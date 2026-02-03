Radio Blog Radio briefs: Davi Crimmins’ baby, post-Bert Show ratings, new 11Alive app 11Alive launches social media-friendly vertical videos of its reporters and meteorologists sharing news. Davi Crimmins — a former on-air personality from "The Bert Show" who now does stand-up comedy — had her first child in January. (Courtesy)

Former “Bert Show” host Davi Crimmins welcomed her first child last week. She announced the birth of her daughter, Ozma, on her social media feed Friday.

RELATED Radio briefs: Fox morning show, Bert’s replacement up in air, Sandra Parrish Crimmins said after seven days in the hospital, “I can proudly say we’re finally home with one extra lil’ goofball in tow, & this house just got at least 7lbs 12oz sillier! We love her so so much. Life is good, my friends!” She noted that one of the greatest things she learned from her husband and musician, Blair, who she married in 2014, “is how to embrace the unexpected with wide-eyed perseverance, strength & the ability to pivot like nobody’s business.” In a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she noted that “our marriage has been filled with so much joy, laughter and music over the years. We are thrilled to share this happy home with our greatest creation, our little girl, while we grow as people and a family.”

She also thanked the medical staff at Emory Women’s Center in Decatur.

Crimmins joined “The Bert Show” as an intern in 2012 and moved up the ranks as a board operator, phone screener, writer and producer before becoming a full-time on-air personality in 2018. Host Bert Weiss fired her in 2022, citing chemistry issues with an unnamed “Bert Show” member. She later said on a podcast that said member created a “hostile work environment.” From left, "The Bert Show's" Kristin Klingshirn, Moe Mitchell and Bert Weiss participate in a charity event in November 2019. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2019) ‘Bert Show’ ratings down in its final year “The Bert Show” for many years had a very loyal Atlanta audience, frequently No. 1 among its target audience of women 25 to 54. But even before Weiss announced his retirement last fall and hosted his last show Oct. 24, “The Bert Show” had seen marked slippage in its listening audience. In June 2022, when Crimmins was fired, it was No. 2 in the market among all listeners and a solid No. 1 with women 25 to 54, according to Nielsen tracking.

By March 2025, when Weiss quietly told his staff he was going to retire by the end of the year, “The Bert Show” had fallen to ninth place among all listeners and fourth place with women 25 to 54. Last summer, cast member Moe Mitchell left without explanation. Ratings didn’t shift much. Weiss’ retirement announcement also didn’t have any tangible impact on ratings. “The Bert Show” finished in eighth place in its final monthly ratings book in October and third among women 25 to 54. Since the end of the show, Q99.7 has opted to play all music with no jocks. A yet unnamed replacement show is set to debut sometime this first quarter, management said. Q99.7 in the interim has fallen to 14th place during the most recent ratings period covering December and ninth place among women 25 to 54.

In the meantime, rival Star 94’s temporary switch to Christmas music helped boost its ratings from eighth place in November to third place in December behind only news/talk 95.5/WSB and R&B station Kiss 104.1. RELATED John Lambis, longtime radio producer and advertising executive, dies at 76 The new 11Alive app focuses on vertical videos of its staff providing news separate from the traditional, linear broadcasts. (Screenshot from 11Alive app) 11Alive revamps its news app NBC affiliate 11Alive (WXIA-TV) recently launched a new app focusing on vertical-scrolling videos. Atlanta is one of the first markets owned by Tegna to try out the new app. According to the station, video views have increased tenfold since the launch about five weeks ago and users are spending 40% more time on the app. Chief experience officer Dhanusha Sivajee said the app is designed to be personalized. “We’ve built in both active and passive personalization, so they’re getting exactly what they want in their home screen,” she said.