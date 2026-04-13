Georgia Entertainment Scene Piedmont Park’s 2026 Dogwood Festival sees lighter traffic, ticketing confusion The city of Atlanta reportedly forced the festival to switch from charging gate fee to being ‘donation only’ on Saturday. 1 / 12 Credit: (Ben Gray for the AJC) People are reflected in a mirror at Joey Chessey and Tyler Hack’s booth at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Rodney Ho 41 minutes ago Share

The Dogwood Festival, a long-running annual staple at Piedmont Park, drew lighter traffic than normal this past weekend after switching from a free model to a gate fee. Brian Hill, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said Monday that attendance for the arts-oriented festival was down by a third from a year ago, but the event ran smoothly.

“We’ve had great weather,” Hill said. “We’ve had great crowds. Everyone seems happy. Fewer people did make it more enjoyable for the attendees. They had an easier time to view the artwork.” RELATED 2025: The Dogwood Festival will happen in 2026, but it won’t be free anymore Brian Hill, longtime executive director for the Dogwood Festival, said attendance was down by a third but the festival ran smoothly overall. (Rodney Ho/AJC) But Hill said the city of Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department forced the three-day weekend festival to change from a ticketed event to a “donation only” event at 3 p.m. Saturday despite a verbal agreement last August that he could charge for entry. A city of Atlanta spokesperson Monday morning told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she would check on the matter but had not replied with an official response by early afternoon.

The Dogwood Festival provided a Q&A to explain why it needed to charge a gate fee for the first time this year. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Last October, the festival announced it would charge $10 for entry and offered advance ticket sales online through Freshtix. Signage at the event explained why the festival needed to charge for the first time. Attendees could also pay for tickets on-site and were given that option even after festival organizers were told to let people in without paying. Hill said the nonprofit festival almost didn’t happen because of escalating costs and declining sponsorship support, forcing the festival to run a deficit in recent years. A $250,000 fundraising campaign last year raised only $72,000. “We wouldn’t have gone forward without making it a ticketed event,” he said. RELATED 2025: Time is ticking as Dogwood Festival seeks $179K more to survive in 2026 Gabrielle McMahan checks out the sculpture “Celestial Fury” by Eric Shupe at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Schupe’s sculptures are made from forks and spoons. (Ben Gray for the AJC) This was not a fenced event like Shaky Knees music festival, held at Piedmont Park in September. The Dogwood Festival couldn’t afford the cost of fencing off the space and extra permits, Hill said. So he knew plenty of people could easily walk into the park and attend the festival without paying.

“Eighty percent of the park is wide-open,” he said. Still, he said he hoped ticket sales from those willing to pay would be enough to bridge the loss of sponsorship money in recent years. Hill said he won’t have ticket revenue figures until midweek. This year’s event featured 260 artists and dozens of food vendors. It also included an events stage (down from two stages last year) and a playground for kids. Jason Bove of Lebanon, Ohio, said his sales at the Dogwood Festival were down 30% from a year ago, blaming the gate fee as a deterrent. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Jason Bove, a Lebanon, Ohio, artist who specializes in wheel-thrown ceramics, said he has been in the same location at the park for four years. He said his sales this year were down 30% from a year ago. “I think the gate fee may have been a problem,” Bove said. “Charging admission has killed other festivals.” Hill said he believed shootings last weekend at Piedmont Park and subsequent bad publicity may have also softened attendance. “People in the suburbs may have heard about shootings in the park and wondered if they should drive in with their kids,” he said, noting the city did beef up its police presence. “People might have been more cautious.” Atlanta increased its police presence for the Dogwood Festival after a shooting last week in Piedmont Park. (Ben Gray for the AJC)