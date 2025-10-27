Georgia Entertainment Scene New CBS Atlanta reporter’s resume: ‘The Daily Show,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ NPR At age 60, Brian Unger goes back to his roots. Brian Unger (left) during a CBS News Atlanta piece he did on the Oakland Cemetery making plots available for sale for the first time in 145 years. He is speaking to Richard Harker, president of Historic Oakland Foundation. (CBS News Atlanta screenshot)

Brian Unger has had a colorfully peripatetic career as a producer, humorist, reporter and actor on shows as varied as "The Daily Show," "Yellowstone" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." At age 60, Unger has now started a new chapter as a reporter on the new CBS News Atlanta.

"It's been the most gratifying third or fourth act of my career I could ever imagine," he said. "It's an affirmation that I belong in the field telling stories. After all these years, I have to admit to myself that this is what I'm the best at."

Intrigued, Unger decided to apply.

"Brian may be one of the most talented storytellers in the business," Hoder said. "He is smart and clever, and he has a great eye. But he also has that one important thing that we seek in hiring anyone for our station: passion. I cannot teach passion. Brian exudes it." Hoder raved about a piece Hoder did on a Black man nicknamed the "urban cowboy" charged with animal cruelty who likes to ride horses in Atlanta. He also enjoyed Unger's story about Oakland Cemetery offering plots for the first time in 145 years.

Unger said at his age, he is not using this job as a steppingstone for a bigger gig. Rather, he wants to mentor the staff and help CBS News Atlanta build a following, a challenge in the face of shrinking broadcast audiences more apt to catch news on their social media feeds.

"I feel lucky I got to experience the salad days of both network news and cable," he said. "Now I feel lucky to be part of something new. … At age 60, I don't feel it. I feel 40. It's a hustle, and I haven't missed a beat. I feel every bit as energetic as I did when I was a cub producer."

Unger's career has had no shortage of twists and turns. An Ohio native and Ohio University graduate, Unger in his early 20s moved to New York City and cold-called CBS' "Late Night with David Letterman" in 1986. He bonded with the receptionist, who went to the same college, and talked his way into an internship.

"I was terrified of Letterman," Unger recalled. "But I was quiet and didn't seem to be trying to get a job there. So I did his Christmas shopping. I sat in his apartment for three days waiting for the cable guy. I got his lunch every day." He then landed a job producing news for CBS News, inspired by mentors like Connie Chung and Charles Kuralt. In 1994, he became a correspondent for a new syndicated CBS News newsmagazine, "Day & Date." He covered the O.J. Simpson case, which was both exhilarating and exhausting, and he was soon seeking new opportunities.

At the time, his friend Lizz Winstead and former "Letterman" boss Madeleine Smithberg were seeking correspondents for a news satire show dubbed "The Daily Show" for Comedy Central. They hired Unger because he had news experience and a good sense of humor. "He was really disgusted with the way television news was evolving," Smithberg said. "He felt like on-camera talent was making it all about themselves. This became the initial crux of the show: pretending to be the media. Brian should have gotten creative credit."

Smithberg said Unger's very first field piece for "The Daily Show" set the tone: profiling a woman mourning the death of her TV commercial cat Princess Kitty with the gravitas of reporting the death of Princess Diana. "To this day, it's one of the best things I've ever seen," Smithberg said. "When he brought it back, I almost wept. It was pure beautiful satire." (The Hollywood Reporter at the time dubbed Unger's piece "cleverly straight faced.")

He did a regular segment called "tricks of the trade" pulling open the curtain of newsmagazine tropes and breaking that fourth wall: "He'd show a swing set which looks fine, then he'd make it black and white and slow motion and suddenly, it's frightening and sad," Winstead said. "He'd bleep someone when they didn't need to be bleeped to make it sound like they were being a jerk." In a 2016 oral history about "The Daily Show," Brian Unger's contribution is reduced to a single passing reference in the introductory chapter.

Brian Unger hosted a 2011-2012 History series "How the States Got their Shapes," where he straddled Tennessee and Georgia at Patrick's Pub & Grill where the bar portion is in Copperhill, Tennessee, and the bathroom is in McCaysville, Georgia.

Through the 2010s, Unger was able to work steadily with A&E, Travel, History and other basic cable networks. He is most proud of his work with History hosting the series "How the States Got Their Shapes." "It became this crazy cross-country road trip," said the show's director David Konschnik, whose favorite story was the battle over the border between Tennessee and Georgia. Unger spends time at the now defunct Patricks' Pub & Grill, where the bar portion is in Copperhill, Tennessee, while the bathroom and kitchen are in the dry city of McCaysville, Georgia. "It's party in the front, business in the back," Unger said on the show. Despite all his journalistic cred, Unger has also been acting for decades. His IMDb resume includes 26 acting credits on shows ranging from "Reno 911!" to "Masters of Sex."

He became friends with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney while doing a Yoo-Hoo ad and later landed a meaty recurring role as a lawyer on the enduring FX comedy.

While embarking on competitive horse reining 20 years ago, Unger befriended future TV producer Taylor Sheridan, which led to his role as a doctor on Paramount's "Yellowstone" more than a decade later.

In 2017, he nabbed a regular role on the CBS sitcom "Me Myself and I," which starred Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette. Although the show lasted only 13 episodes, "the entire 360 degree experience was kind of magical," he said. "I was very conscious of the experience and the sense of bemusement I felt working for CBS a second time, this time on the scripted side."