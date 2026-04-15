Georgia Entertainment Scene Colorful Atlanta sports radio, TV host Beau Bock dies at age 82 He was an early bombastic presence as sports talk radio established itself in Atlanta. Beau Bock (seen in this publicity photo during his run on WQXI/AM and 94Q in the early 1980s) was a fixture on Atlanta sports radio for decades. (AJC archives)

By Rodney Ho 27 minutes ago Share

Beau Bock, an Atlanta sports TV and radio fixture for decades with an unapologetically brash persona, died from heart failure last week, his younger daughter Grace said. He was 82. Bock, whose real name was Wally Maher, did sports commentary on Top 40 radio and local TV news in the 1970s and ’80s, then shepherded the arrival of sports talk radio in Atlanta on both 680/The Fan and 790/The Zone in the 1990s. He immodestly dubbed himself the “dean of Atlanta sports.”

The crew at 790 Sports Talk in 2002 included (front row from left): Steak Shapiro (holding hockey stick), general manager Andrew Saltzman (with boxing glove), Nick Cellini (with basketball), Beau Bock (back row from left, holding bat), Mike Bell, Matt Edgar (holding football), and Chris Dimino (holding baseball). (T. Levette Bagwell/AJC) ‘He was boisterous, controversial and fearless,” said Yetta Levitt, a former co-host of “The Gary McKee Morning Show” on 94Q/WQXI who worked with Bock in the 1980s. “But he was really just a giant teddy bear. If he liked you, he’d give you a nickname. Mine was Yutes.” Bock had no qualms about criticizing sacred local sports figures like Hall of Fame Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox or legendary University of Georgia coach Vince Dooley. He firmly believed he could offer more colorful takes on sports topics than anybody else in town. In 1984, in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article, he called sports coverage at local TV and radio stations “disgraceful, pure vanilla. Goosey!” He derisively described the AJC as “the fishwrapper.”

Beau Bock was profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Sunday magazine on Nov. 2, 1980. (AJC Archive)

“You had to be solid in your beliefs to go after institutions in town and still survive and be marketable,” said “Hometeam” Brandon Leak, a current Fan host who worked with Bock in the 2000s. “He had fans who didn’t agree with him but respected his side of the argument.” As a result, Bock often clashed with bosses who found his bull in a china shop approach problematic, said A.J. Cannon, who worked with Bock at both The Fan and The Zone. Yet Cannon admired Bock’s deep-seated need to stick to his guns. “We were on a commercial break once and I was doubting myself,” Cannon recalled. “Beau shut me down. He said, ‘Hey, you’re A.J. Cannon! Never deviate from what you think if you think it’s right, no matter what anyone else says!’” Bock was raised in the Bronx with Irish parents, not far from Yankee Stadium, where he landed his first job selling hot chocolate as a teen. “He looked like a brawler, 100% Irish,” his daughter Grace said. He entered The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina after high school but got kicked out after a year because he was too rebellious, Grace said. He transferred to the University of Miami, where he picked up rugby and his nickname Beau Bock, a play on the lyrics of the 1964 Shirley Ellis novelty song “The Name Game” and his high school nickname “the Rock.” (He’d eventually use Beau Bock as his radio and TV name because it sounded better than Wally Maher, according to Donna Drake, who married him in 1978.)

In the 1970s, Beau Bock co-founded the rugby club the Atlanta Old White, which still exists today. (Courtesy of the Bock family) In his 20s, Bock sold ads at The New York Herald-Tribune, then became a salesman at Technicolor Co., which moved him to Atlanta to head the regional office in 1973. He soon co-founded the rugby club the Atlanta Old White, which still exists 53 years later. “As captain, he was our bold leader,” said Armand Vari, who joined the club in 1976. “He had this bravado. He could charge you up verbally and on the field. Our goal was to outpower, outrun, outplay and outhustle everyone else.” Even as a sales guy, Bock loved talking sports but told the AJC in 1984 it took four years to find a job in radio. “I jumped up and down on desks trying to get hired until I was blue in the face,” he said. He first offered his commentary to multiple radio stations, dubbing it the Southeastern Sports Radio Network. Then in 1978, top 40 station Z93 put him on air doing daily sports commentary.

By late 1979, he moved to top-rated pop station WQXI/94Q, building his reputation at a time when Atlanta consumers had far fewer media options. For a time, he published his own free weekly newspaper, “Beau Bock’s Sports” and almost joined a new 24/7 news cable network called CNN, but the deal fell apart. “He was a big deal back then,” said J.J. Jackson, an afternoon host at WQXI. “He was also a compendium of opposites. He could be so nice but then go on air and be incredibly caustic.” His radio work led to TV commentary on the local news in the 1980s, first with CBS affiliate Channel 5, then WSB’s Channel 2 and Channel 69. On WSB, he’d fly every week on the helicopter to a local high school and give the offensive lineman of the week a facetiously named Beau Bock Block of Granite award. Beau Bock advertisement after he joined 94Q/WQXI in 1979. (Courtesy) Bock joined the city’s first 24/7 sports talk station 680/The Fan with Cannon and Steak Shapiro in 1993. After their show was booted, he teamed with Shapiro and Andrew Saltzman to launch rival sports talk station 790/The Zone in 1997. Bock wrote the business plan while Shapiro and Saltzman raised the funds.

“790/The Zone would not have happened without Beau Bock,” Saltzman said. “Beau was integral in helping frame what sports talk could be in Atlanta.” The Zone took off and became a profitable enterprise for many years, a last vestige of AM radio’s popularity. "Hometeam" Brandon Leak, a 680/The Fan host (left) regarded Beau Bock (right) as a mentor who provided him great advice on being a good sports talk host. (Courtesy of Brandon Leak) While at The Zone, Bock welcomed newcomers like Leak, who began as an intern in 2000. Leak got to hang out with Bock for two weeks, visiting college campuses in the Southeast in advance of the football season. Leak to this day treasures Bock’s advice when doing sports talk: “Be straightforward. Be conversational. He told me that when you have an opinion, make sure you have an informed opinion. Make sure your opinion is your own.”

Bock was always there with a joke, too, Leak said: “He didn’t like the pants I was wearing one day so he pulled out $2 and said, ‘Here. Go get yourself a shirt to match what you spent on your pants!’” Mike Bell, who joined The Zone a year after it launched and is now on 92.9/The Game, recalled auditioning for the station and bonding with Bock over their shared Catholicism, their New York roots and mutual dislike of Bobby Cox. “I learned so much from him,” Bell said. “He’d do these wacky man-on-the-street skits outside Falcons headquarters. He’d have these funny turns of phrases like calling someone a ‘real romper stomper.’” Bell didn’t have family in town and was broke, so “for years, Beau would invite me to Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was like a home for wayward lost orphans.” Bock had a falling out with Saltzman and Shapiro, who eventually bought him out.

“To Beau’s detriment, he kind of held grudges,” Bell said. “But deep down, he had a good heart.” Beau Bock with his daughters Page and Grace in 1989 at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium. (Courtesy of the Bock family) His tumultuous work history didn’t diminish his love for his two daughters, his ex-wife Drake said. “He just loved being a father,” she said. “He would take them to Falcons practices and picnics with the rugby team. He was also a good husband. We had our differences and divorced. But I considered him a dear friend until the end.” His daughter Grace said, “He was our biggest fans. He coached me in soccer and basketball. He coached to win and I felt pressure but it was always good pressure. He was just so unconditional with his love. He said, ‘I love you’ 20 times a day. If I got him a Diet Coke, he would just say, ‘I love you, peanut.’” After The Zone, Bock did a podcast with Hans Heiserer for a decade and wrote a daily sports blog.