Politics Georgia begins issuing tax refunds of up to $500 It’s the fourth time in five years the state has issued refunds from its budget surplus. Georgia has begun issuing one-time tax refunds of up to $500.

By David Wickert 20 minutes ago Share

Georgia officials have begun issuing special income tax refunds of up to $500 as the state continues to spend down its substantial budget reserves. It’s the fourth time in five years the state has issued such refunds. Here’s what you need to know.

The refunds: Earlier this year Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law authorizing these special tax refunds. The refunds are possible because the state has accumulated billions of dollars in budget surpluses in recent years. Kemp and lawmakers have returned some of the extra money to taxpayers in the form of refunds and lower income tax rates. The latest refund is expected to reduce state reserves by more than $1 billion. “Georgians know best how to spend their money, not the government,” Kemp said Monday. “That’s why we’re committed to being good stewards of those dollars and putting more of them where they belong — in Georgians’ pockets — at a time when other states are having to raise taxes.” These “surplus” refunds are in addition to the regular refunds many Georgians received after they filed their 2025 tax returns.

Who is eligible: Georgians who were full-year residents in 2024 and 2025 and who filed a timely Georgia individual income tax return for 2024 and 2025 are eligible for the refund.