Things to do Married Atlanta novelists are a storybook couple Jessica Handler and Mickey Dubrow, co-authors of a novel-in-progress, balance each other in life and on the page. Atlanta-based writers Jessica Handler and Mickey Dubrow will tell stories in the opening program of the Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival. (Courtesy of Jessica Handler and Mickey Dubrow)

By Candice Dyer – ArtsATL 6 hours ago link copied

Imagine you are visiting a city and taking a ghost tour. A specter walks up, taps you on your shoulder and asks you to travel back in time to solve her murder. A mystery with a side of history. What aspiring sleuth could resist? So unspools the plot of a collaborative novel-in-progress from Atlanta-based husband and wife Mickey Dubrow and Jessica Handler.

In “Ghost Tour Mystery: St. Augustine,” “a married couple goes back to the 1880s in old Florida to figure out a crime,” Handler said. She and Dubrow write alternating chapters, with Dubrow voicing the husband and Handler the wife, for some lighthearted he said/she said contrasts in storytelling. It makes for a methodical but gratifying tango on the page, the authors say, that has only reconfirmed what they knew early on: Handler and Dubrow, who literally finish each other’s sentences, were made for each other. Mickey Dubrow and Jessica Handler, shown in a photo from early in their marriage, will be among creatives sharing stories in the opening program of the Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival at Wild Heaven Beer — Toco Hill on Jan. 8. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Handler and Mickey Dubrow) RELATED Bookshelf: Georgia authors name their favorite books of 2025 Handler, 66, is the author of a forthcoming novel, “The World to See,” and of “The Magnetic Girl,” which the Wall Street Journal called one of the 10 books to read in spring 2019. She is also the author of “Braving the Fire: A Guide to Writing About Grief” and the memoir “Invisible Sisters,” named in 2010 one of the “25 Books All Georgians Should Read” by Georgia Center for the Book.

An alumna of Paideia, she grew up in Atlanta and attended North Carolina’s Queens University of Charlotte and Emerson College in Boston.

Jessica Handler's newest novel "The World to See" will be published in 2026. (Courtesy of Regal House) RELATED Bookshelf: 5 Southern novels we can’t wait to read in 2026 “It’s not that I set out to write about women, but it just happens to be a theme in my texts,” she says. “I tend to write about what it feels like to be a woman or girl, what our culture thinks of us, what female identity means.” For his first novel, “American Judas,” Dubrow, 68, won the 2024 American Legacy Book Award in the category of Science Fiction: Parallel Universe/Alternative History. He is also the author of “The Magic Maker,” “Bulletproof” and ” Always Agnes. For 30 years, he wrote television promos, marketing presentations and scripts for clients, including Cartoon Network, TNT Latin America and HGTV. He grew up in Chattanooga and has a BFA in graphic design from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. “I write thrillers with an element of literary science fiction that moves the story along, an approach similar to the one Kurt Vonnegut took,” he says, noting his latest book, “The Magic Maker,” revolves around a helpful rabbi with supernatural powers. “For me, everything has a moral center to it. All religions urge us to take care of each other, and that’s the bottom line of most of my stories.”

The writers will tell stories in the opening program of the Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival at Wild Heaven Beer — Toco Hill on Jan. 8. The “Spark!” program, featuring Atlanta wordsmiths sharing personal stories inspired by Jewish (or Jewish-related) music, launches the four-day fest being presented by the Breman Museum & Cultural Center. The two met in 1996 when they were both working for Turner Broadcasting in the building known as the Mansion. Handler was post-production supervisor for the documentary unit, and Dubrow was a promotions writer-producer for Cartoon Network Latin America. They exchanged glances, clocking each other. “He was good-looking,” she says. “She was gorgeous,” he interjects. Finally, a mutual friend introduced them. “Jessica mentioned that she didn’t want to work in television anymore, and I offered to give her advice on how to change careers,” Dubrow says. “At that point, I’d changed careers three times.” Their first date was for beer at the Vortex. All went smoothly until the end, when Handler realized her car had been burglarized. “They took a nice leather jacket I had and some cassette tapes that had real meaning for me,” she recalls. She impressed Dubrow with her steeliness. “At first she cried just a bit, then she shook it off and said, ‘I can handle this,’ and very coolly reported it to the police. She showed me how tough she was.” The couple tied the knot in 1998 at the Trolley Barn in Inman Park. (Courtesy of Jessica Handler and Mickey Dubrow)

Added Handler, “We were old enough at the time to know what we wanted, and we just knew.” They have been together ever since, in a bohemian homeplace in Ormewood Park feathered with literary laurels and no kids, but plenty of cats and books and art and music. Handler, who still has the aura of the punk-rock chick she once was (“My hair was briefly aubergine,” she said), is also a musician who sings and plays drums. Her musical stylings can be found on her website. Dubrow, who dreamed of being a cartoonist, still draws. Collaborating on “Ghost Tour Mystery: St. Augustine” has highlighted their very different but weirdly complementary strengths as artists. “Mickey is the ultimate plotter,” Handler said. “He does extensive outlines and character sketches and lays it all out before he ever starts to write. He’s good at multitasking, at leaping from project to project. Whereas I am very slow and take one thing at a time.”

Dubrow added, “As a promo producer in television, I was always juggling a lot of things at once.” Handler enjoys diving deep into the past with historical research and said she hopes to make “Ghost Tour Mystery” a series that visits other cities and other time periods. “Jessica has a knack for fleshing out characters with telling detail,” her husband said. “For example, she asked of one character, ‘What would her wedding song be?’ I answered ‘Sweet Caroline.’ Details like that help convey a picture. Jessica always knows the right question to ask.” Together, they have found dialogue. IF YOU GO

Atlanta Jewish Storytelling Festival “Spark!” 7 p.m. Jan. 8. $13 (for ages 16 and up, limited tickets available). Wild Heaven Beer — Toco Hill, 2935-B N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta. For details on the festival’s Jan. 9-12 programs at the Breman, 1440 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, visit thebreman.org. ArtsATL logo MEET OUR PARTNER