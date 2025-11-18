Georgia Entertainment Scene Traditions reign at Atlanta holiday concerts Choral groups, jazz artists and classical musicians spread the sounds of the season. Voices of Note is back for another holiday season with a number of concerts by the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus. (Courtesy of Dan Lax)

Holiday music in Atlanta is rooted in tradition and longevity. Classical and jazz performers are usually booked solid during the busy holiday music season, and many of those gigs have become annual celebrations. One of the most high profile of these seasonal customs is, of course, the concerts presented by the combined Morehouse and Spelman choral ensembles, now in their 99th year. The free events (Dec. 5-7) remain incredibly popular and no doubt herald the holidays in Atlanta for scores of Yuletide listeners. For details go to morehouse.edu or spelman.edu.

For listeners looking for holiday cheer throughout December, ensembles around the metro area have been presenting annual concerts for decades. These traditional performances mix with newcomers to the holiday scene to present a diverse approach to holiday music. Holiday season shows are the most accessible way for Atlanta listeners to uncover new classical and jazz ensembles. The following list is a broad sampling of groups spreading holiday spirit this season. Many of them also have incredible programming scheduled for 2026. Ellington’s ‘Nutcracker’ Drummer Justin Varnes created the Jazz Legacy Project in 2015 to increase jazz education through performance. For this free show at the Red Clay Music Foundry, Varnes unites with the best jazz musicians in Atlanta to present Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker Suite,” which the composer unveiled on record in 1960. Listeners can expect to hear “Sugar Rum Cherry,” Ellington’s jazz interpretation of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and other Tchaikovsky covers. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Free. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. eddieowenpresents.com

"Holidays Re:Arranged" will present listeners with nontraditional holiday tunes. (Courtesy of Nelda Mays)

Holidays Re:Arranged Eddie’s Attic starts its Christmas programming with classical holiday tunes through a rock lens, presenting the Ridibund Chamber Music Society with Josh Schicker for “Holidays Re:Arranged.” Composer and bassist Michael Kurth promises “concert attendees will bear witness to the wanton destruction of holiday favorites.” To cap off the holiday concert season, jazz trumpeter Joe Grandsden brings his big band to Eddie’s Attic for four shows on Dec. 22 and 23. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. $27-$37. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976, eddiesattic.com Southern Crescent Janice Folsom and the Southern Crescent Chorale highlight two local middle school choruses, Flat Rock and Rising Starr, in its annual celebration of the holidays. Now in its 24th season, the choir bills itself as a champion of the arts scene in the south metro area. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 3 p.m. Dec. 7. $20-$30. First Presbyterian Church Peachtree City, 206 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City. southerncrescentchorale.org Holiday Recording Join singer Deb Bowman for a live jazz holiday concert recording in the intimate confines of the 800 East recording studio. Bowman — who is joined by Dean Fransen, Jared Lanham and Craig Shaw — will put on a “sparkling affair of joy, music and holiday spirit.”

8 p.m. Dec. 5. $45. 800 East Studios, 800 East Ave NE, Atlanta. debbowman.com Voices of Note Voices of Note has been presenting holiday concerts by the Atlanta Women’s Chorus and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus for decades. The men sing Christmas tunes at the Cathedral of St. Philip, and the women conjure a seasonal atmosphere in the Church at Ponce & Highland. Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, 8 p.m., Dec. 5., 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 6. $35-$85. The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. Atlanta Women’s Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13. $25-$50. Church at Ponce & Highland, 1085 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. voicesofnote.org Candlelight and Carols Led by conductor Thomas Dixon, the New South Festival Singers will unite with the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir for a concert of works by Phillip Stopford, Malcolm Sargent, Rosephayne Powell, Gerald Finzi and others. The ensemble has been presenting this concert, which also features organist Will Buthod and the Festival Brass, to Atlanta audiences for more than four decades.

6 p.m. Dec. 7. $12.51-$81.88. St. John Church, 550 Mt. Paran Road NW, Atlanta. festivalsingers.org Holiday Soul To mark the holidays, singer Gwen Hughes gives audiences a special preview of her album “Jazz Hymns for Christmas.” Pianist Allen Cook, guitarist Micah Caldwell, bassist Terell Montgomery and drummer Mike Hinton round out the band. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $30. Academy Theatre, 599 N. Central Ave., Hapeville. 404-474-8332, academytheatre.org ASO Brass Brass and percussion musicians from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will be spending their eighth holiday season at the Cathedral of St. Philip for a concert of carols and standards. The concert is always extremely popular, so plan ahead. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $10-$75. The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-365-1000, cathedralatl.org

Timeless Tunes In its annual holiday concert, the Atlanta Master Chorale promises to “weave timeless carols and heavenly harmonies into a cherished tapestry that connects past to present.” This show is usually a hot ticket and will likely sell out. 8 p.m. Dec. 12; 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 13. $10-$42. Schwartz Center, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, atlantamasterchorale.org Coro Vocati performs a holiday concert Dec. 14 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church. (Courtesy of Coro Vocati) Coro Vocati Led by Stanley Roberts, Coro Vocati aims to bring listeners a holiday program that “blends beloved traditions with fresh expressions of the season.” That means an evening full of carols and audience participation alongside new compositions. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $10-$20. All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. corovocati.org

Sounds of the Season The 10th annual holiday concert by the Trey Clegg Singers features appearances by Kanjani Youth Choir and the ensemble Beautiful Voices 3. The singers will be joined by members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Atlanta Symphoria and the Atlanta Opera Orchestra. What’s the program all about? “Classic carols to modern holiday hits.” 6 p.m. Dec. 14. $50-$108. Church at Wieuca, 3626 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. thetreycleggsingers.org Christmas Moods As always, the Georgia Boy Choir has a jam-packed holiday season. First on the schedule? Five tree-lighting ceremonies, including Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. outside Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland. The focus of their holiday season might be the choir’s two shows at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church: “Many Moods of Christmas” (Dec. 14, free but ticket required) and “Christmas with the Georgia Boy Choir” (Dec. 19-20, $15-$40), now in its 15th year. Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. www.georgiaboychoir.org Johns Creek Celebration For its holiday show, Harry Cheng presents the Johns Creek Symphony with a host of guests: Maria McDaniel Willathgamuwa, the Fleetwood Dancers and narrator Ben Asaaf. The concert also serves as the debut of the Christmas Voices of Johns Creek.