Arts & Entertainment 14 metro Atlanta book and author events to check out this month Check out the return of ‘The Help’ author Kathryn Stockett and a tribute to Black single motherhood in May. Mary Kay Andrew (whose latest novel is "Road Trip") and Jessica Handler (who wrote "The World to See") are two of the authors holding events in May in Atlanta.

By Gina Webb – For the AJC 27 minutes ago Share

On deck for May: a bumper crop of new books by Jessica Handler, Mary Kay Andrews, Lynn Cullen, and Kathryn Stockett; a Stevie Nicks poetry anthology by fans of the witchy goddess of rock; and just in time for Mother’s Day, a collection of essays and first-person testimonies in tribute to Black single motherhood. Jamilah Lemieux, “Black. Single. Mother.: Real Life Tales of Longing and Belonging.” In her meditation, examination and tribute to Black single motherhood, cultural critic and feminist thinker Lemieux combines personal essays with 21 intimate first-person testimonies from a spectrum of Black single mothers.

7 p.m. May 6. Discussion. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com/events/calendar/2026/05 Mark A. Johnson, “American Bacon.” Tracing the story of bacon from early modern Britain through the colonial era, the Civil War, the Progressive Era, modern fad diets, and the emerging craft bacon industry, Johnson provides the four-century history of a gastronomic phenomenon in the United States. With Jim Auchmutey (“Smokelore”). 7 p.m. May 7. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events "When We Were Brilliant" by Lynn Cullen (Courtesy of Berkley)

Lynn Cullen, “When We Were Brilliant.” Cullen’s latest novel explores the intimate, unlikely friendship between Marilyn Monroe and pioneer female photographer Eve Arnold.

2 p.m. May 11. Conversation. Free. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell, 404-612-9700. bookmiser.net/events Morgan Radford, “Now Then.” This debut novel by NBC News anchor Radford follows a Harvard student navigating her own path to self-discovery while uncovering her mother’s secret past fleeing the Cuban Revolution. 7 p.m. May 11. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events Robert D. Bland, “Requiem for Reconstruction.” Historian Bland traces the impact of the Reconstruction generation — Black Americans born between 1840 and 1870. They saw Reconstruction as a defining political movement and worked to preserve its legacy by establishing a new set of historical practices and defying the dominant white narrative that sought to erase their contributions. 7 p.m. May 12. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, 404-814-4081. atlantahistorycenter.com

Carapace: Hey, Jealousy. Jealousy — that well-known green-eyed monster. It’s one of the oldest emotions, going back to when Cain slew Abel. Soooo … did you covet your neighbor’s wife? Sulk in the wings after losing the part in the school play? Watch your frenemy get the job or promotion you deserved? Storytellers and story listeners are both welcome. 7 p.m. May 12. Storytelling. Free. Manuel’s Tavern, 602 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-525-3447. carapaceatl.com Amy Pence, “Yellow.” Pence’s debut novel weaves fact, physics, space exploration, and philosophy to create a transcendent reading experience. With novelist Robert Gwaltney. 7 p.m. May 12. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events. Also appearing: 2 p.m. May 16. Talk. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main Street, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/AmyPence "The Calamity Club" by Kathryn Stockett (Courtesy of Spiegal & Grau)

Kathryn Stockett, “The Calamity Club.” From the bestselling author of “The Help” comes a novel about a group of unbreakable women, fighting for what’s rightfully theirs — and the power of friendship to change everything. 7 p.m. May 14. Conversation. $42.44 includes book. Wild Heaven West End Garden Club, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232. acappellabooks.com Sheryl McCollum, “Swans Don’t Swim in a Sewer: Solving the Cold Case of the Flint River Killer’s Daughter.” In McCollum’s true-crime thriller, a serial killer turns crime victim when his own daughter is viciously murdered — and he turns to McCollum and the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute. 7 p.m. May 16. Food, drinks, talk. $40-$45. The Plaza Arts Center, 305 N Madison Ave., Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org/sheryl-mccollum White Winged Doves: A Stevie Nicks Poetry Anthology Reading. Join poets and editors Collin Kelley and Megan Volpert — along with contributors Julie E. Bloemeke, Danita Dodson, William Walsh, and many others — for a celebration of the iconic Fleetwood Mac singer and witchy goddess of rock.

7 p.m. May 18. Readings. Free. Decatur Library. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events Jack Cheevers, “Kennedy’s Coup.” Based on a decade of research and writing, Cheevers’ book vividly recreates the Kennedy Administration’s secret encouragement of the fatal 1963 military coup against South Vietnam’s defiant President Ngo Dinh Diem. 7 p.m. May 19. Talk, signing. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library Theater, 441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events "Invasive Species" by Elery Adams Ellery Adams, “Invasive Species.” Adams sets her debut thriller in a town in which a 12-year-old girl and an Icelandic housekeeper must join forces to rescue the townspeople from a mysterious resident whose secret to immortality just happens to be human sacrifices.