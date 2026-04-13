Piedmont Park’s 2026 Dogwood Festival sees lighter traffic, ticketing confusion

Brian Hill, longtime executive director for the Dogwood Festival, said attendance was down by a third but the festival ran smoothly overall. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
But Hill said the city of Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department forced the three-day weekend festival to change from a ticketed event to a “donation only” event at 3 p.m. Saturday despite a verbal agreement last August that he could charge for entry.
A city of Atlanta spokesperson Monday morning told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she would check on the matter but had not replied with an official response by early afternoon.
The Dogwood Festival provided a Q&A to explain why it needed to charge a gate fee for the first time this year. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Last October, the festival announced it would charge $10 for entry and offered advance ticket sales online through Freshtix. Signage at the event explained why the festival needed to charge for the first time. Attendees could also pay for tickets on-site and were given that option even after festival organizers were told to let people in without paying.
Gabrielle McMahan checks out the sculpture “Celestial Fury” by Eric Shupe at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park on Saturday, April 11, 2026. Schupe’s sculptures are made from forks and spoons. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
This was not a fenced event like Shaky Knees music festival, held at Piedmont Park in September. The Dogwood Festival couldn’t afford the cost of fencing off the space and extra permits, Hill said. So he knew plenty of people could easily walk into the park and attend the festival without paying.
“Eighty percent of the park is wide-open,” he said.
Still, he said he hoped ticket sales from those willing to pay would be enough to bridge the loss of sponsorship money in recent years.
Hill said he won’t have ticket revenue figures until midweek.
This year’s event featured 260 artists and dozens of food vendors. It also included an events stage (down from two stages last year) and a playground for kids.
Jason Bove of Lebanon, Ohio, said his sales at the Dogwood Festival were down 30% from a year ago, blaming the gate fee as a deterrent. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Jason Bove, a Lebanon, Ohio, artist who specializes in wheel-thrown ceramics, said he has been in the same location at the park for four years. He said his sales this year were down 30% from a year ago.
“I think the gate fee may have been a problem,” Bove said. “Charging admission has killed other festivals.”
“People in the suburbs may have heard about shootings in the park and wondered if they should drive in with their kids,” he said, noting the city did beef up its police presence. “People might have been more cautious.”
Atlanta increased its police presence for the Dogwood Festival after a shooting last week in Piedmont Park. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Hill, who is retiring after 18 years with the festival, said he is unsure if the Dogwood Festival board of directors will keep the event going in 2027.
Board Chairman David Shutley said the festival needs to be ticketed to survive, although an alternative would bereceiving a grant from the city of Atlanta to fill in the budgeting gap.
“We were self-sufficient for many years,” he said. “We certainly wish we still were. But that’s not the reality anymore with our festival or a lot of other ones around the world.”
Shutley said he heard few, if any, complaints about the gate fee and hopes to have clarity from the city soon so they can decide whether to move forward in 2027.
The Dogwood Festival launched in 1936 during the depths of the Great Depression as a way to highlight the beauty of the city during the blooming of the dogwood trees. It featured concerts, a parade, pageants and a carnival in its early years before going dormant in the 1940s. Fans of the event revived it in the late 1960s, and it has largely used Piedmont Park as its home base over the past three-plus decades.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.