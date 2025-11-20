Kel Mitchell, Renee Montgomery boost Atlanta youth sports in new Nick show
‘Play It Forward’ makes over local youth playing fields.
Kel Mitchell (left) and Renee Montgomery (right) help Sporting Club Stockbridge Soccer Academy and coach Damian Thompson during the first episode of Nickelodeon's “Play It Forward,” shot in metro Atlanta. (Nickelodeon)
Several struggling sports youth groups in metro Atlanta recently received field makeovers courtesy of new feel-good Nickelodeon show “Play It Forward” starring Atlanta Dream part-owner Renee Montgomery and Nickelodeon vet Kel Mitchell.
Each of the six episodes features a different sport such as wheelchair basketball, volleyball and lacrosse. The show, which shot from August through October, debuted Wednesday and will air weekly.
Montgomery, who was in the WNBA for 11 years including her final two seasons with the Dream, is the host. Mitchell, of “Good Burger” and “All That” fame, plays comic relief. Dubbed the “agent of chaos,” he disguises himself and misleads the kids over why their fields are temporarily inaccessible.
“Shout out to the makeup and wardrobe team,” Mitchell said in a Zoom interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution “I put on beards, mustaches. I change my teeth and my voice. It’s super fun.”
The Dick’s Sports Matters Foundation helped fund the makeovers, Montgomery said.
“It’s a beautiful thing to go in there and help these kids with their futures and watch them smile,” Mitchell said.
This Nick show should not be confused with a Chick-fil-A production that coincidentally uses the same name. Each episode of the fast food operation’s program, which came out in September and can be viewed on Chick-fil-A Play app and YouTube, follows a family that takes part in a series of challenges, then surprises an unsung hero in their life with their winnings.
If you watch
“Play It Forward,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nickelodeon and available on demand for subscribers who get the network.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
