News A.M. ATL: Data dump Plus: ICE warehouse, sports betting

By AJ Willingham 45 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! Thank you to all our subscribers who made the AJC’s first-ever Subscriber Week a huge success. Are AJC and A.M. ATL readers juuust a little bit cooler than everyone else? No, that would be unfair to say. So I won’t say it. I’ll still think it, though.

Let’s get to it. DATA CENTERS AND EMINENT DOMAIN The Yates Power Plant in Newnan has caught the attention of developers who want to build a large data center nearby, covering 4.9 million square feet. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) The thing about data centers is, they’re never just data centers. More computing power requires more electricity, and more infrastructure to get it. Georgia Power is expanding its power grid to serve the state’s booming data center business, and residents say the company is coming for locally-owned land to do it.

Residents in rural areas near data centers say Georgia Power has contacted them about buying parts of their land through which to route power lines.

In some cases, residents have felt highly pressured to sell. If they don’t, some worry the company may turn to eminent domain to get its way.

What’s eminent domain? It’s when a government or utility forces a private property owner to sell some, or all, of their land for a specific project. A utility like Georgia Power could do that, provided it can convince the law that the project serves a “public use.” A spokesman said Georgia Power uses eminent domain as a “last resort” in less than 1% of its land transactions. 🔎 READ MORE: Some conservative politicians are concerned about the implications for property owners Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. SOCIAL CIRCLE FILES SUIT OVER ICE PLANS Protesters gather in the city of Social Circle to voice opposition to the Department of Homeland Security buying and converting a warehouse into an immigrant detention facility. (Ben Hendren/AJC)

The city of Social Circle is strengthening its protest of the Trump administration’s plans to build an immigrant detention center in a local warehouse. The city filed a lawsuit saying the federal government failed to perform required reviews of how the project would affect the health and safety of residents and the environment.

That would put the government in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and Georgia’s public nuisance law.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in Arizona, Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey as towns push back on ICE warehouse plans. 🔎 READ MORE: Social Circle leaders say the city will be irreparably damaged UPDATE ON BELTLINE STABBING A suspect is in custody after a man attacked two people with a knife on the Beltline, killing one. City officials have stressed the random attack on the popular trail doesn’t mean the trail is unsafe.

We have thousands of people on the Beltline every day, and very few incidents that occur. This is a shock. It's an outlier. And we're going to make sure that we arrest this individual. - Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum 🔎 READ MORE: Where the attack happened, how they found the suspect MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🏛️ What to expect during the special session on redistricting: Gov. Brian Kemp has called back lawmakers to take advantage of a recent Supreme Court ruling banning racial gerrymandering. It begins June 17. 🛁 Luxury bathtub giant Jacuzzi will shutter its plant in Valdosta, resulting in the loss of about 100 jobs. The facility primarily makes bathtubs, which a company spokesperson said have declined in popularity with consumers, prompting Jacuzzi to consolidate its manufacturing operations. SPORTS BETTING COMPANIES? IN MY GEORGIA POLITICS?! Georgia's long-stalled fight over sports betting has spilled into the 2026 campaign. (John Locher/AP) The Georgia Legislature roundly rejected a bill legalizing sports betting, but sports betting companies aren’t letting up.

Sports betting platforms are donating $10 million to support incumbents and candidates from both parties who support legalizing the industry in the state.

Georgia is one of the biggest states where sports wagering remains illegal. 🔎 READ MORE: Why some candidates, backed by this money, say they’re for it For more on what happens when states legalize sports betting, how much the U.S. spends each year treating gambling addiction and what happens to the families of people with sports gambling addictions, here’s a health-centered perspective. NEWS BITES Here’s the Falcons 2026 schedule Nooo stop, it’s too early in the year to get excited about football.