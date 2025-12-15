Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop replaced by fireworks, drone display

The traditional annual Atlanta Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta is being replaced this New Year’s Eve by a citywide fireworks and drone display, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday.
“We are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL,” Dickens said in a statement. “We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop or watch from your backyard.”
At 11:48 p.m., a 12-minute synchronized “Digital Drone Peach in the Sky” show will be followed by synchronized fireworks across multiple sites.
The Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The drone Peach will be most visible to downtown and Midtown residents.
A representative for Underground Atlanta, home to the Peach Drop most years since 1989, said all its restaurants, clubs and lounges, including the Masquerade, Daiquiriville and Utopia Restaurant & Lounge, will be open New Year’s Eve.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.