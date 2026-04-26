Bookshelf Need some writing inspiration? Try these tips from Atlanta authors Tayari Jones, Tom Junod, Lynn Cullen and others share tips for aspiring writers. Ignore the axiom that you have to write every day is one of the tips Atlanta authors offer aspiring writers. (Lauren Petracca/AP)

By Suzanne Van Atten 1 hour ago Share

One of the perks of getting to talk to so many successful authors is the opportunity it affords me to pick their brains on their writing process. Here is some sage advice for writers from Atlanta authors who have new books out this year. Atlanta-based author and Emory professor Tayari Jones in the documentary "Forever Judy Blume." (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Tayari Jones “Kin” “We have this axiom that writers write every day. And for people who are busy adults who have children, who have elder care, who have jobs — they can’t write every day, and they think, well then, that won’t be me. And I think that advice has an unpleasant gatekeeper effect. “I encourage people to think of the things that may keep you from writing, like your job, like your kids, your responsibilities — these are the things that also enrich your life and make your writing meaningful. So, it may take you longer to write your book than someone who stays in their pajamas and writes all day, but your book will be richer. And me, personally, I do not want to read that pajama book. I want to read the book by the person who is out in the world living their meaningful life.” Tom Junod. (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

“There’s something about writing that makes it really easy to veer away from the story you really want to tell. I can name you so many different stories. … God, even my last story for Esquire before I went to ESPN, I was writing a story about a woman here in Atlanta who went missing. And I did a draft of it, and I handed it to my editor, David Granger, and he goes, ‘When you pitched this story, you said that everyone who is in contact with this story becomes obsessed with this story. Why is that?’ And I said, ‘You know, because of the mystery.’ And he handed me the draft back and said, ‘Write that.’ “It’s really easy to get sidetracked as a writer from the main purpose of your calling and your talent. I think the way to have a successful life as a writer is to understand and to try to tell the story that’s important to you, that’s lodged in your heart, and that you wish to tell.” Author Joshilyn Jackson. (Courtesy of Wes Browning) Joshilyn Jackson “Missing Sister” “Process is personal. No one can tell you how to write a book or a story. They can only tell you how they do it. You can work out the broad strokes of your own process by trial and error. Sit down and write; you will know soon enough if you are a morning bird or night owl, if you need silence or loud music, if you prefer solitude or a crowded coffee house. Do you need an outline or the freedom to surprise yourself? Who drives your story, character, plot or theme? These things will reveal themselves to you if you only do the work. However you are doing it is not wrong, if it is working.”

Jessica Handler (Photo by Royce Soble) Jessica Handler “The World to See” “Make a habit of reading widely and generously. Make a point to read outside of your genre as well as within your preferences. If you consider yourself solely a serious nonfiction writer, for example, pick up some literary fiction as well as book club fiction. If fiction’s already your thing, take a detour into biography, memoir or essay. And if you’re a prose writer in any form, read poetry every day. (And poets, read prose!) Read works in translation when you can, and read authors from cultures other than your own. You’ll be surprised by the ways that different voices and approaches to craft and form can inspire your own thinking and writing.” Lynn Cullen (Courtesy of Megan Cullen Cayes) Lynn Cullen “When We Were Brilliant”