Need a laugh? 20 notable stand-up comedy shows this spring in Atlanta

While stand-up comics tend to tour year-round, they especially like to hit the road in the spring.
Atlanta will feature a panoply of comedians , some who built their careers off social media and podcasts (e.g. Stavros Halkias, Akaash Singh), others who camefrom more old-school paths like TV and film (Kevin Nealon, Jeremy Piven) or those who simply worked clubs until a comedy special took off (Ali Wong, Derrick Stroup).
Here are 20 comedy shows to look forward to this season around metro Atlanta from Helium Comedy Club in Alpharetta to State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.
Not known best for stand-up
Chris Kattan attends the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Chris Kattan: He spent eight seasons on “Saturday Night Live” from 1996 to 2003 with characters like exotic dancer Mango and monkey-boy Mr. Peepersand has starred in films like “A Night at the Roxbury” and “House on Haunted Hill.”
7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. April 3. $32.99-$44.99, Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta. atlanta.heliumcomedy.com
Greg Gutfeld takes the stage during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Greg Gutfeld: A Fox News staple since 2007, he now leads the satirical political talk show “Gutfeld!” at 10 p.m. and co-hosts the panel discussion show “The Five” at 5 p.m. weekdays.
7 p.m. April 11. $59.75 and up, Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. ticketmaster.com
Jeremy Piven: Best known as an actor on HBO’s “Entourage” and films like “The Family Man” and “Serendipity,” he has been focused more on his stand-up career in recent years.
6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. April 18. $48-$72. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta, citywinery.com
Kevin Nealon arrives at the premiere of "Dog Gone" on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023, at The Bay Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Kevin Nealon: An “SNL” vet who co-starred on the show from 1986 to 1995, he has appeared in numerous films like “Happy Gilmore” and “Anger Management” as well as the Showtime series “Weeds.” He began stand-up in 1978 and continues to tour regularly.
7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. April 24; 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. April 25; and 6 p.m. April 26. $38.99-55.99. Helium Comedy Club, 3070 Windward Plaza, Alpharetta, atlanta.heliumcomedy.com
Sherri Shepherd: She has been doing stand up since 1990, but is better known for acting roles in “30 Rock,” “Precious,” “Think Like a Man” and “Ride Along 2″ as well as her seven seasons on “The View” and her current daytime talk show “Sherri,” which is concluding original episodes this year after four seasons.
Bill Engvall: The co-founder of the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” in the early 2000s had his own TV show on TBS for three seasons. He retired from extensive stand-up touring in 2022 but is back headlining limited dates.
6:30 p.m. April 12. $72.84-$130.58. The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater, 201 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. freshtix.com
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 for a flight to Portland, Oregon to perform. a few shows over the weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Jeff Foxworthy: The longtime Georgia resident who owns a home in Brookhaven and a 3,000-acre farm south of Atlanta is taping a new comedy special over three nights. The film will also feature behind-the-scenes footage of Foxworthy prepping for the shows.
7 p.m., April 14-16. $96.90 and up. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. ticketmaster.com
Bill Burr arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
7:30 p.m. May 12-14. $97-$211.20. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com
The power of Netflix
Ali Wong arrives at the 77th Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Ali Wong: She taped her raunchy 2016 Netflix special “Baby Cobra” while pregnant andpropelled her stand-up career to large theaters, opening the door for her now-vibrant acting career.
7 p.m. April 11. $118.50 (nearly sold out). Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta.ticketmaster.com
Michelle Buteau arrives at the 57th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Michelle Buteau: Her 2020 Netflix stand-up program moved her up the ranks in the comedy world and landed her a Critics Choice award for best stand-up special. Known for anupbeat style of comedy, she is also host of Netflix’s popular reality show “The Circle.”
Derrick Stroup: An Alabama native and Waffle House enthusiast who now lives in New York City, Stroup has been doing stand-up for about a decade. He recently landed his first Netflix special, “Nostalgic.”
7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 28. $40.35-$89.55. Center Stage, 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com
Ladies of comedy
Whitney Cummings arrives at An Unforgettable Evening on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Andrew Park/Invision/AP)
Whitney Cummings: A multifaceted entertainer, Cummings co-wrote the CBS hit sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” appeared regularly on the “Chelsea Lately” talk show panel and participated in multiple Comedy Central roasts. Her latest tour will focus on her recent foray into motherhood.
Naomi Watanabe arrives at the premiere of "Elio" on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Naomi Watanabe: She broke barriers in Japan in 2007 with her bold, stereotype-defying sketch comedy and original characters, as well as her imitation of Beyoncé. She moved to New York City to 2021 to develop her American audience. Her Atlanta date is part of her first English-language tour.
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias poses with fans during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 2, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Gabriel Iglesias: He was an early favorite to win the fourth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006 but was disqualified after smuggling in a BlackBerry to contact his girlfriend. The controversy didn’t hurt him because a year later, his Comedy Central special “Hot and Fluffy” blew up. Since then, the amiable comic has consistently sold out theaters and arenas.
8 p.m. April 4. Limited tickets still available. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com
Felipe Esparza arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "You People" on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Regency Theatre at Westwood Village in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).
Felipe Esparza: This observational Mexican American comic won “Last Comic Standing” in 2010, turning him into a national headliner. He was an early podcast sensation in 2014 with “What’s Up Fool” and has landed two Netflix stand-up specials.
Mike Epps attends the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds, at Spring Studios on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
We Them One’s Comedy Tour: This package deal is headlined by Mike Epps, who lived in Atlanta in the 1990s early in his career and more recently starred in the Netflix show “The Upshaws” with Atlanta’s own Kim Fields. He recently hosted a new Netflix comedy special “Mike Epps: Delusional.” Others joining Epps are Karlous Miller, D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean, Mojo Brookzz, Tony Roberts and Jayski.
Greg Giraldo is seen onstage during the "Comedy Central Roast of Flavor Flav" in Burbank, Calif. on Sunday, July 22, 2007. (Matt Sayles/AP)
The Legends of Laughter: This show features four comics with more than a century in collective years working instand up: Earthquake, Sommore, Don “DC” Curry and Lavell Crawford. Earthquake built his comedy chops in the 1990s in Atlanta. Sommore graduated from Morris Brown College.
8 p.m., Friday, April 10. $88.50-$148.10. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com
Up-and-comers
Stavros Halkias: Halkias grew his fan base through social media, and is often lauded for his crowd work. Healso hosts a popular podcast “Stavvy’s World.”
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.