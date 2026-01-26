Arts & Entertainment Theatrical ‘incubator’ Play Haven launches to get new scripts to the stage Nonprofit also announces first season of a reading series showcasing new works by Atlanta playwrights. At a recent event hosted at Theatrical Outfit, Play Haven founders Joey Davila, left, and Charis Sellick announced an inaugural series of play readings. (Courtesy of Play Haven)

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Play Haven, an incubator for new dramatic works from Atlanta writers, recently announced at a Theatrical Outfit event the inaugural round of new plays that will receive readings and development workshops.

Founders Joey Davila and Charis Sellick said in an interview that Play Haven seeks to give playwrights a safe place to bring their scripts to whatever their “next step” is. The new nonprofit’s first callout for submissions received 54 replies. Play Haven co-founder Charis Sellick says the new organization's support for playwrights will take on different forms depending on what each play needs. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford) “For works in development, the next step may not be a reading,” Sellick said. “Some of our development submissions that got selected were only 10 to 25 pages of a play. In that case, our goal is to help nurture the idea.”

For its first season, Play Haven selected new scripts by Bobbi Twiggs, Melissa Simmons and Jeilianne Vazquez for its five-day development workshops.

Co-founder Joey Davila says Play Haven wants to assist playwrights by helping "demystify the steps between a first reading and a world premiere or being produced." (Courtesy of Robert Mitchel Owenby) “We’re in a unique position to respond to the needs of the playwriting community in this town,” Davila said. “We want to demystify the steps between a first reading and a world premiere or being produced. Often, playwrights get a reading and then are unsure about what’s next.” Theatrical Outfit will also host Play Haven’s reading series of completed works, beginning with Claire F. Martin’s “The Poet’s Comedy” on Feb. 1. Future events will showcase “Impossible Theories of Us” by John Mabey; “Spicy White” by Quinn Xavier Hernandez; “Rural” by Tiffany Roshae Williams; “To Serve the Hive” by Julia Byrne; and “Space Bound” by Kira Rockwell. Mabey is thrilled to be part of Davila and Sellick’s first season. Atlanta playwright John Mabey's “Impossible Theories of Us” will be featured in Play Haven's reading series. (Courtesy of Charis Sellick)

“Their excitement over new plays is contagious,” Mabey said. “It’s incredibly difficult to get new work produced, and I love how they match what the playwright needs with local resources. It builds a stronger play and builds a stronger community at the same time.” The planned readings are going to be more than just a bunch of actors sitting in chairs, the founders said. “Right now, the structure we want is one day of rehearsal, then a blocking rehearsal, and then we put it on,” Sellick said. “But Atlanta’s professional actors are going to bring their A-game, so these readings are going to be awesome.” To prepare for their work with Play Haven, Davila and Sellick went through the dramaturg training program with Working Title Playwrights, another group that develops scripts with local writers. Additionally, Davila now serves as audience engagement manager at Theatrical Outfit. Sellick last performed onstage in “Hot Jambalaya” with Dad’s Garage, and that show will be remounted this year at Horizon Theatre.

They started Play Haven as a way to embrace new work, their favorite aspect of working in theater. "We want our events to center around the playwright," Sellick said. "Every reading will be like an art exhibit where the writer is the focus." Davila agreed. "It's a pretty important goal of mine that audiences will leave these experiences feeling that new stories are possible," Davila said. "Isn't that magical? Developing new work can feel really academic in this town, and I would like it to feel more communal, almost spiritual. Storytelling is one of the best rituals humanity has ever done. It should be celebrated more." THEATER PREVIEW

Reading of "The Poet's Comedy" 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in Theatrical Outfit's Balzer Theatre at Herren's, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. Tickets, $5. 678-528-1500, theatricaloutfit.org.