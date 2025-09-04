In 2005, Conyers band Cartel made a punk classic. Now, they’re re-recording it.
The group reflects on legacy of ‘Chroma’ album, getting a nod from the Jonas Brothers and touring this fall.
The members of punk band Cartel in front of a mural in Little Five Points in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Cartel is an American pop-punk band formed in Conyers, Georgia, in 2003. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Twenty years ago, on the brink of releasingtheir debut album, Conyers band Cartel was a group of guys in their early 20s who had recently dropped out of college. Guitarist Nic Hudson and lead singer Will Pugh attended Georgia State, and guitarist Joseph Pepper attended Savannah State.
The trio met while attending Heritage High School and bonded over their love for hardcore punk and rock music that “a lot of kids didn’t listen to at the time,” Hudson said. They played together in several bands before officially forming Cartel in 2003. After dropping out of college, they moved into a home in Avondale Estates to pursue their music dreams.
“We were just kind of free of everything at that time. Touring was our lives,” Pepper said. “All we had at the time was each other— going through the grind and figuring life out.”
That level of intimacy yielded 2005’s “Chroma,” the band’s debut album. The LP, boasting the Billboard hit “Honestly” and recorded at the famous Tree Sound Studios in Norcross, became a pop-punk staple and elevated Cartel in that genre.
Today, the trio is in their early 40s — and they’re back with the album that made them famous. Cartel will re-release “Chroma,” with re-recorded songs, on Sept. 12. That same day, they’ll embark on a “Chroma” anniversary tour, which stops at the Masquerade on Oct. 25.
The re-release of “Chroma” marks the band’s first album since 2013, and the tour marks their first headlining trek in 10 years. Although Cartel’s unofficial hiatus wasn’t due to a singular factor, Pugh said the break was simply to “allow (bandmates) to get a little bit more established.” During that time, Pugh sold golf clubs, Hudson toured with another band and Pepper served in local government for Coweta County.
But, after doing a few shows in 2022, Cartel instantly noticed the desire from fans who yearned for more. Rerecording “Chroma” ahead of its anniversary seemed like the natural fit to signal the band’s return.
The trio was so inspired byre-living the music that they’re planning to release a new album as early as next year. Pugh describes the new music as “the hardest, edgiest record we’ve made.”
“We’ve always said we’re not going to make an album for the sake of making an album,” Pugh said. “It’s only going to be if we really wanted to.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution talked to Cartel about celebrating their 20-year career.
This Q&A has been edited and condensed for clarity
Q: What made you want to not only re-release “Chroma” but also re-record the entire album?
Pugh: Taylor Swift (laughs). There’s a handful of reasons. We knew it could sound better. It’s been 20 years, and a lot of things have changed with the technical sides of recording where it sounds dated compared to stuff that’s coming out now. With this whole relaunch of theband, we wanted to have it make sense in context with everything else that’s happening now. Also, a lot of these songs have evolved live since we recorded, so being able to kind of connect the live show, it was pretty important.
Q: How does it feel to release a new album after all these years?
Hudson: The stuff that I did on that first record as a 20-year-old, I wouldn’t have done nowadays. I felt like I was trying to prove something at that time, like, ‘Oh, I’m a guitar player, and trying to be better than everybody.’ I was trying to show off. And now, it’s more textural for me.
Pepper: Reviving the album itself is a breath of fresh air for the band, so that’s been the best part for me and hearing it, and how edgy it is. It just sounds a little more like us when we’re playing live.
Q: How does it feel to release a new album after all these years?
Q: At that time, who were your influences?
Pepper: I learned how to play guitar on standard, like ’90s grunge songs.
Hudson: Alice in Chains. I remember Jerry Cantrell was the guitar player that I was trying to emulate.
Pugh: The Smashing Pumpkins
Q: Seems safe to say that Joe Jonas would name you all as an influence, considering the Jonas Brothers invited you to perform at their recent show.
Pugh: That’s certainly a mind-bender to have that guy talk about how much of a fan he was. Me performing at their (Aug. 18) show just happened naturally. They reached out saying they’re trying to show all of the bands that influenced us growing up and trying to come out and play songs. I was like, oh, this isn’t just like a stunt. You actually like this song.
Q: Seems safe to say that Joe Jonas would name you all as an influence, considering the Jonas Brothers invited you to perform at their recent show.
Q: How would you describe the legacy of “Chroma?”
Pepper: We’ve always been told we’re a band’s band.
Hudson: That album made other bands say we’re their favorite band. It’s a flattering compliment that means a lot to me.
Pugh: Being able to see a record grow and become something and really kind of be greater than the sum of its parts, that’s cool to just be a part of.
Q: What can fans expect from the tour?
Pugh: Bring sunglasses. This is by far the most ambitious light show we put together. One of our managers is a tour director for (popular EDM DJ) Steve Aoki, so they’re very well versed in what light shows can be. We’re throwing our full sets at it.
IF YOU GO
Cartel
7 p.m. Oct. 25. $47-192. The Masquerade-Heaven. 75 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com.
DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.
