Atlanta Braves Braves Country Fest headliners Cody Johnson, Ella Langley win 9 ACM Awards Langley is perhaps the premier act in country music right now. Ella Langley accepts the award for single of the year for "Choosin' Texas" during the 61st annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 17, 2026. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 44 minutes ago Share

Ella Langley and Cody Johnson, two headliners for the first Braves Country Fest next month, won a combined nine honors at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday evening. The Braves’ festival will feature a plethora of country music and entertainment throughout The Battery and Truist Park on June 13. And now that officially includes the ACM female artist of the year and entertainer of the year.

Langley is perhaps the premier act in country music right now. She won a record seven awards: female artist of the year, artist-songwriter of the year, song of the year (“Choosin’ Texas”; as artist and songwriter), single of the year (“Choosin’ Texas”; as artist and producer), and music event of the year, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” a collaboration with Riley Green. Langley, 27, has been an emerging name in the genre since working with Green on “You Look Like You Love Me,” which won numerous ACM and Country Music Association awards. Her fame skyrocketed with the success of her record-breaking single “Choosin’ Texas,” and it’s accelerated further with the release of her latest album, “Dandelion,” in April. Among her milestones achieved with “Choosin’ Texas”: It was the longest-running No. 1 country song by a woman on Billboard’s Hot 100. It spent the most weeks atop that chart for a song by a woman that also ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — her four consecutive weeks at No. 1 topped Taylor Swift’s three-week record with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in 2012. What timing for the Braves to have booked Langley, whose schedule has included her “Dandelion Tour,” which began this month, and joining Morgan Wallen’s “Still The Problem Tour,” along with performing at Stagecoach and other events.

Johnson, 38, won male artist of the year and entertainer of the year, his first victories in both categories. He was also nominated for single of the year (“The Fall”) and visual media for “The Fall.” Johnson won CMA male vocalist of the year in 2025.