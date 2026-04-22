Trap music heads to Atlanta Film Festival, thanks to this producer

Atlanta-based producer Drumma Boy felt a sense of urgency around making a film about trap music.
He felt obligated to honor those who helped shape the sound before it was too late.
Atlanta-based producer Drumma Boy felt a sense of urgency around making a film about trap music.
He felt obligated to honor those who helped shape the sound before it was too late.
“Every day I wake up, somebody dead or locked up,” the legendary trap music hitmaker said, referencing the recent deaths of his brother Ensayne Wayne and Young Dolph. “The longer we wait, the less puzzle pieces will be available. As opposed to waiting on somebody else to tell the story, why not tell the story yourself?”
That mindset led to “The Birth of Trap Music,” a roughly 30-minute documentary premiering this week at the Atlanta Film Festival on Thursday and Saturday night. The short film, executive produced by Drumma Boy, chronicles the rise and tension of trap music, a subgenre of rap created in Atlanta. The team behind the project plans to turn the short film into a four-part docuseries, with 45-minute episodes.
Trap music is rooted in lyrics about drug dealing (aka “trapping”), backed by heavy 808 drum patterns. In the mid-to-late aughts, the style was popularized by Atlanta acts T.I., Gucci Mane and Jeezy. A decade later, it became more mainstream, thanks to Migos, Future and 21 Savage, evolving into a sound known for flaunting a hustler’s mentality while fueling Atlanta’s dominance as a global rap force.
“The Birth of Trap Music” underscores the sound’s prowess while interrogating its origins and perceptions — proving to be a necessary primer on a genre rooted in pain and power.
Drumma Boy, a first-time film producer, proposed the idea for “The Birth of Trap Music” two years ago. The 42-year-old Memphis native, whose real name is Christopher James Gholson, produced songs for the likes of Jeezy (“Standing Ovation”), Migos (“Look at My Dab”) and T.I. (“What’s Up, What’s Haapnin”). He’s also featured in the film.
Directed by Christopher Scholar, the film includes other prominent rappers and producers like, Young Dro, Shawty Redd, DJ Toomp and T.I., who later signed on to serve as an executive producer under his Grand Hustle Films banner.
Drumma Boy said he invested $300,000 into the film before T.I. and other partners became involved. He wanted to create a comprehensive look at trap music’s origins, including its popularity in Southern cities like New Orleans and Memphis.
“My introduction to trap music was Birdman, Master P, UGK, Three 6 Mafia, and I met all of them before (I turned) 19,” Drumma Boy said. “I think that was like the biggest motivation because each of them were rapping about how (trapping) was a way of life.”
Scholar, whom Drumma Boy describes as “my Hype Williams” (the famed music video director), met the producer via a mutual friend and was sold on his vision. The 35-year-old Los Angeles-based director previously lived in Atlanta, working as a producer at the former Upstairs Studio.
Other highlights on Scholar’s resume include songwriting credits for 2 Chainz and Chris Brown, and directing music videos for Nelly and Wiz Khalifa. Scholar felt the documentary was “right up my alley.”
“It was an honor to me to be able to kind of dive into (trap music) deeper, outside of just exploring the music,” Scholar said, noting the genre’s historical influences — from the war on drugs to Atlanta’s role as a ‘Black Mecca.’ “I know all the songs. That’s what I came up to, but the circumstances that helped create this genre made researching for this film an awesome journey.”
“The Birth of Trap Music” also explores the internet’s influence on the sound, along with examining trap music’s future. Scholar said questioning the “delicate line” between authentic musical expression and trauma exploitation in lyrics was crucial to highlight.
Interviews that didn’t make the short doc include Jeezy, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz and Three 6 Mafia. The film team hopes to garner more buzz at the upcoming screening to develop an expanded version. But they plan to move forward, regardless.
“It’s not something that we can kind of sit on our hands and wait for because we want people to be able to get their stories out,” Scholar said.
“The Birth of Trap Music” at Atlanta Film Festival
10:30 p.m. April 23. (with T.I. in attendance). $16.79. Plaza Theatre. 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. plazaatlanta.com
12:30 p.m. April 25. $16.79. Tara Theatre. 2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta. taraatlanta.com