Arts & Entertainment Gucci Mane drops song seemingly dissing Pooh Shiesty amid kidnapping case Last week, federal officials said Pooh Shiesty forced the Atlanta rap veteran to release him from the 1017 label. Gucci Mane joined the lineup for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live last year. His new song seems to be a response to a kidnapping case he's involved in. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC)

By DeAsia Paige 51 minutes ago Share

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane appears to have broken his silence on a federal kidnapping case involving him and his label. On Friday, the Atlanta rap giant released a song titled “Crash Dummy,” produced by fellow Atlanta artist Zaytoven, that includes several lines that seem to reference the recent charges against Pooh Shiesty, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

“After all that, boy, you still signed to me/I’m like Birdman, and, n----, this my Cash Money,” Gucci Mane said in the song, referencing rapper Birdman’s Cash Money records, the former label of Lil Wayne, Drake and Nicki Minaj. The song dropped less than two days after a Texas judge denied bail for Pooh Shiesty, who, along with eight others (including his father) was charged with kidnapping by federal authorities in Dallas. On April 2, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas held a news conference formally announcing the charges and arrests. The ninth and final suspect, Terrance Rodgers, was arrested in Atlanta. Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane performs during the halftime show of the Atlanta Hawks season opener Oct. 23, 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC) Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., allegedly robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane and three others at gunpoint during an incident on Jan. 10 at a Dallas music studio, federal officials said in a criminal complaint that was unsealed last week.

Authorities said the Memphis street rapper set up a business meeting because he “was upset with the terms of his contract and wished to be released from his contractual obligations.”

The three victims in the case are identified only by their initials. One, R.D., appears to be Gucci Mane, who was born Radric Davis. R.D. is also described as the head of the 1017 label, to which Pooh Shiesty has been signed since 2021. Federal authorities claim Pooh Shiesty pointed a black AK-style pistol at Gucci Mane, demanding he sign paperwork that would release Pooh Shiesty from the label. “R.D. was not allowed to leave the recording room while he was held at gunpoint by Williams, Jr,” officials said in the complaint. “Crash Dummy” appears to be Gucci Mane’s official response to the incident. A representative for him and his label didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week or this morning. On the track, which is roughly three minutes, Gucci Mane expressed feelings of betrayal and distrust, offering many lines that apparently reference the case and Pooh Shiesty. “I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set up/I walk in the room (and) you can feel the pressure building,” Gucci Mane rapped on the song.