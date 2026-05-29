Metro Atlanta World Cup a ‘no-drone zone’ around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, FBI warns The FBI offered the first glimpse Thursday into how feds plan to keep fans, players and visitors safe when the World Cup comes to Atlanta. FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham, right, and FBI Atlanta Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shawn Matthews, left, address the media at a press conference Thursday about the FBI’s safety plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. They displayed drones and other security gear and technology they might use during the six-week event. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC)

By Elijah Megginson and Shaddi Abusaid 24 minutes ago Share

Thinking about flying your drone near Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the World Cup comes to Atlanta next month? Think again, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned Thursday.

A news conference held outside FBI-Atlanta headquarters offered the first glimpse into how federal authorities plan to keep fans, players and visitors safe during the six-week event, which begins June 15. The FBI has been preparing for months for Atlanta’s matches, and say they are equipped to handle any security threats that may arise. That includes the potential for violence, explosives or any hoax threats that may be called in or made online. They’re also looking out for any signs of human trafficking. “I want the public to know that this event is our top priority,” said FBI-Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham. “Currently, there are no known threats to the FIFA games here in Atlanta.”

Graham said there will be a “heavy law enforcement presence,” particularly downtown near the stadium and Centennial Olympic Park when the games come to town.

Aaron Hope, FBI Atlanta Supervisory Special Agent-Crisis Response Squad, shows a display of drones and other security gear the FBI may utilize during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) A no-fly zone will be enforced, and anyone caught illegally using a drone faces fines of up to $100,000, drone confiscation and federal charges, she said. During the World Cup, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibits drones within a 3-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The FBI said Thursday it will use advanced technology to detect, track “and potentially disable” any unauthorized drones. “Ground-intercept teams” will be placed near Atlanta’s matches and FanFest events. Atlanta police also have a drone unit that will enforce the flight restriction that’s in place for the duration of the World Cup, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said this week. The Atlanta Police Department will be joined by a handful of other local and state agencies, he said.

As for threats and potential terrorism, federal authorities said they’ve learned a great deal since the 1996 Olympics were in Atlanta. A bomb-detecting robot is shown during a press conference addressing the FBI’s safety plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. (Akili-Casundria Ramsess for the AJC) The internet has also made it easier to monitor potential threats, said Shawn Matthews, FBI-Atlanta’s assistant special agent in charge. “Information travels a lot faster today than it did 30 years ago,” Matthews told reporters. “All that social media presence, we find that it reports stuff quicker and provides more information on an earlier basis.” Three decades ago, a bombing at Centennial Olympic Park killed one person and injured more than 100 others. Graham said law enforcement practices have come a long way since then.