Georgia Entertainment Scene Local entrepreneur gambles millions to open performing arts theater in Tucker Londzell Hardy wants to draw concerts, comedy and plays to the venue, a former Bally Total Fitness. Londzell Hardy, 67, sits on the stage of the Londzell Performing Arts Centre, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Tucker, Ga. Entrepreneur Londzell Hardy spent a large amount converting a long-abandoned fitness center into a 1,200-seat performing arts theater in Tucker. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Londzell Hardy has made most of his money through the decades running a building and maintenance company. But his true passion is music.

After previously owning a now-defunct jazz and blues club and a separate martini lounge in Roswell, Hardy, 67, decided to go even bigger: a 1,200-seat theater in Tucker located in a long-abandoned 30,000-square-foot former Bally Total Fitness off Lavista Road. Hardy, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he could only book smaller acts at his Roswell venues. “I couldn’t afford to have the artists I really wanted,” he said. “So that’s why I wanted to build a theater at this level.” The exterior of the Londzell Performing Arts Centre, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Tucker, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) RELATED Downtown Atlanta has a new entertainment destintation On New Year’s Eve, he officially opened Londzell Performing Arts Theatre with a nearly sold-out show featuring two legendary 1970s-era funk bands he grew up with: Con Funk Shun and Zapp.

On Valentine’s Day, the theater sold out a concert featuring R&B star Stokley Williams, and a week later, it hosted a group of musicians covering the hits of Luther Vandross and Phyllis Hyman.

Hardy, a guitarist himself, hopes to eventually host shows weekly. “I love soul and R&B,” he said. “But I’m open to jazz, Latin and country.” The green room is shown inside of the Londzell Performing Arts Centre, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Tucker, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) He also wants to book plays, comedy shows, corporate events, even boxing. He leased the space next door, a former Haverty’s Furniture, for a possible future music school. “I want to make a difference in this community,” he said. Derek Harper, operations manager for Urban One Atlanta overseeing R&B radio stations like Classix 102.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5, is working on a “Majic After Dark” show at the theater next month featuring musicians Karyn White, Algebra and Shaun Milli. “We’ve seen the venue, and it’s very impressive,” Harper said. “I think it’s going to have a big impact on the market.”

Con Funk Shun on opening night at the Londzell Performing Arts Theater in Tucker on Dec. 31, 2025. (Courtesy) Hardy spent years searching for the right location for his theater while saving cash for renovations. Two years ago, he finally found his spot in an under-utilized strip mall that currently houses multiple empty storefronts, a sewing machine shop and an Armed Forces career center. The space had been empty since 2011, when Bally shut down. Vagrants had broken in and stripped the place bare of copper wiring, plumbing and anything else of value. Abandoned mattresses were strewn about. Doors were off their hinges. But Hardy saw a jewel amid the dust and detritus. He liked the layout and was able to envision a stage and seating, an ample backstage for talent and a cool wraparound second floor for VIPs where an indoor track used to be. Londzell Hardy, shown here at a media event on Feb. 4, 2026, designed the VIP area at his own Londzell Performing Arts Theatre in Tucker, which opened on New Year's Eve 2025. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

“With flashlights, I looked around and thought, ‘This is it!’” he said. Hardy, who moved to Atlanta from Chicago in 1986, signed a generous lease deal with the landlord for 10 years and a five-year option for less than $10,000 a month. He declined to say exactly how much he spent to build out the theater but acknowledged it was in the millions. He purchased 11 new AC units, built out a stage, installed marble flooring and chandeliers, filled in the pool with concrete for a VIP lounge on the main floor and retiled all the bathrooms. Hardy turned a workout room into a spacious green room. And since this was an athletic club, the locker rooms feature multiple showers, which he decided to renovate and keep for the talent and crew. In the basement level, a women’s restroom is shown at the Londzell Performing Arts Centre, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Tucker, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The second floor features eight spacious VIP skyboxes with custom white vinyl seats, fireplaces and TVs. “I designed it all myself,” Hardy said while leading a tour for media and Tucker city officials earlier this month. “I like design.” The place is now largely finished, he said, except for a ballroom that had previously been racquetball courts. “I ran out of money,” he admitted. The Londzell Performing Arts Theater in Tucker fits 1,200 people and features multiple VIP areas. (Jason Getz/AJC) Tucker Mayor Anne Lerner, after taking the tour, said she thinks the lushness of the space will draw artists and patrons. “He’s poured his heart and soul into this, and it shows,” she said. “DeKalb County is hungry for a space like this.”