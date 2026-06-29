Arts & Entertainment Druski, Teyana Taylor and other Atlanta moments we loved at BET Awards The annual awards show, with all-star tributes and memorable performances, didn’t disappoint. Host Druski opens the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (John Locher/AP)

By DeAsia Paige 15 minutes ago Share

The BET Awards returned Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Gwinnett County comedian Druski, the show honored the careers of D’Angelo, Teyana Taylor, Sylvia Rhone and Lauryn Hill. Cardi B, Kehlani and other big names hit the stage. Along with Druski’s hosting duties, here are other Atlanta moments we enjoyed during this year’s ceremony. T.I.’s opening performance At 45, T.I. remains the “King of the South.” The Atlanta rapper proved it during his BET Awards opening performance. Wearing all black, he descended on the stage in a floating crown while rapping “Top Back,” a standout from his 2006 album “King.” T.I., backed by a sea of dancers wearing Atlanta Braves hats, later shifted to his most recent hit, “Let ‘Em Know.” The track is the lead single to his final album, “Kill the King,” which dropped Friday.

Druski brings all the skits Comedic skits underlined Druski’s approach to hosting. At 31, the youngest person to emcee the BET Awards began the show with a rendition of his viral church skit from earlier this year, parodying megachurch pastors and their alleged penchant for luxury. Later in the show, Druski appeared in whiteface to do a rap cipher with the Atlanta-based DJ Drama, and he hosted an onstage audition of his Coulda Been Records YouTube series, featuring a male rapper with a Brazilian butt lift. Although the skits seemed a bit uninspired and not as funny as their online counterparts, Druski’s charm still managed to keep the crowd entertained throughout the night. Teyana Taylor gets her flowers from Janet Jackson Teyana Taylor accepts the Icon of the Year Award during the BET Awards on June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (John Locher/AP)

Teyana Taylor was honored with the show’s Icon of the Year Award. The “One Battle After Another” star and Atlanta resident continued her epic year, which includes a Golden Globe Award, and Grammy and Oscar nominations, with a heartfelt tribute from Janet Jackson, who gave her the BET award. Taylor also took home honors for fashion vanguard, video director of the year and best actress.