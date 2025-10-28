Arts & Entertainment Review: Things get hairy when Havoc Movement’s ‘Wolfman’ makes the scene Acrobatics, strong performances and a murderous puppet prompt some true audience chills. Kevin Roost portrays Lawrence Talbot, an American werewolf in London, in Havoc Movement's "Wolfman" at Windmill Arts in East Point. (Photo by Nicholas Tycho Reed)

By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL 1 hour ago link copied

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Following its success with “Dracula: The Failings of Men,” Havoc Movement brings Atlanta a monster for which audiences have long asked.

”Wolfman,“ continuing through Sunday at Windmill Arts in East Point, builds upon Havoc’s dark universe, connecting the play to “Dracula,” but this new work doesn’t often match that bloody dazzling stunt spectacular. Still, with strong performers, clever acrobatic moments and a damn good puppet, it’s a solid time. ”Wolfman,“ continuing through Sunday at Windmill Arts in East Point, builds upon Havoc’s dark universe, connecting the play to “Dracula,” but this new work doesn’t often match that bloody dazzling stunt spectacular. Still, with strong performers, clever acrobatic moments and a damn good puppet, it’s a solid time. Written and directed by Sam R. Ross, “Wolfman” provides the story of an American werewolf in London named Lawrence Talbot (Kevin Roost), seeking a cure from his affliction. He is discovered naked in a park and arrested for indecency, yet he passes word to Dr. Beatrice Chiswick (Amanda Lindsey McDonald) that Dr. Ada Van Helsing — the hero featured in “Dracula: The Failings of Men” but unseen here — referred him. Daughter Gwen (Claire F. Martin, left) finds Lawrence/the Wolfman strangely appealing when her mom, Dr. Beatrice Chiswick (Amanda Lindsey McDonald, right), brings him home to convalesce. (Photo by Nicholas Tycho Reed) RELATED Review from 2023: 'Dracula’ soaks its combat and aerial performances in bloody good fun Chiswick brings Lawrence home to convalesce, nursed by her spunky daughter Gwen (Claire F. Martin). Gwen finds herself strangely attracted to Lawrence, who is drawn to prowl the streets at night.

As they attempt to figure out his ailment, mangled bodies begin piling up, and Scotland Yard Inspector George Clarke (Mark Cosby) investigates strange animal attacks.

Bodies pile up whenever the imposing wolf puppet (designed by Essbee Hester and operated by Kevin Roost and Barry Westmoreland) appears. (Photo by Nicholas Tycho Reed) RELATED Behind the scenes at Georgia’s most elaborate haunted attractions “Wolfman” is fun and occasionally very sexy. Havoc’s greatest strength is its stunt work and impressive physical feats. Roost’s transformation into the monster is shown as an elaborate aerial routine, using silks as projected images reflect off his body. The moment, designed by Samantha Lancaster, is the show’s highlight. Multiple fights and gunplay coordinated by Jake Guinn are also exciting. Scenes of intimacy designed by Ash Anderson are impressively handled. Filmed segments by Guinn add to the overall spectacle. “Wolfman” is fun and occasionally very sexy. Havoc’s greatest strength is its stunt work and impressive physical feats. Roost’s transformation into the monster is shown as an elaborate aerial routine, using silks as projected images reflect off his body. The moment, designed by Samantha Lancaster, is the show’s highlight. Multiple fights and gunplay coordinated by Jake Guinn are also exciting. Scenes of intimacy designed by Ash Anderson are impressively handled. Filmed segments by Guinn add to the overall spectacle. And the giant wolf puppet — designed by Essbee Hester and operated by Roost and Barry Westmoreland — is very cool. The script contains large amounts of exposition in dialogue, much of it given to the capable McDonald and Martin, who imbue their characters with quirks and energy as they deliver large passages of lore. Roost spends much of the play laid bare, his character drugged and writhing in pain. Still, the audience develops compassion and affection for the character. It’s a demanding role involving movement and puppetry with comparatively less dialogue, and Roost does very well.

And the ending is satisfying fun. Altogether, audiences should be pleased by Havoc’s latest Halloween jaunt. THEATER REVIEW “Wolfman” A Havoc Movement production through Sunday at Windmill Arts. Tickets, $35. 2823 Church St., East Point. windmillarts.org/wolfman A Havoc Movement production through Sunday at Windmill Arts. Tickets, $35. 2823 Church St., East Point. windmillarts.org/wolfman