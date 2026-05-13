Business Cox Enterprises promotes two leaders to key C-suite positions Dallas Clement, Perley McBride to take on new roles as family-owned company continues to diversify its businesses. Cox Enterprises, headquartered in Sandy Springs, announced two executive promotions on Wednesday. (Pete Corson/AJC 2024)

By J. Scott Trubey 1 hour ago Share

Cox Enterprises is making some changes in its leadership ranks as the family-owned company diversifies its holdings into new industries. Dallas Clement, who is currently president and chief financial officer, will give up the CFO role and add responsibilities as chief operating officer, the company said in a Wednesday news release. Perley McBride, the chief financial officer of broadband giant Cox Communications, will move into the role of CFO and chief administrative officer at Cox Enterprises.

Cox Enterprises is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies, with interests across many industries, including broadband and cable, automotive, media, clean energy, government technology services, outdoor adventure gear and indoor farming. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is among Cox Enterprises’ media holdings. The executive promotions will become effective this summer. Clement and McBride will report to Cox Enterprises Chairman and CEO Alex Taylor. Dallas Clement, president and CFO of Cox Enterprises, will become its president and chief operating officer. (Courtesy of Cox Enterprises) This summer is expected to see the completion of the merger of Cox Communications and Charter Communications. The combined company, to be called Cox Communications, will be based in Connecticut, though it will maintain significant operations at the Cox campus in Sandy Springs. Cox Enterprises will emerge from the transaction as the largest shareholder.

In recent years, Cox has transformed its portfolio of companies, expanding into new ventures. The company has emerged as North America’s largest operator of commercial greenhouses with Cox Farms; acquired Axios Media; acquired a majority stake in government technology company OpenGov; launched a new division called Cox Outdoors; and invested heavily in advanced recycling and clean energy businesses.