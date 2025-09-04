In 2005, Conyers band Cartel made a punk classic. Now, they’re re-recording it.

Q: At that time, who were your influences?

Pepper: I learned how to play guitar on standard, like ’90s grunge songs.

Hudson: Alice in Chains. I remember Jerry Cantrell was the guitar player that I was trying to emulate.

Pugh: The Smashing Pumpkins

Q: Seems safe to say that Joe Jonas would name you all as an influence, considering the Jonas Brothers invited you to perform at their recent show.

Pugh: That’s certainly a mind-bender to have that guy talk about how much of a fan he was. Me performing at their (Aug. 18) show just happened naturally. They reached out saying they’re trying to show all of the bands that influenced us growing up and trying to come out and play songs. I was like, oh, this isn’t just like a stunt. You actually like this song.

