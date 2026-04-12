Bookshelf Find thrills and chills with books from these Georgia authors Spring offerings include Taylor Brown’s ‘Wolvers’ and Emily Carpenter’s ‘A Spell for Saints and Sinners.’ "Wolvers" by Taylor Brown and "A Spell for Saints and Sinners" by Emily Carpenter. (Courtesy)

By Suzanne Van Atten 1 hour ago Share

Taylor Brown, author of the 2025 Southern Book Prize winner “Rednecks,” plus five other novels steeped in the South, ventures West for his new novel “Wolvers” (St. Martin’s Press, $29). The Savannah author sets this fast-paced thriller in the Gila Wilderness of New Mexico, where the fate of One-Eleven — an elusive, fecund she-wolf and internet sensation thanks to a viral video of her taking down an elk — hangs in the balance.

As the preface explains, cattle ranchers nearly eradicated the wolf population in the mid-1900s, but in the 1970s they became protected by the Endangered Species Act and efforts were made to grow their numbers. A contentious relationship between animal welfare activists and ranchers, who blame wolves for killing their cattle, was born. That conflict is at the heart of this high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse. RELATED Did you love 'Theo of Golden'? Here are 5 more books to check out Savannah author Taylor Brown has a new novel, "Wolvers," and will share a conversation about the book with Chuck Reese at Manuel’s Tavern in Atlanta on Sunday, April 17. (Courtesy of Tristan Bam Argo) Trace Temple is a local miner whose family lost its ranch after his father illegally killed a wolf. Hired by a nefarious militia group to track and kill One-Eleven, Trace has a near-death experience in the wilderness, prompting him to make an about-face. Protecting One-Eleven becomes his mission when a ruthless professional hunter named Murdoch is hired as Trace’s replacement.

For reasons unknown, the she-wolf isn’t Murdoch’s only prey. He also has Trace in his crosshairs.

The propulsive story is told from three alternating perspectives — Trace, Murdoch and One-Eleven herself. Viewing the action through the eyes of the wolf as she tries to raise her cubs and elude danger adds captivating layers of intrigue and empathy to the narrative. Brown is a gifted writer whose eloquent, vivid prose creates an immersive experience. “Wolvers” is a violent tale featuring graphic carnage that is offset by gorgeous passages extolling the majestic beauty of the rugged environment and the creatures that inhabit it. A Cappella Books presents Brown in conversation with Chuck Reese at Manuel’s Tavern on Sunday, April 17. For details go to acappellabooks.com. RELATED ‘A Dynasty Interrupted’ revisits the Atlanta Braves’ decadelong slump Roswell author Emily Carpenter's new book is “A Spell for Saints and Sinners." (Courtesy of Sean Patrick) Switching from thrills to chills, “Gothictown” author Emily Carpenter of Roswell offers up a spooky tale of clairvoyance and witchcraft in “A Spell for Saints and Sinners” (Kensington Books, $18.95) set in historic Savannah.

Ingrid White was just a baby when she was abandoned by her mother to be raised by her beloved grandmother, Miss Edie, a local celebrity and psychic with a thriving soothsaying business. In addition to her psychic abilities, 23-year-old Ingrid inherits her grandmother’s business and crumbling, historic townhouse on Calhoun Square upon her death. The only home Ingrid has ever known has long since been paid off, but it’s in dire need of a new roof, among other repairs, and there’s an $8,900 tax bill looming. Sadly, Ingrid’s clientele has dwindled and she’s frantic to raise the money she needs to save the family home. Things begin to look up when Ingrid books a bachelorette party with Sailor Loeffler, a wealthy socialite and scion of the Savannah Sauce empire. Sailor is initially dismissive of the whole fortunetelling business, but Ingrid is so spot on with her pronouncements, the bride-to-be takes the clairvoyant under her wing and invites her to her engagement party. Ingrid soon finds herself swept up into Sailor’s orbit, enjoying the proximity to wealth and privilege for the first time in her life. To maintain her newfound social status, Ingrid turns to witchcraft, casting the kind of dark spells Miss Edie warned her against. As Ingrid’s powers grow, she’s confronted with the question of just how far she’ll go to get what she wants.