still consider her a missing child.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Big Boi plays to his hometown crowd at Decatur WatchFest '26 on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at Decatur Square. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

PHOTOS: Big Boi performs at Decatur WatchFest '26

HAPPENING TODAY

Decatur WatchFest, celebrating World Cup, starts today. Here’s what to know.

FIFA Fan Fest kicks off today at Centennial Park, runs through July 15

Keep Reading

Taylor Swift attends Knicks' record-breaking rally over Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Natalie McCann leaves Fox 5, Ryan Maddox out and more Atlanta media briefs

Former supermodel Carré Otis files Paris rape complaint against ex-Elite boss

Featured

aajc 120625 seccg photo assignment

UGA boycott of Texas Tech about fairness, fear and finances

Atlanta’s famed nightlife scene gets ready to entertain World Cup revelers

Neighbors say petting zoo animals terrorized them. Would a judge listen?