Arts & Entertainment Headed to Decatur WatchFest to celebrate FIFA World Cup? Here’s what to know. The multi-week event will feature Big Boi and the Indigo Girls. Decatur WatchFest, a celebration of the FIFA World Cup, will be held in Decatur Square this summer. (Courtesy of Visit Decatur)

By DeAsia Paige 9 minutes ago Share

The worlds of soccer and music are colliding in Decatur soon. Later this month, the city will host a monthlong festival, billed the Decatur WatchFest, to coincide with the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. Soccer matches will be shown on screen while guests can enjoy loads of live musical performances and a host of dining options nearby.

Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold, an organizer of the event, said the city estimates to generate $62-$142 million from the festival. “If there’s one thing that we know how to do is to put on a festival,” Arnold said. “We have put on some big festivals over the years — from the Decatur Arts Festival to the Decatur Book Festival.” Here’s what to expect if you plan to catch the Decatur WatchFest. When and where is WatchFest? The festival will be held June 11-July 19 at Decatur Square, located at 509 N. McDonough Street.

Arnold said the city started planning for the event two years ago. Anywhere from 3,000-5,000 people are expected on any given day of the festival, especially considering the nearby MARTA station.

“We see this as appealing to people who live here, and they can just walk down to see a match or a concert, but also to highlight our city to people who possibly have never been here before,” Arnold said. “We see it as a complement to what’s happening in downtown Atlanta (where people) can come to Decatur, watch a match, hop on the train, go down to the (FIFA) Fan Fest, and then come back on the train and come to Decatur.” Who’s performing at WatchFest? Big Boi says he's bringing along Sleepy Brown and DJ Cutmaster Swiff when he performs at Decatur WatchFest. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) Legendary Atlanta acts Big Boi and the Indigo Girls are among the key performers. The War & Treaty, a country duo from Albion, Michigan, will also headline. Big Boi will kick off the festival’s musical performances at 7:30 p.m. June 11. The Outkast rapper said he’s most excited to see his fans, who he says should expect Sleepy Brown and DJ Cutmaster Swiff alongside him on stage. “I want the world to see what Atlanta is, how beautiful the city is and (to) experience that Southern hospitality,” Big Boi told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution exclusively about his hopes for FIFA’s Atlanta presence this summer. “Hopefully everybody (is) on their best behavior.”

The War & Treaty will perform at 7:30 p.m. on June 25. Other acts on the festival’s vast musical lineup includes Atlanta United’s DJ EU and longtime Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin. The Indigo Girls, describing Decatur WatchFest as a “perfect combination of sport and song” in a statement to the AJC, will close the event at 8 p.m. on July 19. It’ll be the duo’s first hometown show since member Emily Sailers announced incurable medical conditions affecting her voice. How much is Decatur WatchFest? Live performances and game screenings will be free. However, headlining shows (Big Boi, Indigo Girls, the War & Treaty) require registration, which is on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for all headliners is now sold out. Will construction in Decatur Square be completed before the festival? Yes. Although plans for the $8.5 million project formed before the city announced the WatchFest, Arnold said it adds to the event’s appeal. A new performance stage, restrooms and a kids play area will be among the amenities. This artist's rendering shows the plan for what Decatur Square will look like during the FIFA World Cup. (Courtesy of City of Decatur 2025)