Arts & Entertainment Trap music heads to Atlanta Film Festival, thanks to this producer ‘The Birth of Trap Music’ debuts at the Plaza Theatre on April 23. Legendary producer Drumma Boy is behind a new short film, "The Birth of Trap Music," premiering at Atlanta Film Festival this week. (Courtesy of Drumma Boy)

By DeAsia Paige 24 minutes ago Share

Atlanta-based producer Drumma Boy felt a sense of urgency around making a film about trap music. He felt obligated to honor those who helped shape the sound before it was too late.

“Every day I wake up, somebody dead or locked up,” the legendary trap music hitmaker said, referencing the recent deaths of his brother Ensayne Wayne and Young Dolph. “The longer we wait, the less puzzle pieces will be available. As opposed to waiting on somebody else to tell the story, why not tell the story yourself?” Memphis-bred producer Drumma Boy sees "The Birth of Trap Music" as partially a way to honor the sound's influences in Southern cities outside of Atlanta, like his hometown. (Courtesy of Drumma Boy) That mindset led to “The Birth of Trap Music,” a roughly 30-minute documentary premiering this week at the Atlanta Film Festival on Thursday and Saturday night. The short film, executive produced by Drumma Boy, chronicles the rise and tension of trap music, a subgenre of rap created in Atlanta. The team behind the project plans to turn the short film into a four-part docuseries, with 45-minute episodes. Trap music is rooted in lyrics about drug dealing (aka “trapping”), backed by heavy 808 drum patterns. In the mid-to-late aughts, the style was popularized by Atlanta acts T.I., Gucci Mane and Jeezy. A decade later, it became more mainstream, thanks to Migos, Future and 21 Savage, evolving into a sound known for flaunting a hustler’s mentality while fueling Atlanta’s dominance as a global rap force.

“The Birth of Trap Music” underscores the sound’s prowess while interrogating its origins and perceptions — proving to be a necessary primer on a genre rooted in pain and power.

Drumma Boy, a first-time film producer, proposed the idea for “The Birth of Trap Music” two years ago. The 42-year-old Memphis native, whose real name is Christopher James Gholson, produced songs for the likes of Jeezy (“Standing Ovation”), Migos (“Look at My Dab”) and T.I. (“What’s Up, What’s Haapnin”). He’s also featured in the film. Directed by Christopher Scholar, the film includes other prominent rappers and producers like, Young Dro, Shawty Redd, DJ Toomp and T.I., who later signed on to serve as an executive producer under his Grand Hustle Films banner. Rapper T.I. performs during half time of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) Drumma Boy said he invested $300,000 into the film before T.I. and other partners became involved. He wanted to create a comprehensive look at trap music’s origins, including its popularity in Southern cities like New Orleans and Memphis. “My introduction to trap music was Birdman, Master P, UGK, Three 6 Mafia, and I met all of them before (I turned) 19,” Drumma Boy said. “I think that was like the biggest motivation because each of them were rapping about how (trapping) was a way of life.”