Arts & Entertainment

Gucci Mane drops song seemingly dissing Pooh Shiesty amid kidnapping case

Last week, federal officials said Pooh Shiesty forced the Atlanta rap veteran to release him from the 1017 label.
Gucci Mane joined the lineup for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live last year. His new song seems to be a response to a kidnapping case he's involved in. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
Gucci Mane joined the lineup for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live last year. His new song seems to be a response to a kidnapping case he's involved in. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane appears to have broken his silence on a federal kidnapping case involving him and his label.

On Friday, the Atlanta rap giant released a song titled “Crash Dummy,” produced by fellow Atlanta artist Zaytoven, that includes several lines that seem to reference the recent charges against Pooh Shiesty, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

“After all that, boy, you still signed to me/I’m like Birdman, and, n----, this my Cash Money,” Gucci Mane said in the song, referencing rapper Birdman’s Cash Money records, the former label of Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

The song dropped less than two days after a Texas judge denied bail for Pooh Shiesty, who, along with eight others (including his father) was charged with kidnapping by federal authorities in Dallas. On April 2, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas held a news conference formally announcing the charges and arrests. The ninth and final suspect, Terrance Rodgers, was arrested in Atlanta.

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane performs during the halftime show of the Atlanta Hawks season opener Oct. 23, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane performs during the halftime show of the Atlanta Hawks season opener Oct. 23, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., allegedly robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane and three others at gunpoint during an incident on Jan. 10 at a Dallas music studio, federal officials said in a criminal complaint that was unsealed last week.

Authorities said the Memphis street rapper set up a business meeting because he “was upset with the terms of his contract and wished to be released from his contractual obligations.”

The three victims in the case are identified only by their initials. One, R.D., appears to be Gucci Mane, who was born Radric Davis. R.D. is also described as the head of the 1017 label, to which Pooh Shiesty has been signed since 2021.

Federal authorities claim Pooh Shiesty pointed a black AK-style pistol at Gucci Mane, demanding he sign paperwork that would release Pooh Shiesty from the label.

“R.D. was not allowed to leave the recording room while he was held at gunpoint by Williams, Jr,” officials said in the complaint.

“Crash Dummy” appears to be Gucci Mane’s official response to the incident. A representative for him and his label didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week or this morning. On the track, which is roughly three minutes, Gucci Mane expressed feelings of betrayal and distrust, offering many lines that apparently reference the case and Pooh Shiesty.

“I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set up/I walk in the room (and) you can feel the pressure building,” Gucci Mane rapped on the song.

Other notable verses on the song include: “They smile in your face then they stab you in yo back/You learned from yo daddy, so I guess that is hereditary.”

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Lawyers for Pooh Shiesty did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for comment on Friday morning. However, after the 26-year-old artist was denied bond Wednesday, his attorney Bradford Cohen said it was “fascinating” that federal authorities needed three months to form a case, describing the evidence as “questionable.”

“The FBI doesn’t take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said,” Cohen said. “There is no contract, this mystery contract. They have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns. They have no jewelry. They have none of that physical evidence.”

In the federal complaint, prosecutors cite extensive evidence, including surveillance footage, cellphone records, social media posts and data from Pooh Shiesty’s ankle monitor. Last fall, the rapper was released from prison after serving three years for a gun charge out of Miami.

In December, he dropped the song “FDO,” an acronym for “first day out.” The track became the first major rap hit of 2026, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. He’s the most popular signee of 1017, which Gucci Mane founded in 2007.

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The label launched the careers of Waka Flocka Flame and OJ Da Juiceman before rebranding in 2020 and signing rappers Shiesty, Foogiano and BigWalkDog. Previous signees on the label, Big Scarr and Enchanting, died of drug overdoses in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

In 2023, Gucci Mane hosted a special show celebrating the rise of 1017, with Latto and T.I. among the special guests. Last year, Gucci Mane dropped a memoir titled “Episodes,” which documents his mental health journey.

He’s slated to perform at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash concert at State Farm Arena on May 24.

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

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