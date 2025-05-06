The city of Decatur is planning a soccer and music festival that will last more than 30 days next summer, when the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup soccer tournament comes to Atlanta.
Decatur WatchFest ’26 will feature music, games, activities, food and beverages on and around Decatur Square for fans who will be watching World Cup matches.
Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said she is hoping that 40 or more restaurants and pubs will show all of the games, and that the city will receive permission from FIFA for select matches to be viewed on a large screen on the city square.
“We think it’s a real opportunity to showcase soccer and to showcase our city,” Garrett said in an interview Tuesday. “And we’re located so close to downtown Atlanta, we feel like we can be the home base for people who want to have kind of the ultimate fan experience.”
Eight of the tournament’s matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Only Dallas will host more matches, with nine.
The World Cup runs from June 11 through July 19, 2026.
Decatur Square is about to undergo an $8.5 million renovation that will include removing the gazebo and adding a performing arts stage, Garrett said. The plan is to finish the project before the World Cup.
Garrett also noted that Decatur Square is beside a MARTA stop, making it an easy place to celebrate before, during and after the matches. She said downtown Decatur also has more than 2,500 parking spaces.
“MARTA is proud to bring soccer fans straight to the excitement of Decatur WatchFest ’26, happening right above our Decatur rail station,” said MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood in a statement.
“As the world comes to Atlanta for FIFA World Cup 26, MARTA will be the easiest, most affordable way to reach all the matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and many of the major festivities around the region.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
As Atlanta’s new tree protection rules take shape, home builders push back
Atlanta officials indicated Thursday they are ready to move forward with a revamp of Atlanta’s tree protection rules, but developers are not pleased with the proposals.
Girl, 13, dies after tree falls on Atlanta home during heavy storms
A tree fell onto a home on Mims Street near Martin Luther King Jr. and Westview drives in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to a fire department spokesperson.
South Fulton mayor gives farewell address on city’s 8th anniversary
Hundreds gather for State of the City address and to hear khalid kamau's goodbye speech.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention
A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.
He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail
A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.
Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race
The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.