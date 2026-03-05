Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta-based radio giant Cumulus Media files for bankruptcy protection again Cumulus hopes to eliminate all its debt with this move. Cumulus Media, which is based in Atlanta, on March 5, 2026, filed for bankruptcy protection in a prepackaged deal with lenders that erases $600 million in debt. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

For the second time in the past decade, Atlanta-based Cumulus Media has filed for bankruptcy protection to reduce debt. Facing headwinds from a shrinking business, the nation’s second-largest radio company has made a “prepackaged” bankruptcy filing. A press release said this will allow the company “to eliminate approximately $600 million of debt, substantially deleveraging its balance sheet and enhancing its ability to execute on strategic priorities.”

Cumulus owns more than 400 radio stations across 86 markets. In metro Atlanta, it owns four radio stations: New Country 101.5, rock station 99X, pop station Q99.7 and classic hip-hop OG 97.9. Cumulus Media in Atlanta owns more than 400 stations nationwide including four in Atlanta: Q99.7, 99X, New Country 101.5 and OG 97.9. This is the hallway entrance into Cumulus Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC) The company promises this move will have “no impact to employees, partners, or listeners.” In recent years, podcasting and streaming services like Spotify have diverted audience and ad revenue from traditional radio.

Mary Berner, Cumulus president and chief executive officer, said that “broad macroeconomic and industrywide pressures we have faced have remained unrelenting. Against this backdrop, it became clear that Cumulus’s remaining debt burden limited our ability to fully realize the Company’s potential, and this agreement represents a major step forward.”

In October, Cumulus also sued Nielsen, which tracks radio ratings for advertisers, alleging the dominant media survey operation is using its leverage to stunt rivals and inflate prices. Nielsen began excluding Cumulus stations from its monthly ratings surveys in January after the contract between them expired Dec. 31. Steve Craig in the studio at Cumulus Atlanta. It's not the same space as he had when he last left but it is now decorated in 99X memorabilia. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Val Carolin, a recently retired Atlanta radio executive who has worked at Radio One, Cumulus and Salem, said many radio companies are still grappling with massive consolidation in the late 1990s and early 2000s that saddled them with massive debt. “The debt service for many of these companies has become unsurmountable” without these bankruptcy filings, he said. Ad revenue, which peaked in 2005 in Atlanta, has been declining more rapidly in recent years than the drop in listeners, Carolin noted.