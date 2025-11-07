Georgia Entertainment Scene

Tyler Perry donates $1.4 million to charities amid government shutdown

Local charities include Atlanta Community Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
"“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people," says Tyler Perry, shown here attending the 2025 Met Gala in New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)
"“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people," says Tyler Perry, shown here attending the 2025 Met Gala in New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)
By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry has donated $1.4 million to various charities to help people who have lost government food benefits.

With delays this month to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Perry has given money to Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy and Goodr.

“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children,” he told People magazine in a statement. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

The SNAP delay impacts about 42 million Americans, including about 1.6 million Georgians.

Perry, who has spoken about being homeless and his own painful childhood trauma of rape and watching his father physically abuse his mother, often gives to charity without going public about it. But occasionally, he reveals his generosity.

Last year, he donated $400,000 to Atlanta actress Cocoa Brown after her house burned down. He also helped rebuild a home for a couple who were scammed by their contractor.

In 2023, he gave $2.75 million to low-income seniors to enable them to stay in their homes.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

More Stories

The Latest

Gala of the Stars

’80s pop star Debbie Gibson on her memoir: ‘I have this rocker spirit’

Atlanta radio adds Brian Moote, loses Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Keep Reading

The end of federal food aid could hit Black Americans hardest

Volunteers provide food amid uncertainty over SNAP benefits

Panthers' Rico Dowdle turns attention on '2 pumps' fine into opportunity to raise funds for charity

Featured

Fulton County Jail
AJC EXCLUSIVE

Fulton County, sheriff nine months late on required jail implementation plan

Flight affected by FAA cuts? Here’s what to do.

Arctic blast bringing cold shot to metro Atlanta, snow possible in mountains