Georgia Entertainment Scene Relapse Theatre to be revived in Old Fourth Ward ‘My vision is to make Atlanta a comedy city,’ says Bob Wood, who started Relapse Theatre and hopes to have it reopen in six months. Bob Wood, the owner of the Relapse Theater, in his old space in West Midtown in 2017. (Steve Schaefer/Special to the AJC)

Relapse Theatre, known as an Atlanta home for all types of comedy shows, is making a comeback after a six-year absence. Bob Wood, who started and ran Relapse for a collective 15 years, has signed a lease to take over a space in Old Fourth Ward that currently houses Limelight Theater.

“This is a crazy thing for me to do again,” Wood told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Now I have to find a way to afford it.” He hopes to have Relapse reopen in six months. The location of the new Relapse Theatre in Old Fourth Ward was Limelight Theatre from 2023 to 2025. Before that, it was Village Theatre. (Yvonne Zusel/AJC) The space at Pencil Factory Flats was Village Theatre for 11 years until 2023 when the operators left due to rising rental costs. Limelight took over and hosts a variety of events such as indie films, plays, visual and performing artists, comedy and music.

Aaron Shore, the manager for Limelight, did not return a message seeking comment.

Wood said he will let Limelight finish out any events scheduled for the rest of the year before he takes over and starts renovations. CJ Sanders and Carol Key chat onstage during live dating show "Game. Set. Match." held at Limelight Theatre in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Wood, 50, the former artistic director for Whole World Improv Theatre in Midtown, first operated Relapse in a West Midtown space from 2005 to 2013, when the property was foreclosed on. The company 380 Properties then bought the parcel and tried to turn it into a hotel with help from local architect Rob Ponder, according to news reports at the time. But the hotel never happened. Bob Wood, owner of the Relapse Theater in Atlanta, Thursday, November 9, 2017. (Steve Schaefer/Special to the AJC)

Wood reopened in the location in 2016 for three years. Relapse closed in October 2019 when the landlord booted him. Wood has since worked in video game development, helping Will Wright, the original designer of The Sims series. Relapse, unlike Atlanta improv theaters such as Whole World and Dad’s Garage, did not have a set ensemble comedy troupe. Wood allowed independent groups to rent the space and host shows. “My vision is to make Atlanta a comedy city,” Wood said. “I want everyone here to thrive. There’s no scarcity for audience for comedy.” The new space is smaller than his former West Midtown space. It includes one theater that fits 120 and a second that fits about 70, Wood said.