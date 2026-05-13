Cox Enterprises promotes two leaders to key C-suite positions

Cox Enterprises is making some changes in its leadership ranks as the family-owned company diversifies its holdings into new industries.
Dallas Clement, who is currently president and chief financial officer, will give up the CFO role and add responsibilities as chief operating officer, the company said in a Wednesday news release. Perley McBride, the chief financial officer of broadband giant Cox Communications, will move into the role of CFO and chief administrative officer at Cox Enterprises.
Cox Enterprises is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies, with interests across many industries, including broadband and cable, automotive, media, clean energy, government technology services, outdoor adventure gear and indoor farming. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is among Cox Enterprises’ media holdings.
The executive promotions will become effective this summer. Clement and McBride will report to Cox Enterprises Chairman and CEO Alex Taylor.
Dallas Clement, president and CFO of Cox Enterprises, will become its president and chief operating officer. (Courtesy of Cox Enterprises)
This summer is expected to see the completion of the merger of Cox Communications and Charter Communications. The combined company, to be called Cox Communications, will be based in Connecticut, though it will maintain significant operations at the Cox campus in Sandy Springs. Cox Enterprises will emerge from the transaction as the largest shareholder.
In recent years, Cox has transformed its portfolio of companies, expanding into new ventures. The company has emerged as North America’s largest operator of commercial greenhouses with Cox Farms; acquired Axios Media; acquired a majority stake in government technology company OpenGov; launched a new division called Cox Outdoors; and invested heavily in advanced recycling and clean energy businesses.
“As we continue shaping what’s next for Cox Enterprises, we will be highly intentional in how we deploy capital to invest in our growth and diversification strategies,” Taylor said in the release. “Dallas is a long-time Cox leader and there are few people that I trust more than him. I have complete confidence in his ability to continue driving the next phase of growth for Cox and the expansion of our portfolio of companies.”
In his new role Clement will oversee the company’s strategic investments and growth opportunities, including Cox’s venture capital fund, Socium Ventures.
Perley McBride, chief financial officer for Cox Communications, will become chief financial and administrative officer of Cox Enterprises. (Courtesy of Cox Enterprises)
McBride will direct Cox Enterprises’ finance, technology, corporate services and sustainability initiatives, the company said. McBride has held senior leadership roles with Frontier Communications, Cricket Wireless and Leap Wireless.
“Perley is a strong business leader with a long track record of success, both inside and outside Cox,” Taylor said in the release. “He is a trusted partner and collaborator who is highly respected throughout our company, and I’m grateful for all he’s done during his time at Cox Communications.”
J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.
J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.