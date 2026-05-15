A.M. ATL: Data dump

Morning, y’all! Thank you to all our subscribers who made the AJC’s first-ever Subscriber Week a huge success. Are AJC and A.M. ATL readers juuust a little bit cooler than everyone else? No, that would be unfair to say. So I won’t say it.
I’ll still think it, though.
Let’s get to it.
DATA CENTERS AND EMINENT DOMAIN
The Yates Power Plant in Newnan has caught the attention of developers who want to build a large data center nearby, covering 4.9 million square feet. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
The thing about data centers is, they’re never just data centers. More computing power requires more electricity, and more infrastructure to get it.
Georgia Power is expanding its power grid to serve the state’s booming data center business, and residents say the company is coming for locally-owned land to do it.
Residents in rural areas near data centers say Georgia Power has contacted them about buying parts of their land through which to route power lines.
In some cases, residents have felt highly pressured to sell. If they don’t, some worry the company may turn to eminent domain to get its way.
What’s eminent domain? It’s when a government or utility forces a private property owner to sell some, or all, of their land for a specific project. A utility like Georgia Power could do that, provided it can convince the law that the project serves a “public use.”
A spokesman said Georgia Power uses eminent domain as a “last resort” in less than 1% of its land transactions.
🛁Luxury bathtub giant Jacuzzi will shutter its plant in Valdosta, resulting in the loss of about 100 jobs. The facility primarily makes bathtubs, which a company spokesperson said have declined in popularity with consumers, prompting Jacuzzi to consolidate its manufacturing operations.
SPORTS BETTING COMPANIES? IN MY GEORGIA POLITICS?!
Georgia's long-stalled fight over sports betting has spilled into the 2026 campaign. (John Locher/AP)
The Georgia Legislature roundly rejected a bill legalizing sports betting, but sports betting companies aren’t letting up.
Sports betting platforms are donating $10 million to support incumbents and candidates from both parties who support legalizing the industry in the state.
Georgia is one of the biggest states where sports wagering remains illegal.
For more on what happens when states legalize sports betting, how much the U.S. spends each year treating gambling addiction and what happens to the families of people with sports gambling addictions, here’s a health-centered perspective.
New labels to declare cigarettes are addictive. When you saunter into the convenience store next week to pick up that pack of L&Ms, you’ll get hit with a new warning: Smoking is addictive … The labels, “Warning: Smoking is addictive,” are part of a landmark settlement reached by the nation’s smallest tobacco company in March, settling lawsuits filed by 22 states that sought reimbursement for the cost of treating sick smokers.
Wild to think this was only 29 years ago.
ONE MORE THING
Have a great weekend! I’m headed up to Chattanooga to pet alpacas. I hope you find a similar joy.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.