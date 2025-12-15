Georgia Entertainment Scene Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop replaced by fireworks, drone display This will cost the city significantly less than the traditional concert setup at Underground Atlanta. Kywanda Hammothe, right, captures the drop during the countdown to 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The traditional annual Atlanta Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta is being replaced this New Year’s Eve by a citywide fireworks and drone display, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday. “We are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL,” Dickens said in a statement. “We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop or watch from your backyard.”

At 11:48 p.m., a 12-minute synchronized “Digital Drone Peach in the Sky” show will be followed by synchronized fireworks across multiple sites. The Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) The drone Peach will be most visible to downtown and Midtown residents. Last year’s Peach Drop, which featured concerts by Big Boi and Neon Trees curated by Live Nation, cost the city $630,000. A city of Atlanta spokesperson said this fireworks and drone show will cost no more than $250,000.

A representative for Underground Atlanta, home to the Peach Drop most years since 1989, said all its restaurants, clubs and lounges, including the Masquerade, Daiquiriville and Utopia Restaurant & Lounge, will be open New Year’s Eve.