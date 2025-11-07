Tyler Perry donates $1.4 million to charities amid government shutdown
Local charities include Atlanta Community Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
"“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people," says Tyler Perry, shown here attending the 2025 Met Gala in New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)
Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry has donated $1.4 million to various charities to help people who have lost government food benefits.
With delays this month to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Perry has given money to Atlanta Community Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Ron Clark Academy and Goodr.
“If you’ve never been poor then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors and to our children,” he told People magazine in a statement. “For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula.”
The SNAP delay impacts about 42 million Americans, including about 1.6 million Georgians.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.