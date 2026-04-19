Arts & Entertainment Cardi B says near-canceled Atlanta show is her ‘last time’ at State Farm Arena The rapper also takes jabs at Atlanta Police during the final night of her ‘Little Miss Drama Tour.’ Cardi B — shown performing during a "Little Miss Drama Tour" stop in Englewood, California, in February — threatened to not perform Saturday night at State Farm Arena because of what she said was rudeness from arena staff. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

By DeAsia Paige 2 hours ago Share

Cardi B finished her “Little Miss Drama Tour” in Atlanta on Saturday. But not without a little bit of drama. Before her show, the finale of her two-night stint in the city, the Grammy winner filmed what appeared to be an encounter with State Farm Arena staff on Instagram Live. In the video, Cardi B yelled at the top of her voice, threatening to cancel her concert.

“I’m not performing today,” Cardi B screamed to someone who’s not visible in the video. “Let me tell you why. Because we got in here, (and) your employees are being rude for no reason. Pointing fingers for no reason. Touching people for no reason.” She added: “You’re being disrespectful. I’ve done 35 shows, and we’ve been kind to everybody. … Now I’m leaving.” Roughly two hours before the concert, Cardi B had a change of heart. In a cryptic X post, she shared that she’d perform, writing, “When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect. Never abuse it.”

Reps for Cardi B and Live Nation, the tour’s promoter, couldn’t be immediately reached for more information. A State Farm Arena spokesperson declined to comment.

Once on stage, Cardi B never explicitly detailed the alleged situation. However, she alluded to it multiple times. “I almost didn’t make it to the stage,” the Bronx rapper told the crowd at the top of the show. “When I get mad, can’t nobody tell me nothing. Y’all got some tough ass police over here, the white and the Black. They all mean. Atlanta police is tough.” The Atlanta Police Department couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. Cardi B — shown performing during a "Little Miss Drama Tour" stop in New York in March — ended the tour in Atlanta on Saturday April 18, 2026, not without a little drama. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation) Later in the show, Cardi B addressed State Farm Arena directly.