“We think it’s a real opportunity to showcase soccer and to showcase our city,” Garrett said in an interview Tuesday. “And we’re located so close to downtown Atlanta, we feel like we can be the home base for people who want to have kind of the ultimate fan experience.”

Eight of the tournament’s matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Only Dallas will host more matches, with nine.

The World Cup runs from June 11 through July 19, 2026.

Decatur Square is about to undergo an $8.5 million renovation that will include removing the gazebo and adding a performing arts stage, Garrett said. The plan is to finish the project before the World Cup.

Garrett also noted that Decatur Square is beside a MARTA stop, making it an easy place to celebrate before, during and after the matches. She said downtown Decatur also has more than 2,500 parking spaces.

“MARTA is proud to bring soccer fans straight to the excitement of Decatur WatchFest ’26, happening right above our Decatur rail station,” said MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood in a statement.

“As the world comes to Atlanta for FIFA World Cup 26, MARTA will be the easiest, most affordable way to reach all the matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and many of the major festivities around the region.”