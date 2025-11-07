Tyler Perry donates $1.4 million to charities amid government shutdown

"“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people," says Tyler Perry, shown here attending the 2025 Met Gala in New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)

With delays this month to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Perry has given money to Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy and Goodr.

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry has donated $1.4 million to various charities to help people who have lost government food benefits.

“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children,” he told People magazine in a statement. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”

The SNAP delay impacts about 42 million Americans, including about 1.6 million Georgians.

Perry, who has spoken about being homeless and his own painful childhood trauma of rape and watching his father physically abuse his mother, often gives to charity without going public about it. But occasionally, he reveals his generosity.

Last year, he donated $400,000 to Atlanta actress Cocoa Brown after her house burned down. He also helped rebuild a home for a couple who were scammed by their contractor.