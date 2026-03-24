Georgia Entertainment Scene Need a laugh? 20 notable stand-up comedy shows this spring in Atlanta Choices range from Jeff Foxworthy to Ali Wong to Gabriel Iglesias. Among the many stand-up comics coming to Atlanta this spring include Ali Wong, Sherri Shepherd and Jeremy Piven. (AP File)

While stand-up comics tend to tour year-round, they especially like to hit the road in the spring. Atlanta will feature a panoply of comedians , some who built their careers off social media and podcasts (e.g. Stavros Halkias, Akaash Singh), others who came from more old-school paths like TV and film (Kevin Nealon, Jeremy Piven) or those who simply worked clubs until a comedy special took off (Ali Wong, Derrick Stroup).

Here are 20 comedy shows to look forward to this season around metro Atlanta from Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta to State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Not known best for stand-up Chris Kattan attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Chris Kattan: He spent eight seasons on “Saturday Night Live” from 1996 to 2003 with characters like exotic dancer Mango and monkey-boy Mr. Peepers and has starred in films like “A Night at the Roxbury” and “House on Haunted Hill.” 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. April 3. $32.99-$44.99, Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta. atlanta.heliumcomedy.com

Greg Gutfeld takes the stage during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Greg Gutfeld: A Fox News staple since 2007, he now leads the satirical political talk show “Gutfeld!” at 10 p.m. and co-hosts the panel discussion show “The Five” at 5 p.m. weekdays. 7 p.m. April 11. $59.75 and up, Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. ticketmaster.com Jeremy Piven: Best known as an actor on HBO’s “Entourage” and films like “The Family Man” and “Serendipity,” he has been focused more on his stand-up career in recent years. 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. April 18. $48-$72. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta, citywinery.com

Kevin Nealon arrives at the premiere of "Dog Gone" on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023, at The Bay Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Kevin Nealon: An “SNL” vet who co-starred on the show from 1986 to 1995, he has appeared in numerous films like “Happy Gilmore” and “Anger Management” as well as the Showtime series “Weeds.” He began stand-up in 1978 and continues to tour regularly. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. April 24; 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 25; and 6 p.m. April 26. $38.99-55.99. Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta, atlanta.heliumcomedy.com Sherri Shepherd: She has been doing stand up since 1990, but is better known for acting roles in “30 Rock,” “Precious,” “Think Like a Man” and “Ride Along 2″ as well as her seven seasons on “The View” and her current daytime talk show “Sherri,” which is concluding original episodes this year after four seasons.

7 p.m. May 16. $57-$97.50. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com Blue collar comedy Bill Engvall: The co-founder of the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” in the early 2000s had his own TV show on TBS for three seasons. He retired from extensive stand-up touring in 2022 but is back headlining limited dates. 6:30 p.m. April 12. $72.84-$130.58. The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater, 201 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. freshtix.com Comedian Jeff Foxworthy was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 for a flight to Portland, Oregon to perform. a few shows over the weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Jeff Foxworthy: The longtime Georgia resident who owns a home in Brookhaven and a 3,000-acre farm south of Atlanta is taping a new comedy special over three nights. The film will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of Foxworthy prepping for the shows. 7 p.m., April 14-16. $96.90 and up. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. ticketmaster.com Bill Burr arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Bill Burr: His ability to mine his working-class Bostonian roots with relatable rage-filled rants have enabled him to aggressively tour nationwide for more than three decades. He last came to Atlanta at State Farm Arena in 2023. 7:30 p.m. May 12-14. $97-$211.20. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com

The power of Netflix Ali Wong arrives at the 77th Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP) Ali Wong: She taped her raunchy 2016 Netflix special “Baby Cobra” while pregnant and propelled her stand-up career to large theaters, opening the door for her now-vibrant acting career. 7 p.m. April 11. $118.50 (nearly sold out). Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com Michelle Buteau arrives at the 57th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Michelle Buteau: Her 2020 Netflix stand-up program moved her up the ranks in the comedy world and landed her a Critics Choice award for best stand-up special. Known for an upbeat style of comedy, she is also host of Netflix’s popular reality show “The Circle.” 7:30 p.m. May 15. $65-$118.50. Tabernacle, ticketmaster.com Derrick Stroup: An Alabama native and Waffle House enthusiast who now lives in New York City, Stroup has been doing stand-up for about a decade. He recently landed his first Netflix special, “Nostalgic.”

7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 28. $40.35-$89.55. Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com Ladies of comedy Whitney Cummings arrives at An Unforgettable Evening on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Andrew Park/Invision/AP) Whitney Cummings: A multifaceted entertainer, Cummings co-wrote the CBS hit sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” appeared regularly on the “Chelsea Lately” talk show panel and participated in multiple Comedy Central roasts. Her latest tour will focus on her recent foray into motherhood. 7:30 p.m. April 10. $38.10-$68.90, Center Stage, ticketmaster.com Naomi Watanabe arrives at the premiere of "Elio" on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Naomi Watanabe: She broke barriers in Japan in 2007 with her bold, stereotype-defying sketch comedy and original characters, as well as her imitation of Beyoncé. She moved to New York City to 2021 to develop her American audience. Her Atlanta date is part of her first English-language tour. 7 p.m. May 9. $50.85-$75.50, Buckhead Theatre, ticketmaster.com Comedian Ilana Glazer attends Hulu's Hularious stand-up comedy celebration at The Stand on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Ilana Glazer: Known for her comedy series “Broad City,” she has honed a stand-up show built on physicality, unfiltered honesty and her feminist take on issues.

7 p.m., Tuesday, May 12. $50.35-$70. Buckhead Theatre, ticketmaster.com ‘Last Comic Standing’ alums Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias poses with fans during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 2, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP) Gabriel Iglesias: He was an early favorite to win the fourth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006 but was disqualified after smuggling in a BlackBerry to contact his girlfriend. The controversy didn’t hurt him because a year later, his Comedy Central special “Hot and Fluffy” blew up. Since then, the amiable comic has consistently sold out theaters and arenas. 8 p.m. April 4. Limited tickets still available. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com

Felipe Esparza arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "You People" on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Regency Theatre at Westwood Village in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Felipe Esparza: This observational Mexican American comic won “Last Comic Standing” in 2010, turning him into a national headliner. He was an early podcast sensation in 2014 with “What’s Up Fool” and has landed two Netflix stand-up specials. 7 p.m., April 11. $26.50-$62.40. Center Stage, ticketmaster.com Package tours Mike Epps attends the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds, at Spring Studios on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) We Them One’s Comedy Tour: This package deal is headlined by Mike Epps, who lived in Atlanta in the 1990s early in his career and more recently starred in the Netflix show “The Upshaws” with Atlanta’s own Kim Fields. He recently hosted a new Netflix comedy special “Mike Epps: Delusional.” Others joining Epps are Karlous Miller, D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts and Jayski.

7 p.m., Sunday, April 5. $170.60-$195.25. State Farm Arena, ticketmaster.com Greg Giraldo is seen onstage during the "Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav" in Burbank, Calif. on Sunday, July 22, 2007. (Matt Sayles/AP) The Legends of Laughter: This show features four comics with more than a century in collective years working in stand up: Earthquake, Sommore, Don “DC” Curry and Lavell Crawford. Earthquake built his comedy chops in the 1990s in Atlanta. Sommore graduated from Morris Brown College. 8 p.m., Friday, April 10. $88.50-$148.10. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com Up-and-comers