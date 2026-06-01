Arts & Entertainment 12 metro Atlanta book and author events to check out in June From a Peace Corps volunteer turned leader to an NBC legal analyst and former U.S. attorney, here are 12 author appearances and writing events not to miss this month. "The Fix," "Daughters of the Sun and Moon" and "This Land is Your Land." (Courtesy)

By Gina Webb – For the AJC 53 minutes ago Share

Get ready for June’s smorgasbord of author events, with three eye-opening examinations of American history from Eddie Glaude (“America, U.S.A.”), Dominic Erdozain (“To Love a Country”) and Beverly Gage (“This Land Is Your Land”), as well as a new book from Lisa See set in Los Angeles about the devastating Chinese Massacre of 1871 and a study from Bruce Feiler that shows how a renaissance of life rituals can help combat the rise of apathy, loneliness and digital saturation. Jody Olsen, “A Million Miles.” Olsen’s memoir reveals the personal and professional challenges she faced throughout her career. The book follows her from her enlistment as a Peace Corps volunteer in Tunisia in 1966, when she was fleeing familial tragedy and the stifling societal norms of her Salt Lake City upbringing, to her service in Tunisia and other points along her six-decade career with the Peace Corps, culminating in her directorship of the agency.

1 p.m. June 2. Talk, signing. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 Lavista Road NE #108, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/ Katherine Arden, “The Unicorn Hunters.” In a desperate gamble to save her throne, a young monarch conceals a secret marriage in the shadows of an enchanted forest — and unknowingly alters the fate of her world — in this novel from the bestselling author of “The Bear and the Nightingale.” 7 p.m. June 3. Talk, signing. $30 includes copy of book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 North Decatur Road, Decatur, 404-486-0307. eagleeyebooks.com/events/calendar/2026/06 Eddie S. Glaude Jr., “America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries.” The bestselling author of “Begin Again” confronts America’s unfinished story in this blistering reassessment of race, freedom, and the myths that bind us. It is a complex combination of lessons and voices — from W.E.B. DuBois and John Dos Passos to Herman Melville and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — that, together, paint a sprawling and honest tableau of the United States, its complicated past and ever more tenuous future.

7 p.m. June 3. Conversation. $34.10 includes signed copy of book. The Performing Arts Studio at Emory University, 1804 North Decatur Road, Atlanta, 404-727-0708. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Dominic Erdozain, “To Love a Country: The Problem of Patriotism in America.” Emory visiting professor and historian Erdozain shows how pride in America as the world’s leading democracy has frustrated the nation’s foundational promises and reveals how the myth of American exceptionalism has fostered military aggression abroad, inequality at home and the denial of freedom and civil discourse everywhere. More than an illuminating examination of the past, Erdozain’s book is also a moving reflection on how to maintain faith in the American promise in a time of division and despair. 7 p.m. June 4. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events Steven Pfau, “Say Nephew: On Boyhood, Unclehood, and Queer Mentorship.” In this exploration of the mythology of gay uncles and the meaning of queer bonds across generations, writer and editor Pfau blends memoir and criticism to celebrate the gay uncles who shape our sense of queer identity, culture and history. 7:30 p.m. June 8. Discussion in person and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur, 404-524-0304. https://charisbooksandmore.com/ Carapace: One Battle After Another. Social media, Atlanta traffic, the group chat — everywhere you turn these days, it seems like someone’s spoiling for a fight. And it’s not always the kind you can see — maybe your battles are internal, something you had to fight on your own. Whatever your war-torn story, come out and share it.

7 p.m. June 9. Storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapaceatl.com/ Bruce Feiler, “A Time to Gather: How Ritual Created the World — and How It Can Save Us.” One of our great decoders of human connection, Feiler (“The Secrets of Happy Families”) chronicles the astonishing rise of new rituals around the world — baptisms, marriages, coming-of-age rites and more. His new book is a tool kit for turning everyday moments into unforgettable celebrations and is an invitation to reconnect and rejoice — together. 7 p.m. June 9. Talk. Free-$12. McElreath Hall, Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-814-4081. atlantahistorycenter.com/events/ Barbara McQuade, “The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government.” NBC legal analyst and former U.S. attorney McQuade offers a piercing exposé on the escalating threat of far-right politics — and a clear road map for saving our democracy. In conversation with Peter Biello, host of “All Things Considered.” 7 p.m. June 9. Conversation. $38.31 includes copy of book. Wild Heaven West End Garden Club, 1010 White Street, SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232. https://www.acappellabooks.com/events.php

Beverly Gage, “This Land Is Your Land.” Ride along with award-winning historian Gage as she travels the country to see the museums, historic sites, roadside attractions, reenactments and souvenir shops where Americans learn — and fight — about our history. From the birth of the nation in Philadelphia to Disneyland and the California dream, Gage’s book offers a guided tour of places and key moments that define America’s greatest successes and challenges. 7 p.m. June 10. Discussion. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library Theater, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events/84053 Roswell Reads: Lisa See, “Daughters of the Sun and Moon.” See, the bestselling author of 13 acclaimed novels, including “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” returns with a new novel about the historical Chinese Massacre of 1871. Set in Los Angeles amid the vibrancy and turmoil of that forgotten time, the novel tells the story of three unforgettable women who managed to survive and eventually thrive, despite all odds. 5 p.m. June 20. Talk, signing. $23.50, or $49.25 includes book. See link for more information. Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, 770-393-1424. roswellreads.com/ Meagan Brandy and Amo Jones, “Mate of a Royal.” In the all-new romantasy from “Lord of Rathe” series bestselling authors Brandy and Jones, a volatile bond ignites when an outcast meets a young king who wants her at his side, and sends her to school to help her develop her hidden powers. But when mysterious murders begin to target her fellow students, every accusation points to the King’s new mate.