Atlanta-based radio giant Cumulus Media files for bankruptcy protection again

Facing headwinds from a shrinking business, the nation’s second-largest radio company has made a “prepackaged” bankruptcy filing. A press release said this will allow the company “to eliminate approximately $600 million of debt, substantially deleveraging its balance sheet and enhancing its ability to execute on strategic priorities.”
Cumulus Media in Atlanta owns more than 400 stations nationwide including four in Atlanta: Q99.7, 99X, New Country 101.5 and OG 97.9. This is the hallway entrance into Cumulus Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
The company promises this move will have “no impact to employees, partners, or listeners.”
In recent years, podcasting and streaming services like Spotify have diverted audience and ad revenue from traditional radio.
Mary Berner, Cumulus president and chief executive officer, said that “broad macroeconomic and industrywide pressures we have faced have remained unrelenting. Against this backdrop, it became clear that Cumulus’s remaining debt burden limited our ability to fully realize the Company’s potential, and this agreement represents a major step forward.”
Steve Craig in the studio at Cumulus Atlanta. It's not the same space as he had when he last left but it is now decorated in 99X memorabilia. (Rodney Ho/AJC)
Val Carolin, a recently retired Atlanta radio executive who has worked at Radio One, Cumulus and Salem, said many radio companies are still grappling with massive consolidation in the late 1990s and early 2000s that saddled them with massive debt.
“The debt service for many of these companies has become unsurmountable” without these bankruptcy filings, he said.
Ad revenue, which peaked in 2005 in Atlanta, has been declining more rapidly in recent years than the drop in listeners, Carolin noted.
“Advertisers are spending money across so many platforms now,” Carolin said. “They get drawn to the new shiny thing in the room, new media, which comes at the expense of existing media like broadcast, radio and print.”
Cumulus first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 to reduce $2 billion in debt, much of it accumulated from a 2011 merger with Citadel Broadcasting. That move cut its debt load in half.
The current bankruptcy filing will eliminate Cumulus’ entire debt load, the company said.
Lenders will receive 100% in new equity along with $50 million in new convertible notes.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
